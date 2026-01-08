بالتزامن مع صدور بيان قيادة الجيش اللبناني، حول إعلان انتهاء المرحلة الأولى من حصرية السلاح جنوب الليطاني، صباح اليوم (الخميس)، صعّد إعلام الاحتلال الإسرائيلي حملته التشكيكية، واعتبر أن السلاح في جنوب نهر الليطاني لم ينزع بعد، وأن ما ورد في البيان لا يعكس تغييراً ميدانياً واضحاً، ليصدر في هذا السياق سلسلة بيانات عن رئاستي الجمهورية ومجلس النواب، تؤكد دعم الدولة الكامل للجيش اللبناني وتمسكها بحصرية السلاح بيد المؤسسات الشرعية.


انتشار الجيش يستند إلى الدستور


وأكد الرئيس جوزيف عون في بيانه، دعمه الكامل للبيان الصادر عن قيادة الجيش اللبناني، مشدداً «على أن انتشار القوى المسلحة اللبنانية جنوب نهر الليطاني، يندرج ضمن قرار وطني جامع يستند إلى الدستور وقرارات الدولة والالتزامات الدولية ذات الصلة، ويهدف إلى ترسيخ حصرية السلاح بيد الدولة، وتكريس مبدأ أن قرار الحرب والسلم هو في عهدة مؤسساتنا الدستورية وحدها، ومنع استخدام الأراضي اللبنانية منطلقاً لأي أعمال عدائية، بما يصون مصلحة لبنان العليا ويحمي شعبه بصورة نهائية لا عودة عنها».


وأوضح عون أن تثبيت الاستقرار المستدام يبقى مرتبطاً بمعالجة القضايا العالقة، التي تعيق بسط سلطة الدولة بصورة كاملة، وفي مقدّمتها استمرار الاحتلال الإسرائيلي لأجزاء من الأراضي اللبنانية، وإقامة مناطق عازلة داخلها، إضافة إلى الخروقات المتواصلة للسيادة اللبنانية براً وبحراً وجواً، بما في ذلك الاعتداءات المتكررة على الأراضي اللبنانية، التي تشكل انتهاكاً صارخاً لسيادة لبنان ولقرار وقف الأعمال العدائية، وتهديداً مباشراً لأمن المدنيين والاستقرار العام.


وقال الرئيس اللبناني: الانسحاب الإسرائيلي الكامل واحترام وقف الأعمال العدائية وإطلاق الأسرى، تشكل عاملاً أساسياً في سبيل تمكين الدولة من ممارسة سيادتها، وتأمين العودة الآمنة للمدنيين النازحين، وإطلاق مسار منظم لإعادة إعمار المناطق الجنوبية المتضررة، على أن تعالج المسائل الميدانية القائمة من خلال الأطر المتاحة، بما فيها الاجتماعات التقنية القائمة ضمن آلية مراقبة وقف الأعمال العدائية.


وجدد عون التزام بلاده باتفاق وقف الأعمال العدائية، داعياً المجتمع الدولي خصوصاً الدول الشقيقة والصديقة، إلى مساعدة لبنان لتطبيق الاتفاق، وذلك عبر التزامهم جميعاً بما تضمنه من دعم للبنان، لمنع وصول أي أسلحة أو مواد ذات صلة إلى أي جهة في لبنان ما عدا القوى المسلحة اللبنانية.


دعوة للمجتمع الدولي


وطالب الرئيس اللبناني المجتمع الدولي بالإسراع في دعم قدرات الجيش اللبناني بما يمكّنه من مواصلة مهماته الوطنية، وضمان التزام جميع الأطراف بوقف الانتهاكات، ومنع أي إجراءات أحادية من شأنها تقويض الاستقرار.


وجدد الرئيس اللبناني ثقته الكاملة بالقوى المسلحة اللبنانية قيادة وضباطاً وأفراداً، مؤكداً وقوف الدولة اللبنانية بمؤسساتها الدستورية كافة صفاً واحداً خلفها لأداء واجباتها الوطنية دفاعاً عن لبنان وسيادته وأمنه واستقراره.


من جهته أكّد رئيس مجلس النواب نبيه برّي تأييده البيان الصادر عن قيادة الجيش ولإنجازاته التي كادت أن تكون كاملة لولا احتلال إسرائيل لنقاط عديدة وللخروقات اليومية من قصف وتدمير والعوائق التي تضعها في طريق الجيش بالرغم من عدم تسلمه لأي قدرات عسكرية وعد بها.


وأضاف: ان المؤامرة والاطماع التي تقوم بها إسرائيل في الجنوب ليس آخرها التعرّض لقوات اليونيفيل والمطالبة بإنهاء وجودها في الجنوب مما يضر بالقرار الدولي 1701 وعدم تنفيذه، لافتاً إلى ان الجنوب أكّد ويؤكد أنّه متعطش لوجود جيشه وحمايته.


وشدد بري بالقول: اخرجوا من أرضنا وغادروا سماءنا وكفى الله المؤمنين شرّ القتال.


يذكر ان اجتماعاّ عسكرياّ إسرائيلياً عقد في الاطار للرد على بيان الجيش اللبناني بشأن نزع سلاح حزب الله.