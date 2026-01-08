In an unprecedented political move, the British Reform Party has made a significant announcement by nominating former Attorney General Layla Cunningham to run in the London mayoral elections scheduled for May 2028, in a race expected to be one of the hottest in the history of the British capital.

This nomination presents London with a new landscape, as Layla Cunningham becomes the first Muslim woman of Egyptian descent to enter the race for the capital's mayor, a decision that has sparked widespread debate given the traditional rhetoric of the hardline right-wing Reform Party, raising questions about profound shifts in the party's political strategy.

Former Attorney General Layla Cunningham was born in London to an Egyptian immigrant family that settled in the UK in the 1960s. She studied law before specializing in criminal law and worked in the Crown Prosecution Service, handling sensitive cases, including assault cases near the gates of Buckingham Palace. In June 2025, she resigned from her position in adherence to political neutrality rules after officially joining the Reform Party.

Alongside her legal career, local council member Layla Cunningham is known for her community activism and entrepreneurship. She gained widespread fame after an incident where she chased down thieves who attempted to assault her children, an event that attracted significant media attention and earned her the title of "the vigilant mother," later contributing to the launch of local initiatives to enhance community safety.

During a large press conference, Reform Party leader Nigel Farage appeared alongside the new candidate, affirming that she would be the "face of the campaign" in London and capable of addressing diverse social segments. He explained that the early announcement of the candidate gives the party ample time to build a strong campaign in a city that has long been dominated by major parties.

In her first statements, London mayoral candidate Layla Cunningham launched a direct attack on current London Mayor Sadiq Khan, asserting that the capital is experiencing a "widespread security failure," and vowed to wage a comprehensive war on crime if elected. She emphasized that the safety of London residents would be an absolute priority, with increased visible security presence and zero tolerance for criminal behavior.

She announced that her electoral program would focus on tackling knife crime, drug offenses, burglary, and sexual assaults, with a reworking of the police and crime plan in London, calling for the resignation of the Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, citing his failure to protect women and girls and address cases of sexual exploitation gangs.

Candidate Layla Cunningham also pledged to abolish the ultra-low emission zone, arguing that the "war on drivers" has harmed the local economy, and announced her intention to proceed with automating subway trains to reduce strikes that cost London hundreds of millions.

This nomination comes at a time when the Reform Party does not have a strong presence in London; however, the early announcement, more than two and a half years before the elections, is an unusual step aimed at testing the party's political message and expanding its electoral base, in direct competition with London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has yet to confirm his candidacy for another term.

Amid supporters who see the move as a bold political shift and opponents who view it as an attempt to polish the party's image, Layla Cunningham appears today at the center of a political storm that could redraw the competitive landscape for the mayoralty of one of the world's most important capitals.