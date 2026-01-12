Military sources reported that the air forces of the Sudanese army engaged in the past hours with military targets belonging to the Rapid Support Forces in the axes surrounding the city of Al-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state.



It was mentioned that the Rapid Support Forces have deployed hundreds of combat vehicles in the past 48 hours towards the axes of Abu Sunun, Al-Dubaybat, Bara, and Al-Khoy, aiming to prevent any movement of army forces from the city of Al-Obeid and its surroundings and to intensify pressure on them from three directions.



Yesterday evening (Sunday), the Rapid Support Forces sent additional reinforcements towards the Al-Khoy axis west of Al-Obeid coming from the areas of Al-Tebun, Al-Udiyah, and Rahd Ankoush in West Kordofan.



A military commander announced that the Sudanese army forces are on high alert to deal with any advance of the Rapid Support Forces in the various Kordofan axes, confirming that they are working to monitor all incursions and movements of these forces and to deal with them decisively.



On the political front, Sudanese Prime Minister Kamal Idris began his duties in Khartoum for the second day after announcing the official return of the government to the capital for the first time since the outbreak of the war.



The Rapid Support Forces expanded eastward in the Kordofan region, rich in oil and divided into three states, during December 2025, after their control in late October of the city of Al-Fasher, the last stronghold of the army in the Darfur region of western Sudan.



The vast Kordofan region, known for agriculture and livestock breeding, serves as a strategic link for the movement of military units and at the logistical level, as it lies between the areas controlled by the army to the north, east, and center, and Darfur.