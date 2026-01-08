يجري المبعوث الأممي إلى اليمن هانس غروندبرغ اليوم (الخميس)، لقاءات مع قيادات مجلس القيادة الرئاسي والمسؤولين اليمنيين لبحث الجهود الرامية لتحقيق المصالحة بين الأطراف اليمنية وتحقيق السلام.


واستقبل رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد محمد العليمي، اليوم المبعوث الأممي وأطلعه على إحاطة بشأن نتائج اتصالاته الأخيرة، ومستجدات جهوده المنسقة مع المجتمع الدولي لإحياء مسار السلام وفقاً لمرجعياته التي انقلب عليها الحوثي، كما جرى مناقشة مستجدات الأوضاع المحلية، بما فيها التطورات الأخيرة التي شهدتها المحافظات الشرقية في أعقاب التحركات الأحادية للمجلس الانتقالي، وإجراءاته التصعيدية التي مثلت تهديداً مباشراً للسلم الأهلي، وبرنامج التعافي الاقتصادي، وجهود السلام الأوسع نطاقاً التي ترعاها الأمم المتحدة.


الدعم الأممي لليمن


وأشاد العليمي بتوصيف الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش المتقدم للأحداث الأخيرة في المحافظات الشرقية باعتبارها إجراءات أحادية لها تداعياتها الخطيرة على الأمن الإقليمي، وتحميله للمجلس الانتقالي المسؤولية الكاملة عنها، مؤكداً أن هذا الموقف الأممي، ساهم في توضيح الرؤية للمجتمع الدولي بشأن خلفية التصعيد الجديد.


واستعرض رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي ما جرى، موضحاً أن الدولة استنفدت كل مسارات الاحتواء والحوار قبل اتخاذ قراراتها السيادية، وأن الهدف كان حماية المدنيين، ومنع الانقسام، وتجنيب البلاد صراعاً داخلياً جديداً.


"التحالف" أعاد الاعتبار لمؤسسات الدولة


وأكد العليمي، نجاح عملية استلام المعسكرات في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، وباقي المحافظات الجنوبية، بصورة سلمية ومنضبطة، وبالتنسيق مع السلطات المحلية، ودعم كامل من قوات تحالف دعم الشرعية بقيادة المملكة العربية السعودية.


وقال العليمي: إن عملية استلام المعسكرات، مثلت نقطة تحول مهمة لإعادة الاعتبار لمؤسسات الدولة، وردع أي محاولة لعسكرة الحياة السياسية، مطمئناً المجتمع الدولي بمكاسب هذه العملية التي تقدمت بسلاسة تامة إلى العاصمة المؤقتة عدن، وفق خطة منسقة مع قيادة تحالف دعم الشرعية.


ماضون في فرض السيادة


وشدد العليمي على أن الدولة ماضية في حماية المدنيين، وفرض سيادة القانون، وتهيئة الظروف الموضوعية لسلام مستدام، معرباً عن ثقته بأن الأمم المتحدة ستكون شريكاً فاعلاً في تحويل هذه اللحظة إلى فرصة حقيقية لتحقيق تطلعات الشعب اليمني.


واعتبر رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، أن بسط نفوذ الدولة على كامل المحافظات المحررة سيفتح ممراً آمناً وسلساً للمساعدات الإنسانية، ويحد من القيود المعرقلة لعمل المنظمات الإغاثية، وفتح آفاق حقيقية لتحسين الأوضاع المعيشية، وتدفع السلع والخدمات الأساسية.


السعودية حمت بلادنا من الانزلاق


وأثنى رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي على الموقف المشرف للمملكة العربية السعودية التي لعبت دوراً حاسماً في الوصول إلى هذه المكاسب، ومنع انزلاق البلاد إلى حرب أهلية.


وجدد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، التزام المجلس والحكومة بمسار السلام الشامل، المستند إلى المرجعيات المتفق عليها، وقرارات مجلس الأمن ذات الصلة، مؤكداً الانفتاح الكامل على جهود المبعوث الأممي في هذا السياق.


وأوضح العليمي، أن الإجراءات والقرارات السيادية التي تم اتخاذها مؤخراً ليست خروجاً لمسار السلام، بل إجراء مهما لحمايته من الانهيار، مبيناً ان حماية هذه المكاسب تتطلب دوراً أممياً أكثر فاعلية، لا سيما عبر تفعيل آليات نظام الجزاءات ضد معرقلي العملية السياسية، وردع أي محاولة لمنازعة الحكومة سلطاتها الحصرية.


وشدد العليمي على مسؤولية الأمم المتحدة عن حماية سيادة الدول الأعضاء، وإدانة أي سلوك يهدد وحدتها أو أمنها وسلامة أراضيها.


وثمن دور الأمم المتحدة في رعاية المفاوضات الأخيرة التي استضافتها العاصمة العمانية مسقط بشأن ملف المحتجزين، والتي أفضت إلى اتفاق إنساني مهم بالإفراج عن نحو 2900 محتجز ومختطف، في خطوة أعادت الأمل لآلاف الأسر اليمنية، مجدداً استعداد الحكومة تقديم كل التسهيلات الممكنة للإفراج عن موظفي الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية المحتجزين لدى الحوثي.

حل القضية الجنوبية عبر التشاور


وفي سياق متصل، التقى عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني عبدالرحمن المحرّمي، اليوم في الرياض، المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن هانس غروندبرغ، لمناقشة آخر التطورات على الساحة الوطنية، والجهود الدولية الرامية لتحقيق السلام والاستقرار.


واستعرض اللقاء الاستعدادات الجارية لانعقاد مؤتمر الحوار الجنوبي-الجنوبي المزمع إقامته في الرياض خلال الفترة القادمة.


وأعرب المحرّمي عن بالغ شكره وتقديره للمملكة العربية السعودية على رعايتها الكريمة لهذا الحوار، مؤكداً أن هذه المبادرة تعكس حرص السعودية على وحدة الصف وتجاوز التحديات.


وأشار المحرّمي إلى أن الحل العادل لـ«القضية الجنوبية» عبر هذه المشاورات يُعد ركيزة أساسية لتعزيز الجهود الوطنية الرامية لإسقاط الانقلاب الحوثي في صنعاء؛ موضحاً أن خروج الجنوب بمشروع سياسي موحد يضم كافة أطيافه سيشكل قوة دافعة لاستعادة مؤسسات الدولة وتحقيق السلام المستدام.


ووجّه المحرّمي دعوة للمبعوث الأممي هانس غروندبرغ للمشاركة والمساهمة الفاعلة في هذا الحوار، بما يضمن مواءمته مع الجهود الدولية لإحلال السلام الشامل.


واستعرض المحرمّي، الإجراءات الأمنية المتخذة لتأمين العاصمة المؤقتة عدن والمناطق المحررة وحماية المقار السيادية والمنشآت الحكومية من أي محاولات للعبث أو التخريب، مؤكداً أن تثبيت الأمن والحفاظ على السكينة العامة يمثل أولوية قصوى لضمان استمرارية عمل المؤسسات وخدمة مصالح المواطنين.


من جانبه، أكد المبعوث الأممي دعم الأمم المتحدة لجهود تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في اليمن، مشيراً إلى أن نجاح مؤتمر الحوار الجنوبي - الجنوبي خطوة مهمة في المسار السياسي.