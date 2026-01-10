أعلن الجيش السوري سيطرته الكاملة على حي الشيخ مقصود في حلب بعد إنهاء عمليات التمشيط، لكن فصائل كردية نفت ذلك.


بسط السيادة الوطنية


وأكدت هيئة العمليات في بيان نقلته وكالة الأنباء السورية الرسمية «سانا»، اليوم(السبت)، أن الجيش السوري باشر مهماته في بسط السيادة الوطنية، وسيتعامل بحزم ويدمّر أي مصدر للنيران، لضمان أمن واستقرار المنطقة وحماية الأهالي.


وشددت على أن الخيار الوحيد المتبقي أمام العناصر المسلحة في منطقة الشيخ مقصود بمدينة حلب، هو تسليم أنفسهم وسلاحهم فوراً لأقرب نقطة عسكرية مقابل ضمان حياتهم وسلامتهم الشخصية.


وقال مصدر عسكري سوري لوكالة سانا، إن الجيش اعتقل عدداً من عناصر قسد، وصادر أسلحة ثقيلة ومتوسطة وذخائر، خلال عمليات التمشيط، مؤكدا أن قسد تركت آليات مفخخة في شوارع الحي.


وكشفت مصادر أمنية سورية أن بعض المقاتلين الأكراد، بما في ذلك بعض من قادتهم ⁠وأفراد عائلاتهم، نُقلوا سراً من حلب خلال الليل إلى شمال شرقي سورية. وأضافت المصادر أن نحو 300 مقاتل كردي اختاروا البقاء في حي الشيخ مقصود للقتال.


عودة الحياة الطبيعية


من جانبه قال محافظ حلب عزام الغريب، إن الجهات المعنية تتابع أعمالها الميدانية على مدار الساعة لـ«تثبيت الأمن وضمان عودة الحياة الطبيعية في حيّي الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية»، مؤكداً استمرار حظر التجول في المناطق التي أعلنت عنها هيئة عمليات الجيش السوري، إلى حين صدور تعاميم لاحقة.


تمشيط وإزالة الألغام


وكان الجيش السوري أطلق عملية تمشيط في الحي، بما يشمل إزالة الألغام وإنهاء ترتيبات نشر قوات الأمن الداخلي، بعدما قال إنه «اكتشف وجود عدد كبير من عناصر حزب العمال الكردستاني»، فيما اعتبرت قوات سورية الديمقراطية، أن من يخوض الاشتباكات في المنطقة «هم أبناء الحي وبناته».


وقال الجيش في بيان، إن قوات سورية الديمقراطية قصفت مواقع تابعة له، ما أودى بحياة 3 جنود وإصابة أكثر من 12، موضحاً أنه فور انتهاء عمليات التمشيط سيتم تسليم الحي لقوى الأمن ومؤسسات الدولة لتبدأ عملها.


وأعلنت قوات الجيش أنها فككت عشرات الألغام في شوارع الحي، وأن العمل جارٍ على ترتيب دخول قوى الأمن الداخلي بعد انتهاء عمليات التمشيط.


بدوره، شدد المبعوث الأمريكي توم برّاك على أنه يجب تنفيذ اتفاق 10 مارس بين دمشق و«قسد» فوراً. جاء ذلك خلال لقاء جمع برّاك بوزير الخارجية الأردني أيمن الصفدي، السبت، وشددا على ضرورة وقف النار في حلب.


وقال المبعوث الأمريكي: «ندعم ترسيخ وقف النار وانسحاب قوات قسد من حلب سلميا.. وندعم جهود الحكومة السورية لضمان أمن سورية ووحدتها».