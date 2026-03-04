فيما دخلت الحرب يومها الخامس، أفصح قائد القوات المركزية الأمريكية في الشرق الأوسط الأدميرال براد كوبر، أن «قدرة طهران على الضرب تتضاءل»، مؤكدا أن واشنطن تراهن على نفاد صواريخ ومسيرات القوات الإيرانية.
500 صاروخ و2000 طائرة
وأفاد في إحاطة مصورة، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بأن إيران أطلقت أكثر من 500 صاروخ باليستي، وأكثر من 2000 طائرة مسيرة، مؤكداً أن «قدرة طهران على ضربنا تتضاءل».
في غضون ذلك، كشفت خمسة مصادر مطلعة أن إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تخطط لعقد اجتماع مع كبار المسؤولين التنفيذيين في أكبر شركات المقاولات الدفاعية الأمريكية في البيت الأبيض يوم الجمعة القادم لمناقشة تسريع إنتاج الأسلحة، في الوقت الذي تعمل فيه وزارة الدفاع (البنتاغون) على إعادة ملء المخزونات بعد الغارات على إيران وعدد من العمليات العسكرية الأخرى في الآونة الأخيرة.
زيادة إنتاج الأسلحة
وقالت المصادر، إن شركات مثل لوكهيد مارتن وآر.تي.إكس، الشركة الأم لريثيون، إلى جانب موردين رئيسيين آخرين تلقوا دعوات لحضور الاجتماع، وفق ما نقلت وكالة رويترز.
فيما توقع أحد المصادر أن يركز الاجتماع على حث صانعي الأسلحة على التحرك بشكل أسرع لزيادة الإنتاج. ولفت إلى أن الاجتماع يأتي في الوقت الذي يقود فيه نائب وزير الدفاع ستيف فاينبرج جهودا يبذلها البنتاغون منذ أيام بشأن طلب ميزانية تكميلية بنحو 50 مليار دولار والتي يمكن أن يحصل عليها بحلول يوم الجمعة. وستغطي الأموال الجديدة تكاليف استبدال الأسلحة المستخدمة في الصراعات في الآونة الأخيرة، بما في ذلك الصراعات التي دارت في الشرق الأوسط.
قائمة المقاولين الضعفاء
ويتوقع أن يصدر «البنتاغون» قائمة بالمقاولين أصحاب الأداء الضعيف، حيث سيكون أمام الشركات المذكورة في القائمة 15 يوما لتقديم خطط معتمدة من مجلس الإدارة لتصحيح الوضع. أما إذا تم الحكم على هذه الخطط بأنها غير كافية، فسيكون بوسع البنتاغون اتخاذ إجراءات مثل إنهاء العقود.
وجرى تكثيف الجهود الرامية لزيادة الإنتاج في أعقاب الضربات الأمريكية على إيران، التي بدأت يوم 28 فبراير الماضي، حيث نشرت الولايات المتحدة صواريخ كروز من طراز توماهوك، ومقاتلات شبح إف-35، وطائرات مسيرة هجومية منخفضة التكلفة يوم السبت الماضي.
تعزيز مخزونات السلاح
يذكر أن هذا الاجتماع المرتقب يؤكد الحاجة الملحة التي تشعر بها واشنطن لتعزيز مخزونات الأسلحة بعد أن استهلكت العملية العسكرية الأمريكية في إيران كميات كبيرة من الذخيرة.
وحسب المصادر، فقد استهلكت الولايات المتحدة مخزونات أسلحة بمليارات الدولارات منذ غزو روسيا لأوكرانيا في عام 2022، وبدء إسرائيل حربها في غزة. رغم ذلك، أكد تراب في منشور على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي يوم الاثنين الماضي أن هناك «إمدادات غير محدودة تقريبا» من الذخائر الأميركية، مشدداً على أن بلاده «قادرة على خوض الحروب إلى الأبد وبنجاح كبير باستخدام هذه الإمدادات فقط».
As the war entered its fifth day, the commander of U.S. Central Forces in the Middle East, Admiral Brad Cooper, stated that "Iran's ability to strike is diminishing," confirming that Washington is betting on the depletion of Iranian missiles and drones.
500 Missiles and 2000 Drones
He reported in a video briefing today (Wednesday) that Iran has launched more than 500 ballistic missiles and over 2000 drones, emphasizing that "Iran's ability to strike us is diminishing."
Meanwhile, five informed sources revealed that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to hold a meeting with senior executives from the largest American defense contracting companies at the White House next Friday to discuss accelerating weapons production, as the Department of Defense (Pentagon) works to replenish stocks after strikes on Iran and several other military operations recently.
Increasing Weapons Production
The sources stated that companies such as Lockheed Martin and RTX, the parent company of Raytheon, along with other major suppliers, have received invitations to attend the meeting, according to Reuters.
One source anticipated that the meeting would focus on urging weapon manufacturers to move more quickly to increase production. They noted that the meeting comes at a time when Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg is leading efforts by the Pentagon regarding a supplemental budget request of about $50 billion, which could be obtained by Friday. The new funds will cover the costs of replacing weapons used in recent conflicts, including those that occurred in the Middle East.
List of Underperforming Contractors
The Pentagon is expected to issue a list of underperforming contractors, giving the companies mentioned in the list 15 days to submit board-approved plans to rectify the situation. If these plans are deemed insufficient, the Pentagon could take actions such as terminating contracts.
Efforts to increase production have intensified following U.S. strikes on Iran, which began on February 28, as the United States deployed Tomahawk cruise missiles, F-35 stealth fighters, and low-cost attack drones last Saturday.
Strengthening Weapon Stocks
This anticipated meeting underscores the urgent need felt by Washington to bolster weapon stocks after the U.S. military operation in Iran consumed large quantities of ammunition.
According to sources, the United States has consumed billions of dollars worth of weapon stocks since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the start of Israel's war in Gaza. Nevertheless, Trump affirmed in a social media post last Monday that there are "almost unlimited supplies" of U.S. munitions, emphasizing that his country "is capable of waging wars indefinitely and successfully using only these supplies."