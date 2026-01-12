مع دخول الاحتجاجات الشعبية في إيران أسبوعها الثالث، تتشابك خيوط الداخل الملتهب مع ضغوط الخارج المتصاعدة، في مشهد ينذر بمرحلة أكثر تعقيداً. شوارع تغلي، إنترنت مقطوع، تحذيرات أمنية مشددة، وسجال سياسي دولي يتصاعد، بينما تبدو طهران أمام أحد أخطر اختبارات الاستقرار منذ سنوات.

توتر دبلوماسي مع لندن

استدعت وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية السفير البريطاني في طهران، احتجاجاً على حادثة وُصفت بالإساءة الوطنية، بعد استبدال العلم الإيراني على واجهة السفارة في لندن بعلم يعود إلى ما قبل الثورة، خلال مظاهرة داعمة للاحتجاجات.

واعتبرت طهران الخطوة تعدياً رمزياً، مضيفة أن تصريحات صادرة عن وزير الخارجية البريطاني تمثل تدخلاً مباشراً في الشأن الداخلي الإيراني. ووفق تقارير إعلامية، بقي العلم الملكي القديم، الذي يحمل رمز الأسد والشمس، مرفوعاً لدقائق قبل أن تتدخل الشرطة البريطانية لإزالته.

عزلة رقمية وتحذيرات حقوقية

تواصل السلطات الإيرانية فرض انقطاع شبه كامل للإنترنت منذ أكثر من 60 ساعة، وأعلنت منظمات معنية بحقوق الإنسان أن قوات الأمن استخدمت الذخيرة الحية لتفريق المحتجين، مؤكدة مقتل ما لا يقل عن 192 شخصاً. وفي المقابل، ظهرت مسيرات داعمة للنظام، في محاولة لإظهار تماسك داخلي.

تتشابك خيوط الداخل الملتهب مع ضغوط الخارج المتصاعدة، في مشهد ينذر بمرحلة أكثر تعقيداً.

تتشابك خيوط الداخل الملتهب مع ضغوط الخارج المتصاعدة، في مشهد ينذر بمرحلة أكثر تعقيداً.

مواقف متقابلة داخلياً ودولياً

في الداخل، شدد الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بيزشكيان على ضرورة منع ما وصفه بـ«محاولات زعزعة الاستقرار»، فيما أعرب الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش عن صدمته إزاء تقارير تتحدث عن قمع عنيف، داعياً إلى ضبط النفس وحماية المدنيين.

أما خارجياً، فتصاعدت حدة المواقف؛ إذ حذرت واشنطن طهران من مغبة التصعيد، وأكدت دعمها لما وصفته بـ«الشعب الإيراني الشجاع»، في حين توالت الإدانات الأوروبية لأساليب التعامل مع المحتجين.

الحرس الثوري: الأمن خط أحمر

مع اقتراب الاحتجاجات من أسبوعها الثالث، رفعت السلطات الإيرانية سقف خطابها الأمني. وأكد «الحرس الثوري» أن الحفاظ على الأمن يمثل «خطاً أحمر لا يمكن تجاوزه»، فيما أعلن الجيش استعداده لحماية المنشآت والممتلكات العامة.

وتزامنت هذه التصريحات مع استمرار الاضطرابات، حيث أُضرمت النيران في مبنى بلدي بمدينة كرج غرب طهران، بينما بث التلفزيون الرسمي مشاهد جنازات لعناصر أمنية قُتلوا خلال المواجهات في عدة مدن.

من أزمة معيشية إلى مواجهة سياسية

انطلقت شرارة الاحتجاجات في 28 ديسمبر، إثر إضراب تجار في بازار طهران احتجاجاً على انهيار العملة وارتفاع الأسعار، قبل أن تتحول سريعاً إلى حراك سياسي يرفع شعارات تطالب بتغيير جذري في بنية الحكم.

وتعد هذه الموجة من أخطر التحديات التي تواجه النظام الإيراني منذ سنوات، خصوصاً أنها تأتي بعد أشهر من توتر إقليمي وحرب قصيرة مع إسرائيل، شاركت فيها الولايات المتحدة.

خريطة الاحتجاجات تتوسع

تركزت التحركات الأخيرة داخل العاصمة طهران في مناطق الشمال والشمال الشرقي والغربي، فيما شهدت مدينة كرج تطورات لافتة. كما امتدت الاحتجاجات إلى مدن كبرى في المحافظات، بينها مشهد، تبريز، شيراز ويزد، ما يعكس اتساع رقعة الغضب الشعبي.