أعلن رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة اليمنية الدكتور رشاد العليمي اليوم (الأربعاء)، عن تغييرات عسكرية وأمنية في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة.
وصدر القرار الرئاسي بإقالة قائد المنطقة العسكرية الثانية اللواء الركن طالب سعيد عبدالله بارجاش وإحالته للتحقيق بموجب الإجراءات واللوائح وفقاً للقانون، وتعيين اللواء محمد عمر عوض اليميني بدلاً عنه.
كما صدر القرار بإقالة اللواء محسن على ناصر مرصع من منصبة قائداً لمحور الغيضة وقائد لواء الشرطة العسكرية في محافظة المهرة وإحالته للتحقيق بموجب الإجراءات واللوائح وفقاً للقانون، وصدر القرار بتعيين سالم علي سعد أحمد مخبال كدة قائداً لمحور الغيضة ويرقى إلى رتبة عميد.
وأصدر رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني قراراً بتعيين العميد سالم أحمد سعيد باسلوم رئيساً لأركان المنطقة العسكرية الثانية، والعقيد مراد خميس كرامة سعيد باخلة قائداً للواء الشرطة العسكرية في المنطقة الثانية إضافة إلى عمله السابق قائداً لفرع الشرطة العسكرية في المكلا ويرقي إلى رتبة عميد.
كما أصدر رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي قراراً يقضي بتعيين العميد خالد يسلم علي القثمي، قائداً للواء الثاني حرس خاص رئاسي.
The President of the Presidential Leadership Council and Supreme Commander of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, announced today (Wednesday) military and security changes in the governorates of Hadramout and Al-Mahra.
A presidential decree was issued to dismiss the commander of the Second Military Region, Major General Talib Saeed Abdullah Barjash, and refer him for investigation in accordance with the procedures and regulations as per the law, appointing Major General Mohammed Omar Awad Al-Yemeni as his replacement.
Additionally, a decree was issued to dismiss Major General Mohsen Ali Nasser Marsa from his position as commander of the Al-Ghayda Axis and commander of the Military Police Brigade in Al-Mahra Governorate, and refer him for investigation in accordance with the procedures and regulations as per the law. The decree appointed Salem Ali Saad Ahmed Makbal Kida as the commander of the Al-Ghayda Axis and promoted him to the rank of Brigadier General.
The President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council issued a decree appointing Brigadier General Salem Ahmed Saeed Basloom as Chief of Staff of the Second Military Region, and Colonel Murad Khamis Karama Saeed Bakhlah as the commander of the Military Police Brigade in the Second Region, in addition to his previous role as the commander of the Military Police branch in Mukalla, and promoted him to the rank of Brigadier General.
Furthermore, the President of the Presidential Leadership Council issued a decree appointing Brigadier General Khaled Yuslam Ali Al-Quthmi as the commander of the Second Presidential Guard Brigade.