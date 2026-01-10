في تصريح لافت ومثير للجدل، كشف النائب الفنلندي أرماندو ميما، العضو في حزب «تحالف الحرية» الوطني المحافظ، معلومات وصفت بأنها «شديدة الحساسية» تفيد بأن الحكومة الفنلندية تدرس في الخفاء إمكانية استضافة أسلحة نووية على أراضيها.

وقال ميما لوكالة الأنباء الروسية «تاس» اليوم السبت، إن هذا النقاش السري يأتي في ظل تدهور العلاقات بين هلسنكي وموسكو إلى «أدنى مستوياتها التاريخية»، معتبراً أن «العلاقات بين البلدين لن تعود أبداً إلى ما كانت عليه قبل الحرب في أوكرانيا، ولن تشهد تحسناً ملموساً في المدى المنظور».
من الحياد إلى النووي.. فنلندا تفكر في أسلحة نووية بسبب روسيا

وأضاف النائب الفنلندي أن رئيس الجمهورية ألكسندر ستوب سبق أن ألمح في مناسبات سابقة إلى أن عضوية فنلندا الكاملة في حلف الناتو تفتح الباب أمام خيار استضافة أسلحة نووية في إطار ما يُعرف بـ«المشاركة النووية» الذي يتبعه الحلف.

ووصف ميما التوجهات الحالية للحكومة الفنلندية بأنها «غبية وخطيرة للغاية»، محذراً من أن استمرار هذه السياسة المتشددة تجاه روسيا، إلى جانب الدعم العسكري المكثف لأوكرانيا، حوّل فنلندا إلى «تهديد وجودي مباشر» في نظر موسكو، خصوصاً بعد أن أصبحت الحدود الروسية-الفنلندية الطويلة (أكثر من 1340 كيلومتراً) جزءاً من الحدود الخارجية لحلف شمال الأطلسي.

ولم تصدر أي تعليقات رسمية من القصر الرئاسي أو من رئاسة الوزراء أو وزارة الدفاع الفنلندية، سواء بالتأكيد أو النفي لهذه المعلومات.

ويُتوقع أن يثير الكشف موجة من الجدل السياسي الحاد داخل الأوساط الفنلندية، خصوصاً بين الأحزاب المؤيدة بقوة للناتو والتيار القلق من أي تصعيد عسكري قد يحوّل فنلندا إلى هدف محتمل في أي مواجهة مستقبلية.