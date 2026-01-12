أفادت مصادر عسكرية بأن المقاتلات الجوية التابعة لقوات الجيش السوداني تعاملت خلال الساعات الماضية مع أهداف عسكرية تابعة للدعم السريع في المحاور المحيطة بمدينة الأبيض حاضرة ولاية شمال كردفان.


وذكرت أن قوات الدعم السريع دفعت خلال الـ48 ساعة الماضية بمئات السيارات القتالية نحو محاور أبو سنون، والدبيبات، وبارا والخوي، بهدف منع أي تحرك لقوات الجيش من مدينة الأبيض وما حولها وتكثيف الضغط عليها من 3 اتجاهات.


وكانت قوات الدعم السريع دفعت مساء أمس (الأحد) بتعزيزات إضافية نحو محور الخِوي غربي الأُبيض قادمة من مناطق التبون، والأُضية، ورهد عنكوش في غرب كردفان.


وأعلن قائد عسكري، أن قوات الجيش السوداني على أهبة الاستعداد للتعامل مع أي تقدم للدعم السريع في محاور كردفان المختلفة، مؤكدا العمل على رصد كافة التوغلات وتحركات هذه القوات والتعامل معها بحسم.


وعلى الصعيد السياسي، باشر رئيس الوزراء السوداني كامل إدريس، مهماته في الخرطوم، لليوم الثاني بعد الإعلان عن عودة الحكومة إلى العاصمة بشكل رسمي للمرة الأولى منذ اندلاع الحرب.


وتمددت قوات الدعم السريع خلال شهر ديسمبر 2025 شرقاً في إقليم كردفان الغني بالنفط، والمقسم إلى ثلاث ولايات، بعد سيطرتها أواخر أكتوبر الماضي على مدينة الفاشر، آخر معاقل الجيش في إقليم دارفور غرب السودان.


ويشكّل إقليم كردفان الشاسع والمعروف بالزراعة وتربية الماشية، صلة وصل إستراتيجية لحركة الوحدات العسكرية وعلى المستوى اللوجستي، إذ يقع بين المناطق التي يسيطر عليها الجيش شمالاً وشرقاً ووسطاً ودارفور.