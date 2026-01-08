In conjunction with the issuance of the statement from the Lebanese Army Command regarding the announcement of the end of the first phase of the weapon exclusivity in the south of the Litani River, this morning (Thursday), the Israeli occupation media intensified its campaign of skepticism, asserting that the weapons in the south of the Litani River have not yet been removed, and that what was stated in the statement does not reflect a clear field change. In this context, a series of statements were issued by the presidency of the republic and the parliament, confirming the state's full support for the Lebanese Army and its commitment to the exclusivity of weapons in the hands of legitimate institutions.



The Army's Deployment is Based on the Constitution



President Joseph Aoun confirmed in his statement his full support for the statement issued by the Lebanese Army Command, emphasizing that "the deployment of the Lebanese armed forces south of the Litani River falls within a comprehensive national decision based on the constitution, state decisions, and relevant international commitments. It aims to establish the exclusivity of weapons in the hands of the state and to enshrine the principle that the decision of war and peace is solely in the hands of our constitutional institutions, preventing the use of Lebanese territory as a launching pad for any hostile acts, in a manner that preserves Lebanon's supreme interest and protects its people definitively without return."



Aoun clarified that establishing sustainable stability remains linked to addressing the outstanding issues that hinder the full authority of the state, foremost among which is the continued Israeli occupation of parts of Lebanese territory, the establishment of buffer zones within it, in addition to the ongoing violations of Lebanese sovereignty on land, sea, and air, including repeated assaults on Lebanese territory, which constitute a blatant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and the decision to cease hostilities, and a direct threat to civilian security and general stability.



The Lebanese president stated: The complete Israeli withdrawal, respect for the ceasefire, and the release of prisoners are essential factors in enabling the state to exercise its sovereignty, ensuring the safe return of displaced civilians, and launching an organized path for the reconstruction of the affected southern areas, provided that the existing field issues are addressed through the available frameworks, including the ongoing technical meetings within the ceasefire monitoring mechanism.



Aoun reiterated his country's commitment to the ceasefire agreement, calling on the international community, especially brotherly and friendly countries, to assist Lebanon in implementing the agreement, through their collective commitment to the support it entails for Lebanon, to prevent any weapons or related materials from reaching any party in Lebanon except for the Lebanese armed forces.



A Call to the International Community



The Lebanese president urged the international community to expedite support for the capabilities of the Lebanese Army, enabling it to continue its national missions and ensuring that all parties adhere to the cessation of violations and prevent any unilateral actions that could undermine stability.



The Lebanese president renewed his complete confidence in the Lebanese armed forces, their leadership, officers, and personnel, affirming that the Lebanese state, with all its constitutional institutions, stands united behind them to fulfill their national duties in defense of Lebanon, its sovereignty, security, and stability.



For his part, Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri affirmed his support for the statement issued by the Army Command and for its achievements, which could have been complete were it not for Israel's occupation of numerous points and the daily violations of bombardment and destruction, as well as the obstacles it places in the Army's path despite not having received any military capabilities that were promised.



He added: The conspiracy and ambitions that Israel is pursuing in the south, the latest of which is the targeting of UNIFIL forces and the demand for their withdrawal from the south, harm the international resolution 1701 and its implementation, noting that the south has confirmed and continues to confirm that it is thirsty for the presence of its army and its protection.



Berri emphasized by saying: Get out of our land and leave our skies, and may God spare the believers the evil of fighting.



It is worth mentioning that an Israeli military meeting was held in the framework of responding to the Lebanese Army's statement regarding the disarmament of Hezbollah.