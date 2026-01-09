The Yemeni Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Dr. Sha'if Al-Zandani, praised the significant efforts and sincere brotherly positions taken by the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in support of stability and peace.



The Yemeni minister stated that what was mentioned in the remarks of Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman regarding the true path to resolving the just southern issue through the Riyadh Conference, which enjoys the generous sponsorship of the Kingdom and support from the international community, reflects a deep understanding of the significance and centrality of this issue in the comprehensive solution map.



Al-Zandani clarified that the southern file is entering a new and constructive phase today, based on the Kingdom's sponsorship to open a comprehensive path that addresses the roots of the issue with a realistic and objective vision, granting the people of the south a genuine space to express their choices and shape their dignified future. He pointed out that the courageous decision made by the leadership of the Transitional Council reflects a great awareness of the sensitivity of the current phase and confirms the prioritization of the public interest of the southern issue over any other considerations, paving the way for a historic opportunity for responsible dialogue that places the issue on the path to a just solution.



The Yemeni minister called on all southern components to be keen on accepting others and respecting different convictions and choices, adopting dialogue as the sole method for formulating agreements and building the desired future. He emphasized the necessity that the just southern issue should not be used as a tool for political oppression or a means for betrayal and exclusion, as recognizing the right of others to express their choices is the best way to unify efforts and reach a unified agreement regarding their legitimate cause.



The Yemeni minister reiterated his high appreciation for the ongoing Saudi efforts that affirm its pioneering role in supporting security and peace in Yemen and the region as a whole.