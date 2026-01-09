أعلنت الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني والأرصاد في اليمن استئناف تشغيل مطار سيئون الدولي أمام الرحلات الجوية، ابتداءً من صباح الأحد 11 يناير، في خطوة تُنهي فترة توقف شهدها المطار وتعيد ربط حضرموت جويّاً من جديد.
وأكدت هيئة الطيران اليمنية، في بيان رسمي، أن قرار استئناف التشغيل جاء عقب الانتهاء من جميع الأعمال الفنية وإعادة التأهيل لعدد من مرافق المطار، بما يضمن الجاهزية التشغيلية الكاملة، ويرفع مستويات السلامة والخدمات المقدمة للمسافرين وشركات الطيران.
ولم تكن عودة المطار مجرد إجراء تقني، بل ثمرة تنسيق وجهود مكثفة شاركت فيها جهات عدة.
ووجّه رئيس الهيئة الكابتن صالح بن نهيد الشكر والتقدير للقيادة السياسية والحكومة اليمنية، وللمملكة العربية السعودية، إضافة إلى محافظ حضرموت، وكافة الكوادر الفنية والإدارية التي أسهمت في إعادة فتح المطار وانتظام الرحلات.
ويُتوقع أن يُسهم استئناف تشغيل مطار سيئون في تسهيل حركة المسافرين، ودعم النشاط الإنساني والاقتصادي، وتعزيز التواصل الجوي مع مختلف الوجهات، بعد فترة من التوقف والتحديات.
The General Authority for Civil Aviation and Meteorology in Yemen announced the resumption of operations at Sayun International Airport for air travel, starting from the morning of Sunday, January 11, in a move that ends the period of suspension the airport experienced and re-establishes air connectivity for Hadramout.
The Yemeni Civil Aviation Authority confirmed in an official statement that the decision to resume operations came after completing all technical works and rehabilitating several airport facilities, ensuring full operational readiness and enhancing safety levels and services provided to travelers and airlines.
The airport's reopening was not merely a technical procedure, but rather the result of coordination and intensive efforts involving several parties.
The head of the authority, Captain Saleh bin Naheed, expressed gratitude and appreciation to the political leadership and the Yemeni government, as well as to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in addition to the Governor of Hadramout, and all the technical and administrative staff who contributed to the reopening of the airport and the regularity of flights.
The resumption of operations at Sayun Airport is expected to facilitate the movement of travelers, support humanitarian and economic activities, and enhance air connectivity with various destinations, following a period of suspension and challenges.