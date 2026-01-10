كشفت مصادر سياسية عراقية أن الخلافات داخل تحالف «الإطار التنسيقي» الحاكم بشأن اختيار رئيس الوزراء قد تدفعه إلى طرح مرشح تسوية لرئاسة الحكومة الجديدة.
وحسب المصادر، فإن الحديث يدور حول قائمة مختصرة تضم رئيس ائتلاف دولة القانون نوري المالكي، رئيس الحكومة المنتهية ولايتها محمد شياع السوداني، رئيس ائتلاف النصر حيدر العبادي، رئيس جهاز المخابرات حميد الشطري، ورئيس هيئة المساءلة والعدالة باسم البدري.
من جانبه، أفصح القائم بالأعمال الأمريكي في العراق جوشوا هاريس، أن واشنطن تتجه لاتخاذ إجراءات فورية لتفكيك الجماعات المسلحة، معتبرا أن الإشراك في الحكومة الجديدة يتعارض مع العلاقات العراقية الأمريكية.
ووفق بيان للسفارة الأمريكية في بغداد، فإن هاريس التقى بزعيم تيار الحكمة عمار الحكيم، للتشاور حول المصالح المشتركة المتمثلة في حماية السيادة العراقية، وهزيمة الإرهاب، وتعزيز الأمن الإقليمي، وتوطيد العلاقات الاقتصادية التي تعود بالنفع على الأمريكيين والعراقيين.
وقال هاريس إن إشراك الجماعات المسلحة في الحكومة العراقية، بأي صفة كانت، يتعارض مع شراكة أمريكية-عراقية متينة.
وأضاف أن الولايات المتحدة ستواصل التأكيد بوضوح على ضرورة اتخاذ إجراءات فورية لتفكيك الجماعات الخاضعة لأجندة خارجية، والتي تُهدد سيادة العراق واستقراره واقتصاده.
في غضون ذلك، اعتبر تقرير عراقي أن هناك «خلطاً متعمداً» بين تجنيب الدولة العراقية المخاطر وبين محاولة بعض السياسيين والأحزاب تجنيب أنفسهم تداعيات المتغيرات الإقليمية، محذراً من أن هذا الخلط يضع العراق في مسار «بالغ الخطورة» سياسياً وأمنياً واقتصادياً.
وأوضح التقرير أن «إصرار الولايات المتحدة وتكرار موقفها الرافض لوجود الجماعات المسلحة في الحكومة القادمة، والمطالبة بتفكيكها وسحب سلاحها، لا ينطلق من رغبات أو أجندات أمريكية خاصة، بل من محاولة لإجبار الأطراف العراقية على تطبيق الدستور والالتزام بالقانون وبناء الدولة على أسس سيادية واضحة».
Iraqi political sources have revealed that the disagreements within the ruling "Coordination Framework" regarding the selection of the Prime Minister may push it to propose a compromise candidate for the new government.
According to the sources, discussions are centered around a shortlist that includes the head of the State of Law Coalition Nouri al-Maliki, the outgoing Prime Minister Muhammad Shia' al-Sudani, the head of the Victory Coalition Haider al-Abadi, the head of the Intelligence Service Hamid al-Shatri, and the head of the Accountability and Justice Commission Basim al-Badri.
For his part, the American Chargé d'Affaires in Iraq, Joshua Harris, disclosed that Washington is moving towards immediate actions to dismantle armed groups, considering that their participation in the new government contradicts Iraqi-American relations.
According to a statement from the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Harris met with the leader of the Wisdom Movement, Ammar al-Hakim, to consult on shared interests represented in protecting Iraqi sovereignty, defeating terrorism, enhancing regional security, and strengthening economic relations that benefit both Americans and Iraqis.
Harris stated that the inclusion of armed groups in the Iraqi government, in any capacity, contradicts a strong U.S.-Iraq partnership.
He added that the United States will continue to clearly emphasize the necessity of immediate actions to dismantle groups that are subject to foreign agendas, which threaten Iraq's sovereignty, stability, and economy.
Meanwhile, an Iraqi report considered that there is a "deliberate confusion" between safeguarding the Iraqi state from risks and some politicians and parties trying to shield themselves from the repercussions of regional changes, warning that this confusion places Iraq on a path of "extreme danger" politically, security-wise, and economically.
The report clarified that "the insistence of the United States and its repeated stance rejecting the presence of armed groups in the upcoming government, and demanding their dismantling and disarmament, does not stem from specific American desires or agendas, but from an attempt to compel Iraqi parties to apply the constitution, adhere to the law, and build the state on clear sovereign foundations."