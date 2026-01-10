كشفت مصادر سياسية عراقية أن الخلافات داخل تحالف «الإطار التنسيقي» الحاكم بشأن اختيار رئيس الوزراء قد تدفعه إلى طرح مرشح تسوية لرئاسة الحكومة الجديدة.


وحسب المصادر، فإن الحديث يدور حول قائمة مختصرة تضم رئيس ائتلاف دولة القانون نوري المالكي، رئيس الحكومة المنتهية ولايتها محمد شياع السوداني، رئيس ائتلاف النصر حيدر العبادي، رئيس جهاز المخابرات حميد الشطري، ورئيس هيئة المساءلة والعدالة باسم البدري.


من جانبه، أفصح القائم بالأعمال الأمريكي في العراق جوشوا هاريس، أن واشنطن تتجه لاتخاذ إجراءات فورية لتفكيك الجماعات المسلحة، معتبرا أن الإشراك في الحكومة الجديدة يتعارض مع العلاقات العراقية الأمريكية.


ووفق بيان للسفارة الأمريكية في بغداد، فإن هاريس التقى بزعيم تيار الحكمة عمار الحكيم، للتشاور حول المصالح المشتركة المتمثلة في حماية السيادة العراقية، وهزيمة الإرهاب، وتعزيز الأمن الإقليمي، وتوطيد العلاقات الاقتصادية التي تعود بالنفع على الأمريكيين والعراقيين.


وقال هاريس إن إشراك الجماعات المسلحة في الحكومة العراقية، بأي صفة كانت، يتعارض مع شراكة أمريكية-عراقية متينة.


وأضاف أن الولايات المتحدة ستواصل التأكيد بوضوح على ضرورة اتخاذ إجراءات فورية لتفكيك الجماعات الخاضعة لأجندة خارجية، والتي تُهدد سيادة العراق واستقراره واقتصاده.


في غضون ذلك، اعتبر تقرير عراقي أن هناك «خلطاً متعمداً» بين تجنيب الدولة العراقية المخاطر وبين محاولة بعض السياسيين والأحزاب تجنيب أنفسهم تداعيات المتغيرات الإقليمية، محذراً من أن هذا الخلط يضع العراق في مسار «بالغ الخطورة» سياسياً وأمنياً واقتصادياً.


وأوضح التقرير أن «إصرار الولايات المتحدة وتكرار موقفها الرافض لوجود الجماعات المسلحة في الحكومة القادمة، والمطالبة بتفكيكها وسحب سلاحها، لا ينطلق من رغبات أو أجندات أمريكية خاصة، بل من محاولة لإجبار الأطراف العراقية على تطبيق الدستور والالتزام بالقانون وبناء الدولة على أسس سيادية واضحة».