مع دخول الاحتجاجات الشعبية في إيران أسبوعها الثالث، تتشابك خيوط الداخل الملتهب مع ضغوط الخارج المتصاعدة، في مشهد ينذر بمرحلة أكثر تعقيداً. شوارع تغلي، إنترنت مقطوع، تحذيرات أمنية مشددة، وسجال سياسي دولي يتصاعد، بينما تبدو طهران أمام أحد أخطر اختبارات الاستقرار منذ سنوات.
توتر دبلوماسي مع لندن
استدعت وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية السفير البريطاني في طهران، احتجاجاً على حادثة وُصفت بالإساءة الوطنية، بعد استبدال العلم الإيراني على واجهة السفارة في لندن بعلم يعود إلى ما قبل الثورة، خلال مظاهرة داعمة للاحتجاجات.
واعتبرت طهران الخطوة تعدياً رمزياً، مضيفة أن تصريحات صادرة عن وزير الخارجية البريطاني تمثل تدخلاً مباشراً في الشأن الداخلي الإيراني. ووفق تقارير إعلامية، بقي العلم الملكي القديم، الذي يحمل رمز الأسد والشمس، مرفوعاً لدقائق قبل أن تتدخل الشرطة البريطانية لإزالته.
عزلة رقمية وتحذيرات حقوقية
تواصل السلطات الإيرانية فرض انقطاع شبه كامل للإنترنت منذ أكثر من 60 ساعة، وأعلنت منظمات معنية بحقوق الإنسان أن قوات الأمن استخدمت الذخيرة الحية لتفريق المحتجين، مؤكدة مقتل ما لا يقل عن 192 شخصاً. وفي المقابل، ظهرت مسيرات داعمة للنظام، في محاولة لإظهار تماسك داخلي.
مواقف متقابلة داخلياً ودولياً
في الداخل، شدد الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بيزشكيان على ضرورة منع ما وصفه بـ«محاولات زعزعة الاستقرار»، فيما أعرب الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش عن صدمته إزاء تقارير تتحدث عن قمع عنيف، داعياً إلى ضبط النفس وحماية المدنيين.
أما خارجياً، فتصاعدت حدة المواقف؛ إذ حذرت واشنطن طهران من مغبة التصعيد، وأكدت دعمها لما وصفته بـ«الشعب الإيراني الشجاع»، في حين توالت الإدانات الأوروبية لأساليب التعامل مع المحتجين.
الحرس الثوري: الأمن خط أحمر
مع اقتراب الاحتجاجات من أسبوعها الثالث، رفعت السلطات الإيرانية سقف خطابها الأمني. وأكد «الحرس الثوري» أن الحفاظ على الأمن يمثل «خطاً أحمر لا يمكن تجاوزه»، فيما أعلن الجيش استعداده لحماية المنشآت والممتلكات العامة.
وتزامنت هذه التصريحات مع استمرار الاضطرابات، حيث أُضرمت النيران في مبنى بلدي بمدينة كرج غرب طهران، بينما بث التلفزيون الرسمي مشاهد جنازات لعناصر أمنية قُتلوا خلال المواجهات في عدة مدن.
من أزمة معيشية إلى مواجهة سياسية
انطلقت شرارة الاحتجاجات في 28 ديسمبر، إثر إضراب تجار في بازار طهران احتجاجاً على انهيار العملة وارتفاع الأسعار، قبل أن تتحول سريعاً إلى حراك سياسي يرفع شعارات تطالب بتغيير جذري في بنية الحكم.
وتعد هذه الموجة من أخطر التحديات التي تواجه النظام الإيراني منذ سنوات، خصوصاً أنها تأتي بعد أشهر من توتر إقليمي وحرب قصيرة مع إسرائيل، شاركت فيها الولايات المتحدة.
خريطة الاحتجاجات تتوسع
تركزت التحركات الأخيرة داخل العاصمة طهران في مناطق الشمال والشمال الشرقي والغربي، فيما شهدت مدينة كرج تطورات لافتة. كما امتدت الاحتجاجات إلى مدن كبرى في المحافظات، بينها مشهد، تبريز، شيراز ويزد، ما يعكس اتساع رقعة الغضب الشعبي.
As the popular protests in Iran enter their third week, the threads of an inflamed domestic situation intertwine with escalating external pressures, in a scene that portends a more complicated phase. Streets are boiling, the internet is cut off, security warnings are heightened, and an international political debate is intensifying, while Tehran appears to be facing one of the most dangerous tests of stability in years.
Diplomatic Tension with London
The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the British ambassador in Tehran to protest an incident described as a national insult, after the Iranian flag was replaced on the embassy's facade in London with a pre-revolution flag during a demonstration supporting the protests.
Tehran considered the move a symbolic violation, adding that statements made by the British Foreign Secretary represent a direct interference in Iranian internal affairs. According to media reports, the old royal flag, which bears the symbol of the lion and sun, was raised for minutes before British police intervened to remove it.
Digital Isolation and Human Rights Warnings
The Iranian authorities continue to impose a near-total internet blackout for more than 60 hours, and human rights organizations have announced that security forces used live ammunition to disperse protesters, confirming the deaths of at least 192 people. In contrast, pro-government rallies have emerged in an attempt to demonstrate internal cohesion.
Contrasting Positions Domestically and Internationally
Domestically, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the need to prevent what he described as "attempts to destabilize," while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his shock at reports of violent repression, calling for restraint and the protection of civilians.
Internationally, the tone of positions has escalated; Washington warned Tehran against escalation and reaffirmed its support for what it described as the "brave Iranian people," while European condemnations of the methods used to deal with protesters continued.
The Revolutionary Guard: Security is a Red Line
As the protests approach their third week, Iranian authorities have raised the level of their security rhetoric. The "Revolutionary Guard" confirmed that maintaining security represents a "red line that cannot be crossed," while the army announced its readiness to protect facilities and public property.
These statements coincided with the continuation of unrest, as a municipal building in the city of Karaj, west of Tehran, was set on fire, while state television broadcast scenes of funerals for security personnel killed during clashes in several cities.
From a Livelihood Crisis to a Political Confrontation
The spark of the protests ignited on December 28, following a strike by merchants in Tehran's bazaar in protest against the currency collapse and rising prices, before quickly transforming into a political movement raising slogans demanding a radical change in the structure of governance.
This wave represents one of the most serious challenges facing the Iranian regime in years, especially as it comes after months of regional tension and a brief war with Israel, in which the United States participated.
The Map of Protests Expands
Recent movements have concentrated in northern, northeastern, and western areas of the capital Tehran, while the city of Karaj has witnessed notable developments. Protests have also spread to major cities in the provinces, including Mashhad, Tabriz, Shiraz, and Yazd, reflecting the widening scope of popular anger.