The UN envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, is holding meetings today (Thursday) with the leadership of the Presidential Leadership Council and Yemeni officials to discuss efforts aimed at achieving reconciliation among Yemeni parties and establishing peace.



President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Muhammad Al-Alimi, received the UN envoy today and briefed him on the outcomes of his recent communications and the latest developments in his coordinated efforts with the international community to revive the peace process according to the references that the Houthis have overturned. They also discussed the latest local developments, including the recent events in the eastern governorates following the unilateral moves by the Southern Transitional Council and its escalatory measures, which posed a direct threat to civil peace, the economic recovery program, and the broader peace efforts sponsored by the United Nations.



UN Support for Yemen



Al-Alimi praised the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' characterization of the recent events in the eastern governorates as unilateral actions with serious implications for regional security, holding the Southern Transitional Council fully responsible for them. He emphasized that this UN position has contributed to clarifying the international community's understanding of the background of the new escalation.



He reviewed what transpired, explaining that the state had exhausted all avenues of containment and dialogue before making its sovereign decisions, and that the goal was to protect civilians, prevent division, and spare the country a new internal conflict.



"The Coalition" Restored the Dignity of State Institutions



Al-Alimi confirmed the successful process of receiving military camps in the governorates of Hadramout and Al-Mahra, and the rest of the southern governorates, in a peaceful and orderly manner, in coordination with local authorities, and with full support from the Coalition to Support Legitimacy led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



He stated that the process of receiving the military camps represented an important turning point in restoring the dignity of state institutions and deterring any attempt to militarize political life, assuring the international community of the gains from this process, which smoothly advanced to the temporary capital, Aden, according to a plan coordinated with the leadership of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy.



We Are Committed to Enforcing Sovereignty



Al-Alimi stressed that the state is committed to protecting civilians, enforcing the rule of law, and creating the objective conditions for sustainable peace, expressing his confidence that the United Nations will be an effective partner in turning this moment into a real opportunity to achieve the aspirations of the Yemeni people.



He considered that extending the state's influence over all liberated governorates will open a safe and smooth corridor for humanitarian aid, reduce the obstructive constraints on the work of relief organizations, and create real prospects for improving living conditions and advancing basic goods and services.



Saudi Arabia Protected Our Country from Slipping



Al-Alimi praised the honorable position of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which played a decisive role in achieving these gains and preventing the country from slipping into civil war.



He renewed the commitment of the Council and the government to a comprehensive peace process based on the agreed references and relevant Security Council resolutions, affirming full openness to the efforts of the UN envoy in this context.



Al-Alimi clarified that the recent sovereign measures and decisions taken are not a departure from the peace process, but rather an important action to protect it from collapse, indicating that safeguarding these gains requires a more effective UN role, particularly through activating the mechanisms of the sanctions system against those obstructing the political process and deterring any attempts to dispute the government's exclusive authorities.



He emphasized the UN's responsibility to protect the sovereignty of member states and to condemn any behavior that threatens their unity, security, or territorial integrity.



He appreciated the role of the United Nations in sponsoring the recent negotiations hosted by the Omani capital, Muscat, regarding the file of detainees, which resulted in an important humanitarian agreement for the release of about 2,900 detainees and abductees, in a step that restored hope to thousands of Yemeni families, reiterating the government's readiness to provide all possible facilitation for the release of UN staff and international organization members held by the Houthis.

Resolving the Southern Issue through Consultation



In a related context, member of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Abdulrahman Al-Mahrimi, met today in Riyadh with the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, to discuss the latest developments on the national scene and international efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability.



The meeting reviewed the ongoing preparations for the upcoming Southern-Southern Dialogue Conference to be held in Riyadh in the near future.



Al-Mahrimi expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its generous sponsorship of this dialogue, affirming that this initiative reflects Saudi Arabia's commitment to unity and overcoming challenges.



He pointed out that a just solution to the "Southern Issue" through these consultations is a fundamental pillar to enhance national efforts aimed at overthrowing the Houthi coup in Sana'a; explaining that the South's emergence with a unified political project that includes all its components will constitute a driving force to restore state institutions and achieve sustainable peace.



Al-Mahrimi called on UN envoy Hans Grundberg to actively participate and contribute to this dialogue, ensuring its alignment with international efforts to achieve comprehensive peace.



He reviewed the security measures taken to secure the temporary capital, Aden, and the liberated areas, and to protect sovereign sites and government facilities from any attempts at sabotage or destruction, emphasizing that establishing security and maintaining public tranquility is a top priority to ensure the continuity of institutions' work and serve the interests of citizens.



For his part, the UN envoy affirmed the United Nations' support for efforts to enhance security and stability in Yemen, noting that the success of the Southern-Southern Dialogue Conference is an important step in the political process.