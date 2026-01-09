The General Authority for Civil Aviation and Meteorology in Yemen announced the resumption of operations at Sayun International Airport for air travel, starting from the morning of Sunday, January 11, in a move that ends the period of suspension the airport experienced and re-establishes air connectivity for Hadramout.

The Yemeni Civil Aviation Authority confirmed in an official statement that the decision to resume operations came after completing all technical works and rehabilitating several airport facilities, ensuring full operational readiness and enhancing safety levels and services provided to travelers and airlines.

The airport's reopening was not merely a technical procedure, but rather the result of coordination and intensive efforts involving several parties.

The head of the authority, Captain Saleh bin Naheed, expressed gratitude and appreciation to the political leadership and the Yemeni government, as well as to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in addition to the Governor of Hadramout, and all the technical and administrative staff who contributed to the reopening of the airport and the regularity of flights.

The resumption of operations at Sayun Airport is expected to facilitate the movement of travelers, support humanitarian and economic activities, and enhance air connectivity with various destinations, following a period of suspension and challenges.