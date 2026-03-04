فيما دخلت الحرب يومها الخامس، أفصح قائد القوات المركزية الأمريكية في الشرق الأوسط الأدميرال براد كوبر، أن «قدرة طهران على الضرب تتضاءل»، مؤكدا أن واشنطن تراهن على نفاد صواريخ ومسيرات القوات الإيرانية.


500 صاروخ و2000 طائرة


وأفاد في إحاطة مصورة، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بأن إيران أطلقت أكثر من 500 صاروخ باليستي، وأكثر من 2000 طائرة مسيرة، مؤكداً أن «قدرة طهران على ضربنا تتضاءل».


في غضون ذلك، كشفت خمسة مصادر مطلعة أن إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تخطط لعقد اجتماع مع كبار المسؤولين التنفيذيين في أكبر شركات المقاولات الدفاعية الأمريكية في البيت الأبيض يوم الجمعة القادم لمناقشة تسريع إنتاج الأسلحة، في الوقت الذي تعمل فيه وزارة الدفاع (البنتاغون) على إعادة ملء المخزونات بعد الغارات على إيران وعدد من العمليات العسكرية الأخرى في الآونة الأخيرة.


زيادة إنتاج الأسلحة


وقالت المصادر، إن شركات مثل لوكهيد مارتن وآر.تي.إكس، الشركة الأم لريثيون، إلى جانب موردين رئيسيين آخرين تلقوا دعوات لحضور الاجتماع، وفق ما نقلت وكالة رويترز.


فيما توقع أحد المصادر أن يركز الاجتماع على حث صانعي الأسلحة على التحرك بشكل أسرع لزيادة الإنتاج. ولفت إلى أن الاجتماع يأتي في الوقت الذي يقود فيه نائب وزير الدفاع ستيف فاينبرج جهودا يبذلها البنتاغون منذ أيام بشأن طلب ميزانية تكميلية بنحو 50 مليار دولار والتي يمكن أن يحصل عليها بحلول يوم الجمعة. وستغطي الأموال الجديدة تكاليف استبدال الأسلحة المستخدمة في الصراعات في الآونة الأخيرة، بما في ذلك الصراعات التي دارت في الشرق الأوسط.


قائمة المقاولين الضعفاء


ويتوقع أن يصدر «البنتاغون» قائمة بالمقاولين أصحاب الأداء الضعيف، حيث سيكون أمام الشركات المذكورة في القائمة 15 يوما لتقديم خطط معتمدة من مجلس الإدارة لتصحيح الوضع. أما إذا تم الحكم على هذه الخطط بأنها غير كافية، فسيكون بوسع البنتاغون اتخاذ إجراءات مثل إنهاء العقود.


وجرى تكثيف الجهود الرامية لزيادة الإنتاج في أعقاب الضربات الأمريكية على إيران، التي بدأت يوم 28 فبراير الماضي، حيث نشرت الولايات المتحدة صواريخ كروز من طراز توماهوك، ومقاتلات شبح إف-35، وطائرات مسيرة هجومية منخفضة التكلفة يوم السبت الماضي.


تعزيز مخزونات السلاح


يذكر أن هذا الاجتماع المرتقب يؤكد الحاجة الملحة التي تشعر بها واشنطن لتعزيز مخزونات الأسلحة بعد أن استهلكت العملية العسكرية الأمريكية في إيران كميات كبيرة من الذخيرة.


وحسب المصادر، فقد استهلكت الولايات المتحدة مخزونات أسلحة بمليارات الدولارات منذ غزو روسيا لأوكرانيا في عام 2022، وبدء إسرائيل حربها في غزة. رغم ذلك، أكد تراب في منشور على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي يوم الاثنين الماضي أن هناك «إمدادات غير محدودة تقريبا» من الذخائر الأميركية، مشدداً على أن بلاده «قادرة على خوض الحروب إلى الأبد وبنجاح كبير باستخدام هذه الإمدادات فقط».