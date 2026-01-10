أعلن المبعوث الأمريكي إلى سورية توم باراك، اليوم (السبت)، دعم بلاده للحكومة السورية خلال المرحلة الانتقالية، بالتوازي مع استمرار شراكتها مع قوات سورية الديموقراطية.
وقال المبعوث الأمريكي إلى سورية إنه التقى في العاصمة دمشق الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، ووزير الخارجية أسعد الشيباني، وأعضاء من فريقهما، نيابةً عن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ووزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو، لبحث التطورات الأخيرة في حلب ومسار المرحلة الانتقالية في سورية، موضحاً أن ترمب ينظر إلى هذه المرحلة بوصفها فرصة محورية لسورية جديدة موحدة، تُعامل فيها جميع المكونات، باحترام وكرامة، مع ضمان مشاركتهم الفاعلة في مؤسسات الحكم والأمن.
رفع العقوبات فرصة
وأضاف أن ترمب وافق، انطلاقاً من هذه الفرصة، على رفع العقوبات من أجل إعطاء سورية فرصة للمضي قدماً، مبيناً أن الحكومة الأمريكية ترحب بـ«المرحلة الانتقالية التاريخية» في سورية.
وأكد أن الولايات المتحدة دعمت منذ فترة طويلة الجهود الرامية إلى هزيمة تنظيم «داعش» وتعزيز الاستقرار في سورية، بما في ذلك من خلال عملية العزم الصلب وشراكتها مع قوات سورية الديموقراطية (قسد)، التي قال إن تضحياتها كانت حاسمة في تحقيق مكاسب دائمة ضد الإرهاب.
ولفت إلى أن الحكومة السورية جدّدت التزامها باتفاق الدمج مع «قسد» الموقّع في مارس 2025، الذي يوفر إطاراً لدمج قوات «قسد» في المؤسسات الوطنية بما يحفظ الحقوق الكردية ويعزز وحدة سورية وسيادتها.
وأعرب عن القلق إزاء التطورات الأخيرة في حلب التي ذكر أنها تبدو متعارضة مع بنود هذا الاتفاق.
ودعا المبعوث الأمريكي جميع الأطراف إلى ممارسة أقصى درجات ضبط النفس، والوقف الفوري للأعمال القتالية، والعودة إلى الحوار وفقاً لاتفاقي 10 مارس و1 أبريل 2025 بين الحكومة السورية وقسد.
العنف يهدد التقدم
وحذر من أن العنف يهدد بتقويض التقدم الذي تحقق منذ سقوط نظام الرئيس السابق بشار الأسد في ديسمبر 2024، ويفتح الباب أمام تدخلات خارجية لا تخدم مصالح أي طرف، معرباً عن استعداد فريق وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو لتسهيل تواصل بنّاء بين الحكومة السورية و«قسد» لدفع عملية اندماج شاملة ومسؤولة، تحترم وحدة سورية، وتؤكد مبدأ الدولة الواحدة ذات السيادة، وتدعم هدف وجود جيش وطني شرعي واحد.
ولفت إلى أن الهدف يتمثل في سورية موحدة وذات سيادة، تنعم بالسلام داخلياً ومع جيرانها، وتتحقق فيها المساواة والعدالة وتكافؤ الفرص لجميع أبنائها، داعياً دول الجوار السوري والمجتمع الدولي لدعم هذه الرؤية، وتقديم التعاون والمساعدة اللازمة للمساهمة في تحقيقها.
من جهة أخرى، أعلن الجيش السوري اليوم وقف جميع عملياته العسكرية في حي الشيخ مقصود بمدينة حلب، والانسحاب تدريجياً من شوارعه، التي شهدت منذ الثلاثاء الماضي اشتباكات مع قوات «قسد»، التي نفت بدورها وقف إطلاق النار في الحي.
من جهة أخرى، قالت وزارة الخارجية السورية إن الحكومة اتخذت هذه الإجراءات لاستعادة النظام العام وحماية المدنيين، متهمة «قسد» بارتكاب انتهاكات متكررة للترتيبات الأمنية المتفق عليها التي أدت لإلحاق الأذى بالمدنيين.
The American envoy to Syria, Tom Barak, announced today (Saturday) his country's support for the Syrian government during the transitional phase, alongside the continuation of its partnership with the Syrian Democratic Forces.
Barak stated that he met in the capital, Damascus, with Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, and members of their team, on behalf of President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to discuss the recent developments in Aleppo and the course of the transitional phase in Syria. He clarified that Trump views this phase as a pivotal opportunity for a new, unified Syria, where all components are treated with respect and dignity, ensuring their effective participation in governance and security institutions.
Opportunity to Lift Sanctions
He added that Trump agreed, based on this opportunity, to lift sanctions to give Syria a chance to move forward, indicating that the U.S. government welcomes the "historic transitional phase" in Syria.
He affirmed that the United States has long supported efforts to defeat ISIS and enhance stability in Syria, including through Operation Inherent Resolve and its partnership with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), whose sacrifices he said were crucial in achieving lasting gains against terrorism.
He noted that the Syrian government has renewed its commitment to the integration agreement with the SDF signed in March 2025, which provides a framework for integrating SDF forces into national institutions while preserving Kurdish rights and enhancing Syria's unity and sovereignty.
He expressed concern over the recent developments in Aleppo, which he mentioned appear to contradict the terms of this agreement.
The American envoy called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, to immediately cease hostilities, and to return to dialogue in accordance with the agreements of March 10 and April 1, 2025, between the Syrian government and the SDF.
Violence Threatens Progress
He warned that violence threatens to undermine the progress made since the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024, opening the door to external interventions that do not serve the interests of any party. He expressed the readiness of Secretary of State Marco Rubio's team to facilitate constructive communication between the Syrian government and the SDF to advance a comprehensive and responsible integration process that respects Syria's unity, affirms the principle of a single sovereign state, and supports the goal of having one legitimate national army.
He pointed out that the goal is a unified and sovereign Syria, enjoying peace internally and with its neighbors, where equality, justice, and equal opportunities are realized for all its citizens, calling on Syria's neighboring countries and the international community to support this vision and provide the necessary cooperation and assistance to contribute to its achievement.
On another note, the Syrian army announced today the cessation of all its military operations in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood of Aleppo and the gradual withdrawal from its streets, which have witnessed clashes with the SDF since last Tuesday. The SDF, for its part, denied the ceasefire in the neighborhood.
Additionally, the Syrian Foreign Ministry stated that the government took these measures to restore public order and protect civilians, accusing the SDF of repeatedly violating the agreed-upon security arrangements that have harmed civilians.