As the war entered its fifth day, the commander of U.S. Central Forces in the Middle East, Admiral Brad Cooper, stated that "Iran's ability to strike is diminishing," confirming that Washington is betting on the depletion of Iranian missiles and drones.



500 Missiles and 2000 Drones



He reported in a video briefing today (Wednesday) that Iran has launched more than 500 ballistic missiles and over 2000 drones, emphasizing that "Iran's ability to strike us is diminishing."



Meanwhile, five informed sources revealed that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to hold a meeting with senior executives from the largest American defense contracting companies at the White House next Friday to discuss accelerating weapons production, as the Department of Defense (Pentagon) works to replenish stocks after strikes on Iran and several other military operations recently.



Increasing Weapons Production



The sources stated that companies such as Lockheed Martin and RTX, the parent company of Raytheon, along with other major suppliers, have received invitations to attend the meeting, according to Reuters.



One source anticipated that the meeting would focus on urging weapon manufacturers to move more quickly to increase production. They noted that the meeting comes at a time when Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg is leading efforts by the Pentagon regarding a supplemental budget request of about $50 billion, which could be obtained by Friday. The new funds will cover the costs of replacing weapons used in recent conflicts, including those that occurred in the Middle East.



List of Underperforming Contractors



The Pentagon is expected to issue a list of underperforming contractors, giving the companies mentioned in the list 15 days to submit board-approved plans to rectify the situation. If these plans are deemed insufficient, the Pentagon could take actions such as terminating contracts.



Efforts to increase production have intensified following U.S. strikes on Iran, which began on February 28, as the United States deployed Tomahawk cruise missiles, F-35 stealth fighters, and low-cost attack drones last Saturday.



Strengthening Weapon Stocks



This anticipated meeting underscores the urgent need felt by Washington to bolster weapon stocks after the U.S. military operation in Iran consumed large quantities of ammunition.



According to sources, the United States has consumed billions of dollars worth of weapon stocks since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the start of Israel's war in Gaza. Nevertheless, Trump affirmed in a social media post last Monday that there are "almost unlimited supplies" of U.S. munitions, emphasizing that his country "is capable of waging wars indefinitely and successfully using only these supplies."