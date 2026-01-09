أشاد وزير الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين اليمني الدكتور شائع الزنداني بالجهود الكبيرة والمواقف الأخوية الصادقة التي تبذلها المملكة العربية السعودية الشقيقة في سبيل دعم الاستقرار والسلام.


وقال الوزير اليمني إن ما جاء في حديث وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان، حول المسار الحقيقي لحل القضية الجنوبية العادلة عبر مؤتمر الرياض الذي يحظى برعاية كريمة من المملكة ودعم من المجتمع الدولي، يعكس إدراكاً عميقاً لمكانة هذه القضية وأهميتها المحورية في خارطة الحل الشامل.


وأوضح الزنداني أن ملف الجنوب يدخل اليوم مرحلة جديدة وبناءة تقوم على رعاية المملكة لفتح مسار جامع يعالج جذور القضية برؤية واقعية وموضوعية تمنح أبناء الجنوب مساحة حقيقية للتعبير عن خياراتهم ورسم مستقبلهم اللائق بهم، مشيراً إلى أن القرار الشجاع الذي اتخذته قيادات المجلس الانتقالي يعكس وعياً كبيراً بحساسية المرحلة الراهنة، ويؤكد تغليب المصلحة العامة لقضية الجنوب فوق أي اعتبارات أخرى، بما يمهد الطريق أمام فرصة تاريخية لحوار مسؤول يضع القضية على طريق الحل العادل.


ودعا الوزير اليمني المكونات الجنوبية كافة إلى الحرص على تقبل الآخر واحترام القناعات والخيارات المختلفة واعتماد الحوار منهجاً وحيداً لصياغة الاتفاقات وبناء المستقبل المنشود، مشدداً على ضرورة ألا تُستخدم القضية الجنوبية العادلة أداة للقهر السياسي أو طريقاً للتخوين والإقصاء، كون الاعتراف بحق الآخرين في التعبير عن خياراتهم هو السبيل الأمثل لتوحيد الجهود والتوصل لاتفاق موحد بشأن قضيتهم المشروعة.


وجدد الوزير اليمني تثمينه العالي للمساعي السعودية المستمرة التي تؤكد دورها الريادي في دعم الأمن والسلام في اليمن والمنطقة ككل.