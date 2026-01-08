في خطوة سياسية غير مسبوقة، فجّر حزب الإصلاح البريطاني مفاجأة من العيار الثقيل بإعلانه ترشيح المدعية العامة السابقة ليلى كانينغهام لخوض انتخابات رئاسة بلدية لندن المقررة في مايو 2028، في سباق يُتوقع أن يكون من الأكثر سخونة في تاريخ العاصمة البريطانية.

ويضع هذا الترشيح لندن أمام مشهد جديد، إذ تصبح ليلى كانينغهام أول امرأة مسلمة من أصول مصرية تدخل سباق عمدة العاصمة، في قرار أثار جدلاً واسعاً بالنظر إلى الخطاب التقليدي لحزب الإصلاح اليميني المتشدد المناهض للهجرة، ما فتح باب التساؤلات حول تحولات عميقة في استراتيجية الحزب السياسية.

وُلدت المدعية العامة السابقة ليلى كانينغهام في لندن لعائلة مصرية مهاجرة استقرت في المملكة المتحدة منذ ستينيات القرن الماضي، ودرست القانون قبل أن تتخصص في المجال الجنائي، وعملت في هيئة النيابة الملكية وتولت ملفات حساسة، من بينها قضايا اعتداء قرب بوابات قصر باكنغهام. وفي يونيو 2025، استقالت من منصبها التزاماً بقواعد الحياد السياسي، عقب انضمامها رسمياً إلى حزب الإصلاح.

إلى جانب مسيرتها القانونية، عُرفت عضوة المجلس المحلي ليلى كانينغهام بنشاطها المجتمعي وريادة الأعمال، كما اكتسبت شهرة واسعة بعد حادثة لاحقت فيها لصوصاً حاولوا الاعتداء على أبنائها، وهي حادثة أثارت اهتماماً إعلامياً كبيراً ومنحتها لقب «الأم اليقظة»، وأسهمت لاحقاً في إطلاق مبادرات محلية لتعزيز السلامة المجتمعية.

وخلال مؤتمر صحفي حاشد، ظهر زعيم حزب الإصلاح نايجل فاراج إلى جانب المرشحة الجديدة، مؤكداً أنها ستكون «وجه الحملة» في لندن، وقادرة على مخاطبة شرائح اجتماعية متنوعة. وأوضح أن الإعلان المبكر عن المرشحة يمنح الحزب وقتاً كافياً لبناء حملة قوية في مدينة لطالما هيمنت عليها الأحزاب الكبرى.

وفي أولى تصريحاتها، شنت مرشحة عمدة لندن ليلى كانينغهام هجوماً مباشراً على عمدة لندن الحالي صادق خان، معتبرة أن العاصمة تعيش «فشلاً أمنياً واسعاً»، وتعهدت بشن حرب شاملة على الجريمة في حال فوزها. وأكدت أن سلامة سكان لندن ستكون أولوية مطلقة، مع زيادة التواجد الأمني المرئي، وعدم التسامح مطلقاً مع السلوك الإجرامي.

وأعلنت أن برنامجها الانتخابي سيركز على مواجهة جرائم السكاكين والمخدرات والسطو والاعتداءات الجنسية، مع إعادة صياغة خطة الشرطة والجريمة في لندن، مطالبة باستقالة مفوض شرطة العاصمة السير مارك رولي، على خلفية ما وصفته بالفشل في حماية النساء والفتيات، والتعامل مع ملفات عصابات الاستغلال الجنسي.

كما تعهدت المرشحة ليلى كانينغهام بإلغاء منطقة الانبعاثات المنخفضة للغاية، معتبرة أن «الحرب على السائقين» أضرت بالاقتصاد المحلي، وأعلنت نيتها المضي قدماً في أتمتة قطارات مترو الأنفاق للحد من الإضرابات التي تكبد لندن خسائر بمئات الملايين.

ويأتي هذا الترشيح في وقت لا يملك فيه حزب الإصلاح حضوراً قوياً داخل لندن، إلا أن الإعلان المبكر، قبل أكثر من عامين ونصف من موعد الانتخابات، يُعد خطوة غير معتادة تهدف لاختبار الرسالة السياسية للحزب، وتوسيع قاعدته الانتخابية، في مواجهة مباشرة مع عمدة لندن صادق خان الذي لم يؤكد بعد ترشحه لولاية جديدة.

وبين مؤيد يرى في الخطوة تحولاً سياسياً جريئاً، ومعارض يعتبرها محاولة لتلميع صورة الحزب، تبدو ليلى كانينغهام اليوم في قلب عاصفة سياسية قد تعيد رسم خريطة المنافسة على عمدة واحدة من أهم عواصم العالم.