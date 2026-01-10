The Syrian army announced its complete control over the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood in Aleppo after finishing the combing operations, but Kurdish factions denied this.



Establishing National Sovereignty



The operations authority confirmed in a statement reported by the official Syrian news agency "SANA" today (Saturday) that the Syrian army has begun its tasks in establishing national sovereignty and will deal firmly and destroy any source of fire to ensure the security and stability of the area and protect the residents.



It emphasized that the only option left for the armed elements in the Sheikh Maqsoud area of Aleppo is to surrender themselves and their weapons immediately to the nearest military point in exchange for guarantees of their lives and personal safety.



A Syrian military source told SANA that the army arrested a number of SDF elements and seized heavy and medium weapons and ammunition during the combing operations, confirming that the SDF left booby-trapped vehicles in the streets of the neighborhood.



Syrian security sources revealed that some Kurdish fighters, including some of their leaders and family members, were secretly transported from Aleppo overnight to northeastern Syria. The sources added that about 300 Kurdish fighters chose to remain in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood to fight.



Return to Normal Life



For his part, Aleppo Governor Izzam Al-Ghareeb stated that the relevant authorities are monitoring their field operations around the clock to "establish security and ensure the return to normal life in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods," confirming the continuation of the curfew in the areas announced by the Syrian army's operations authority until further notices are issued.



Combing and Mine Removal



The Syrian army launched a combing operation in the neighborhood, including mine removal and completing arrangements for deploying internal security forces, after it stated that it "discovered a large number of elements of the Kurdistan Workers' Party." Meanwhile, the Syrian Democratic Forces considered that those engaged in clashes in the area "are the sons and daughters of the neighborhood."



The army stated in a statement that the Syrian Democratic Forces shelled its positions, resulting in the death of 3 soldiers and injuring more than 12, clarifying that as soon as the combing operations are completed, the neighborhood will be handed over to security forces and state institutions to begin their work.



The army announced that it had dismantled dozens of mines in the streets of the neighborhood and that work is underway to arrange for the entry of internal security forces after the completion of the combing operations.



For his part, U.S. envoy Tom Barak emphasized that the March 10 agreement between Damascus and the SDF must be implemented immediately. This came during a meeting that brought Barak together with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Saturday, where they stressed the need for a ceasefire in Aleppo.



The U.S. envoy stated: "We support the consolidation of the ceasefire and the peaceful withdrawal of SDF forces from Aleppo... and we support the efforts of the Syrian government to ensure the security and unity of Syria."