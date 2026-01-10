In a striking and controversial statement, Finnish MP Armando Mima, a member of the conservative National Coalition Party, revealed information described as "highly sensitive" indicating that the Finnish government is secretly considering the possibility of hosting nuclear weapons on its territory.

Mima told the Russian news agency "TASS" on Saturday that this secret discussion comes amid the deterioration of relations between Helsinki and Moscow to "historically low levels," asserting that "the relations between the two countries will never return to what they were before the war in Ukraine, and will not witness any significant improvement in the foreseeable future."



The Finnish MP added that President Alexander Stubb had previously hinted on several occasions that Finland's full membership in NATO opens the door to the option of hosting nuclear weapons as part of what is known as "nuclear sharing" practiced by the alliance.

Mima described the current trends of the Finnish government as "foolish and extremely dangerous," warning that the continuation of this hardline policy towards Russia, along with the extensive military support for Ukraine, has turned Finland into a "direct existential threat" in the eyes of Moscow, especially after the long Russian-Finnish border (over 1,340 kilometers) became part of NATO's external border.

No official comments have been issued from the presidential palace, the prime minister's office, or the Finnish Ministry of Defense, either confirming or denying this information.

The revelation is expected to spark a wave of intense political controversy within Finnish circles, especially among the strongly pro-NATO parties and those concerned about any military escalation that could turn Finland into a potential target in any future confrontation.