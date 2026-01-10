The political parties in Greenland announced today (Saturday) their rejection of America's control over their island after President Donald Trump hinted at using force to take control of the mineral-rich self-governing Danish island, stating that Washington "will do something about Greenland, whether they like it or not."



The five political parties in the local parliament said in a joint statement: "We do not want to be Americans, nor do we want to be Danes; we want to be Greenlanders," adding: "Greenlanders must decide the future of Greenland."



Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned against invading Greenland, saying: "It would end everything," referring to NATO and the security structure established after World War II.



Denmark and its European allies expressed their shock at Trump's threats to take control of Greenland, which hosts a U.S. military base.



Trump stated yesterday that controlling this strategic island is crucial for U.S. national security given the rising military activity of Russia and China in the Arctic Circle, adding: "We cannot allow Russia or China to occupy Greenland; that is what they will do if we do not, so we will take some action regarding Greenland, whether it is the easy way, but if we do not do it gently, we will do it forcefully."



Trump dismissed Denmark's concerns, the steadfast ally of the United States that joined it in the invasion of Iraq in 2003, saying: "I also admire Denmark, and I must tell you they have been very nice to me."



He added, "But as you know, their arrival there by ship 500 years ago does not mean they own the territory."



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to meet next week with the Danish Foreign Minister and representatives from Greenland.