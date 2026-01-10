Iraqi political sources have revealed that the disagreements within the ruling "Coordination Framework" regarding the selection of the Prime Minister may push it to propose a compromise candidate for the new government.



According to the sources, discussions are centered around a shortlist that includes the head of the State of Law Coalition Nouri al-Maliki, the outgoing Prime Minister Muhammad Shia' al-Sudani, the head of the Victory Coalition Haider al-Abadi, the head of the Intelligence Service Hamid al-Shatri, and the head of the Accountability and Justice Commission Basim al-Badri.



For his part, the American Chargé d'Affaires in Iraq, Joshua Harris, disclosed that Washington is moving towards immediate actions to dismantle armed groups, considering that their participation in the new government contradicts Iraqi-American relations.



According to a statement from the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Harris met with the leader of the Wisdom Movement, Ammar al-Hakim, to consult on shared interests represented in protecting Iraqi sovereignty, defeating terrorism, enhancing regional security, and strengthening economic relations that benefit both Americans and Iraqis.



Harris stated that the inclusion of armed groups in the Iraqi government, in any capacity, contradicts a strong U.S.-Iraq partnership.



He added that the United States will continue to clearly emphasize the necessity of immediate actions to dismantle groups that are subject to foreign agendas, which threaten Iraq's sovereignty, stability, and economy.



Meanwhile, an Iraqi report considered that there is a "deliberate confusion" between safeguarding the Iraqi state from risks and some politicians and parties trying to shield themselves from the repercussions of regional changes, warning that this confusion places Iraq on a path of "extreme danger" politically, security-wise, and economically.



The report clarified that "the insistence of the United States and its repeated stance rejecting the presence of armed groups in the upcoming government, and demanding their dismantling and disarmament, does not stem from specific American desires or agendas, but from an attempt to compel Iraqi parties to apply the constitution, adhere to the law, and build the state on clear sovereign foundations."