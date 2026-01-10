أعلن المبعوث الأمريكي إلى سورية توم باراك، اليوم (السبت)، دعم بلاده للحكومة السورية خلال المرحلة الانتقالية، بالتوازي مع استمرار شراكتها مع قوات سورية الديموقراطية.


وقال المبعوث الأمريكي إلى سورية إنه التقى في العاصمة دمشق الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، ووزير الخارجية أسعد الشيباني، وأعضاء من فريقهما، نيابةً عن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ووزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو، لبحث التطورات الأخيرة في حلب ومسار المرحلة الانتقالية في سورية، موضحاً أن ترمب ينظر إلى هذه المرحلة بوصفها فرصة محورية لسورية جديدة موحدة، تُعامل فيها جميع المكونات، باحترام وكرامة، مع ضمان مشاركتهم الفاعلة في مؤسسات الحكم والأمن.


رفع العقوبات فرصة


وأضاف أن ترمب وافق، انطلاقاً من هذه الفرصة، على رفع العقوبات من أجل إعطاء سورية فرصة للمضي قدماً، مبيناً أن الحكومة الأمريكية ترحب بـ«المرحلة الانتقالية التاريخية» في سورية.


وأكد أن الولايات المتحدة دعمت منذ فترة طويلة الجهود الرامية إلى هزيمة تنظيم «داعش» وتعزيز الاستقرار في سورية، بما في ذلك من خلال عملية العزم الصلب وشراكتها مع قوات سورية الديموقراطية (قسد)، التي قال إن تضحياتها كانت حاسمة في تحقيق مكاسب دائمة ضد الإرهاب.


ولفت إلى أن الحكومة السورية جدّدت التزامها باتفاق الدمج مع «قسد» الموقّع في مارس 2025، الذي يوفر إطاراً لدمج قوات «قسد» في المؤسسات الوطنية بما يحفظ الحقوق الكردية ويعزز وحدة سورية وسيادتها.


وأعرب عن القلق إزاء التطورات الأخيرة في حلب التي ذكر أنها تبدو متعارضة مع بنود هذا الاتفاق.


ودعا المبعوث الأمريكي جميع الأطراف إلى ممارسة أقصى درجات ضبط النفس، والوقف الفوري للأعمال القتالية، والعودة إلى الحوار وفقاً لاتفاقي 10 مارس و1 أبريل 2025 بين الحكومة السورية وقسد.


العنف يهدد التقدم


وحذر من أن العنف يهدد بتقويض التقدم الذي تحقق منذ سقوط نظام الرئيس السابق بشار الأسد في ديسمبر 2024، ويفتح الباب أمام تدخلات خارجية لا تخدم مصالح أي طرف، معرباً عن استعداد فريق وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو لتسهيل تواصل بنّاء بين الحكومة السورية و«قسد» لدفع عملية اندماج شاملة ومسؤولة، تحترم وحدة سورية، وتؤكد مبدأ الدولة الواحدة ذات السيادة، وتدعم هدف وجود جيش وطني شرعي واحد.


ولفت إلى أن الهدف يتمثل في سورية موحدة وذات سيادة، تنعم بالسلام داخلياً ومع جيرانها، وتتحقق فيها المساواة والعدالة وتكافؤ الفرص لجميع أبنائها، داعياً دول الجوار السوري والمجتمع الدولي لدعم هذه الرؤية، وتقديم التعاون والمساعدة اللازمة للمساهمة في تحقيقها.


من جهة أخرى، أعلن الجيش السوري اليوم وقف جميع عملياته العسكرية في حي الشيخ مقصود بمدينة حلب، والانسحاب تدريجياً من شوارعه، التي شهدت منذ الثلاثاء الماضي اشتباكات مع قوات «قسد»، التي نفت بدورها وقف إطلاق النار في الحي.


من جهة أخرى، قالت وزارة الخارجية السورية إن الحكومة اتخذت هذه الإجراءات لاستعادة النظام العام وحماية المدنيين، متهمة «قسد» بارتكاب انتهاكات متكررة للترتيبات الأمنية المتفق عليها التي أدت لإلحاق الأذى بالمدنيين.