حدّد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني، الدكتور رشاد العليمي اليوم (السبت)، لوزير الدولة محافظ عدن عبدالرحمن شيخ عبدالرحمن اليافعي أولويات المرحلة، وفي مقدمتها توحيد القرار الأمني، وتعزيز دور اللجنة الأمنية في المحافظة، بما في ذلك حصر السلاح بيد الدولة وحدها، وتمكين مؤسساتها الوطنية من صلاحياتها الحصرية.


وشدّد العليمي خلال أداء اليافعي اليمين الدستورية وزيراً ومحافظاً، على ضرورة إعلاء قيم التسامح والتعايش، والسلم الاجتماعي، ومنع أي مظاهر للثأر، أو التشفي، وتسهيل عمل المنظمات الإغاثية، وضمان انسياب مساعداتها، وتحسين فرص العيش الكريم، وأطلع العليمي في اجتماع مع وزير الدولة محافظ العاصمة المؤقتة عدن عقب أداء الأخير لليمين الدستورية، على أولويات المرحلة القادمة عقب نجاح عملية استلام المعسكرات، وفي المقدمة تطبيع الأوضاع، وتثبيت الأمن والاستقرار، وتعزيز سيادة القانون تمهيداً لمرحلة واعدة من التنمية، والإعمار في العاصمة المؤقتة.

اجتماع رئيس مجلس القيادة برئيس الحكومة والمحافظ.

اجتماع رئيس مجلس القيادة برئيس الحكومة والمحافظ.

ووجه رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، وزير الدولة محافظ عدن، وقيادة السلطة المحلية، بالعمل مع الحكومة على تحسين الخدمات وفي مقدمتها الكهرباء، وتهيئة بيئة آمنة وجاذبة للاستثمار، وإزالة المعوقات الإدارية، وتحسين الإيرادات المحلية والسيادية، وتحفيز النشاط الاقتصادي، وإعادة الثقة بالمدينة، ومينائها العريق ليكون مركزاً تجارياً عالميّاً.


وأعرب العليمي عن ثقته الكبيرة بقيادة المحافظ الجديد لجعل عدن نموذجاً لسيادة القانون، والعمل المؤسسي، والتنسيق الكامل مع الحكومة المركزية، للحفاظ على دورها المحوري في إدارة المعركة الوطنية ضد الجماعة الحوثية.