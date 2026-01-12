As the popular protests in Iran enter their third week, the threads of an inflamed domestic situation intertwine with escalating external pressures, in a scene that portends a more complicated phase. Streets are boiling, the internet is cut off, security warnings are heightened, and an international political debate is intensifying, while Tehran appears to be facing one of the most dangerous tests of stability in years.

Diplomatic Tension with London

The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the British ambassador in Tehran to protest an incident described as a national insult, after the Iranian flag was replaced on the embassy's facade in London with a pre-revolution flag during a demonstration supporting the protests.

Tehran considered the move a symbolic violation, adding that statements made by the British Foreign Secretary represent a direct interference in Iranian internal affairs. According to media reports, the old royal flag, which bears the symbol of the lion and sun, was raised for minutes before British police intervened to remove it.

Digital Isolation and Human Rights Warnings

The Iranian authorities continue to impose a near-total internet blackout for more than 60 hours, and human rights organizations have announced that security forces used live ammunition to disperse protesters, confirming the deaths of at least 192 people. In contrast, pro-government rallies have emerged in an attempt to demonstrate internal cohesion.

تتشابك خيوط الداخل الملتهب مع ضغوط الخارج المتصاعدة، في مشهد ينذر بمرحلة أكثر تعقيداً.

Contrasting Positions Domestically and Internationally

Domestically, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the need to prevent what he described as "attempts to destabilize," while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his shock at reports of violent repression, calling for restraint and the protection of civilians.

Internationally, the tone of positions has escalated; Washington warned Tehran against escalation and reaffirmed its support for what it described as the "brave Iranian people," while European condemnations of the methods used to deal with protesters continued.

The Revolutionary Guard: Security is a Red Line

As the protests approach their third week, Iranian authorities have raised the level of their security rhetoric. The "Revolutionary Guard" confirmed that maintaining security represents a "red line that cannot be crossed," while the army announced its readiness to protect facilities and public property.

These statements coincided with the continuation of unrest, as a municipal building in the city of Karaj, west of Tehran, was set on fire, while state television broadcast scenes of funerals for security personnel killed during clashes in several cities.

From a Livelihood Crisis to a Political Confrontation

The spark of the protests ignited on December 28, following a strike by merchants in Tehran's bazaar in protest against the currency collapse and rising prices, before quickly transforming into a political movement raising slogans demanding a radical change in the structure of governance.

This wave represents one of the most serious challenges facing the Iranian regime in years, especially as it comes after months of regional tension and a brief war with Israel, in which the United States participated.

The Map of Protests Expands

Recent movements have concentrated in northern, northeastern, and western areas of the capital Tehran, while the city of Karaj has witnessed notable developments. Protests have also spread to major cities in the provinces, including Mashhad, Tabriz, Shiraz, and Yazd, reflecting the widening scope of popular anger.