حدّد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني، الدكتور رشاد العليمي اليوم (السبت)، لوزير الدولة محافظ عدن عبدالرحمن شيخ عبدالرحمن اليافعي أولويات المرحلة، وفي مقدمتها توحيد القرار الأمني، وتعزيز دور اللجنة الأمنية في المحافظة، بما في ذلك حصر السلاح بيد الدولة وحدها، وتمكين مؤسساتها الوطنية من صلاحياتها الحصرية.
وشدّد العليمي خلال أداء اليافعي اليمين الدستورية وزيراً ومحافظاً، على ضرورة إعلاء قيم التسامح والتعايش، والسلم الاجتماعي، ومنع أي مظاهر للثأر، أو التشفي، وتسهيل عمل المنظمات الإغاثية، وضمان انسياب مساعداتها، وتحسين فرص العيش الكريم، وأطلع العليمي في اجتماع مع وزير الدولة محافظ العاصمة المؤقتة عدن عقب أداء الأخير لليمين الدستورية، على أولويات المرحلة القادمة عقب نجاح عملية استلام المعسكرات، وفي المقدمة تطبيع الأوضاع، وتثبيت الأمن والاستقرار، وتعزيز سيادة القانون تمهيداً لمرحلة واعدة من التنمية، والإعمار في العاصمة المؤقتة.
اجتماع رئيس مجلس القيادة برئيس الحكومة والمحافظ.
ووجه رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، وزير الدولة محافظ عدن، وقيادة السلطة المحلية، بالعمل مع الحكومة على تحسين الخدمات وفي مقدمتها الكهرباء، وتهيئة بيئة آمنة وجاذبة للاستثمار، وإزالة المعوقات الإدارية، وتحسين الإيرادات المحلية والسيادية، وتحفيز النشاط الاقتصادي، وإعادة الثقة بالمدينة، ومينائها العريق ليكون مركزاً تجارياً عالميّاً.
وأعرب العليمي عن ثقته الكبيرة بقيادة المحافظ الجديد لجعل عدن نموذجاً لسيادة القانون، والعمل المؤسسي، والتنسيق الكامل مع الحكومة المركزية، للحفاظ على دورها المحوري في إدارة المعركة الوطنية ضد الجماعة الحوثية.
The President of the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, today (Saturday), set the priorities for the Minister of State and Governor of Aden, Abdulrahman Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Yafai, which include unifying the security decision, enhancing the role of the security committee in the governorate, including restricting weapons to the state alone, and empowering its national institutions with their exclusive authorities.
Al-Alimi emphasized during Al-Yafai's swearing-in as Minister and Governor the necessity of promoting values of tolerance, coexistence, and social peace, preventing any manifestations of revenge or vindictiveness, facilitating the work of relief organizations, ensuring the flow of their aid, and improving opportunities for a decent living. Al-Alimi briefed in a meeting with the Minister of State and Governor of the temporary capital, Aden, following the latter's swearing-in, on the priorities for the upcoming phase after the successful process of receiving the military camps, foremost among them normalizing the situation, establishing security and stability, and reinforcing the rule of law in preparation for a promising phase of development and reconstruction in the temporary capital.
The President of the Presidential Leadership Council directed the Minister of State and Governor of Aden, along with the local authority leadership, to work with the government to improve services, particularly electricity, create a safe and attractive environment for investment, remove administrative obstacles, enhance local and sovereign revenues, stimulate economic activity, and restore confidence in the city and its historic port to make it a global commercial center.
Al-Alimi expressed his great confidence in the new governor's leadership to make Aden a model for the rule of law, institutional work, and full coordination with the central government, to maintain its pivotal role in managing the national battle against the Houthi group.