أعلنت الأحزاب السياسية في غرينلاند اليوم (السبت) رفضها سيطرة أمريكا على جزيرتهم وذلك بعد أن لوح الرئيس دونالد ترمب باستخدام القوة للسيطرة على الجزيرة الدنماركية ذات الحكم الذاتي الغنية بالمعادن، وقوله واشنطن «ستفعل شيئا ما بشأن غرينلاند، سواء أعجبهم ذلك أم لا».
وقالت الأحزاب السياسية الخمسة في البرلمان المحلي في بيان مشترك: «لا نريد أن نكون أمريكيين ولا نريد أن نكون دنماركيين، نريد أن نكون غرينلانديين»، مضيفين: «يجب أن يقرر الغرينلانديون مستقبل غرينلاند».
وكانت رئيسة الوزراء الدنماركية ميته فريدريكسن قد حذرت من أن غزو غرينلاند قائلة: «سينهي كل شيء»، في إشارة إلى حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) والبنية الأمنية التي أُرسيت بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية.
وعبرت الدنمارك وحلفاؤها الأوروبيون عن صدمتهم إزاء تهديدات ترمب بالسيطرة على غرينلاند، التي يتواجد فيها قاعدة عسكرية أمريكية.
وقال ترمب أمس: إن السيطرة على هذه الجزيرة الإستراتيجية أمر بالغ الأهمية للأمن القومي الأمريكي نظرا لتصاعد النشاط العسكري لروسيا والصين في الدائرة القطبية الشمالية، مضيفاً: «لا يمكننا السماح لروسيا أو الصين باحتلال غرينلاند، هذا ما سيفعلانه إذا لم نفعل نحن ذلك، لذا سنتخذ إجراءً ما بشأن غرينلاند، سواءً كان ذلك بالطريقة السهلة، ولكن إذا لم نفعل ذلك باللين، فسنفعله بالشدة».
واستخف ترمب بمخاوف الدنمارك، الحليف الثابت للولايات المتحدة الذي انضم لها في غزو العراق عام 2003، قائلا:«أنا معجب بالدنمارك أيضا، ويجب أن أخبركم أنهم كانوا لطفاء جدا معي».
وأضاف «لكن كما تعلمون، وصولهم إلى هناك بسفينة قبل 500 عام لا يعني أنهم يملكون الإقليم».
ومن المقرر أن يجتمع وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو الأسبوع القادم مع وزير خارجية الدنمارك وممثلين عن غرينلاند.
