The American envoy to Syria, Tom Barak, announced today (Saturday) his country's support for the Syrian government during the transitional phase, alongside the continuation of its partnership with the Syrian Democratic Forces.



Barak stated that he met in the capital, Damascus, with Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, and members of their team, on behalf of President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to discuss the recent developments in Aleppo and the course of the transitional phase in Syria. He clarified that Trump views this phase as a pivotal opportunity for a new, unified Syria, where all components are treated with respect and dignity, ensuring their effective participation in governance and security institutions.



Opportunity to Lift Sanctions



He added that Trump agreed, based on this opportunity, to lift sanctions to give Syria a chance to move forward, indicating that the U.S. government welcomes the "historic transitional phase" in Syria.



He affirmed that the United States has long supported efforts to defeat ISIS and enhance stability in Syria, including through Operation Inherent Resolve and its partnership with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), whose sacrifices he said were crucial in achieving lasting gains against terrorism.



He noted that the Syrian government has renewed its commitment to the integration agreement with the SDF signed in March 2025, which provides a framework for integrating SDF forces into national institutions while preserving Kurdish rights and enhancing Syria's unity and sovereignty.



He expressed concern over the recent developments in Aleppo, which he mentioned appear to contradict the terms of this agreement.



The American envoy called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, to immediately cease hostilities, and to return to dialogue in accordance with the agreements of March 10 and April 1, 2025, between the Syrian government and the SDF.



Violence Threatens Progress



He warned that violence threatens to undermine the progress made since the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024, opening the door to external interventions that do not serve the interests of any party. He expressed the readiness of Secretary of State Marco Rubio's team to facilitate constructive communication between the Syrian government and the SDF to advance a comprehensive and responsible integration process that respects Syria's unity, affirms the principle of a single sovereign state, and supports the goal of having one legitimate national army.



He pointed out that the goal is a unified and sovereign Syria, enjoying peace internally and with its neighbors, where equality, justice, and equal opportunities are realized for all its citizens, calling on Syria's neighboring countries and the international community to support this vision and provide the necessary cooperation and assistance to contribute to its achievement.



On another note, the Syrian army announced today the cessation of all its military operations in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood of Aleppo and the gradual withdrawal from its streets, which have witnessed clashes with the SDF since last Tuesday. The SDF, for its part, denied the ceasefire in the neighborhood.



Additionally, the Syrian Foreign Ministry stated that the government took these measures to restore public order and protect civilians, accusing the SDF of repeatedly violating the agreed-upon security arrangements that have harmed civilians.