أعلنت الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني والأرصاد في اليمن استئناف تشغيل مطار سيئون الدولي أمام الرحلات الجوية، ابتداءً من صباح الأحد 11 يناير، في خطوة تُنهي فترة توقف شهدها المطار وتعيد ربط حضرموت جويّاً من جديد.

وأكدت هيئة الطيران اليمنية، في بيان رسمي، أن قرار استئناف التشغيل جاء عقب الانتهاء من جميع الأعمال الفنية وإعادة التأهيل لعدد من مرافق المطار، بما يضمن الجاهزية التشغيلية الكاملة، ويرفع مستويات السلامة والخدمات المقدمة للمسافرين وشركات الطيران.

ولم تكن عودة المطار مجرد إجراء تقني، بل ثمرة تنسيق وجهود مكثفة شاركت فيها جهات عدة.

ووجّه رئيس الهيئة الكابتن صالح بن نهيد الشكر والتقدير للقيادة السياسية والحكومة اليمنية، وللمملكة العربية السعودية، إضافة إلى محافظ حضرموت، وكافة الكوادر الفنية والإدارية التي أسهمت في إعادة فتح المطار وانتظام الرحلات.

ويُتوقع أن يُسهم استئناف تشغيل مطار سيئون في تسهيل حركة المسافرين، ودعم النشاط الإنساني والاقتصادي، وتعزيز التواصل الجوي مع مختلف الوجهات، بعد فترة من التوقف والتحديات.