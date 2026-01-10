The President of the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, today (Saturday), set the priorities for the Minister of State and Governor of Aden, Abdulrahman Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Yafai, which include unifying the security decision, enhancing the role of the security committee in the governorate, including restricting weapons to the state alone, and empowering its national institutions with their exclusive authorities.



Al-Alimi emphasized during Al-Yafai's swearing-in as Minister and Governor the necessity of promoting values of tolerance, coexistence, and social peace, preventing any manifestations of revenge or vindictiveness, facilitating the work of relief organizations, ensuring the flow of their aid, and improving opportunities for a decent living. Al-Alimi briefed in a meeting with the Minister of State and Governor of the temporary capital, Aden, following the latter's swearing-in, on the priorities for the upcoming phase after the successful process of receiving the military camps, foremost among them normalizing the situation, establishing security and stability, and reinforcing the rule of law in preparation for a promising phase of development and reconstruction in the temporary capital.

اجتماع رئيس مجلس القيادة برئيس الحكومة والمحافظ.

The President of the Presidential Leadership Council directed the Minister of State and Governor of Aden, along with the local authority leadership, to work with the government to improve services, particularly electricity, create a safe and attractive environment for investment, remove administrative obstacles, enhance local and sovereign revenues, stimulate economic activity, and restore confidence in the city and its historic port to make it a global commercial center.



Al-Alimi expressed his great confidence in the new governor's leadership to make Aden a model for the rule of law, institutional work, and full coordination with the central government, to maintain its pivotal role in managing the national battle against the Houthi group.