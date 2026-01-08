نجح مشروع مسام السعودي لنزع الألغام باليمن، في نزع 54,838 لغماً متفجراً وعبوة ناسفة من مخلفات الحرب، وتأمين أكثر من 12 مليون متر مربع خلال العام الماضي.


وقالت غرفة عمليات «مسام»: عملية نزع الألغام في اليمن العام الماضي كانت الأعلى عن السنوات الثلاث الأخيرة، مبينة أن الزيادة في نزع الألغام هذا العام عن عام 2024 بلغت نسبتها 9%، فيما بلغت نسبة الإزالة 18% عام 2023 .


وتنوعت الألغام التي جرى نزعها عام 2025، بين 51,342 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، و2,991 لغماً مضاداً للدبابات، و338 لغماً مضاداً للأفراد، و167 عبوة ناسفة، فيما بلغ إجمالي المساحة التي تم تطهيرها نحو 12.4 مليون متر مربع.


وأفادت الإحصاءات أن شهر مايو كان الأعلى في معدل نزع الألغام المتفجرة بـ7,400 ، يليه سبتمبر بـ5,495، ثم أكتوبر بـ5,235، ويونيو بـ5,192، ثم يناير بـ4,094، فيما كان مارس هو الأقل بـ2,765 لغماً.


يُذكر أن فرق «مسام» نجحت في نزع نحو من 530 ألف لغم متفجر، وتطهير مساحة تُقدر بأكثر من 75 مليون متر مربع من الأراضي المحررة، التي كانت مفخخة بالألغام والمتفجرات من مخلفات الحرب، منذ بدء عملها في اليمن منتصف العام 2018 وحتى ديسمبر 2025.