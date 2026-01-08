The Saudi project Masam for mine clearance in Yemen succeeded in removing 54,838 explosive mines and improvised explosive devices from war remnants, securing more than 12 million square meters during the past year.



The "Masam" operations room stated that the mine clearance operations in Yemen last year were the highest in the last three years, indicating that the increase in mine clearance this year compared to 2024 was 9%, while the removal rate was 18% in 2023.



The types of mines removed in 2025 varied, including 51,342 unexploded ordnance, 2,991 anti-tank mines, 338 anti-personnel mines, and 167 improvised explosive devices, with a total area cleared of approximately 12.4 million square meters.



Statistics indicated that May had the highest rate of explosive mine clearance at 7,400, followed by September with 5,495, then October with 5,235, June with 5,192, and January with 4,094, while March had the lowest at 2,765 mines.



It is worth mentioning that "Masam" teams have successfully removed around 530,000 explosive mines and cleared an area estimated at more than 75 million square meters of liberated land, which was littered with mines and explosives from war remnants, since they began their work in Yemen in mid-2018 until December 2025.