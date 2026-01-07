أعلن رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة اليمنية الدكتور رشاد العليمي اليوم (الأربعاء)، عن تغييرات عسكرية وأمنية في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة.


وصدر القرار الرئاسي بإقالة قائد المنطقة العسكرية الثانية اللواء الركن طالب سعيد عبدالله بارجاش وإحالته للتحقيق بموجب الإجراءات واللوائح وفقاً للقانون، وتعيين اللواء محمد عمر عوض اليميني بدلاً عنه.


كما صدر القرار بإقالة اللواء محسن على ناصر مرصع من منصبة قائداً لمحور الغيضة وقائد لواء الشرطة العسكرية في محافظة المهرة وإحالته للتحقيق بموجب الإجراءات واللوائح وفقاً للقانون، وصدر القرار بتعيين سالم علي سعد أحمد مخبال كدة قائداً لمحور الغيضة ويرقى إلى رتبة عميد.


وأصدر رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني قراراً بتعيين العميد سالم أحمد سعيد باسلوم رئيساً لأركان المنطقة العسكرية الثانية، والعقيد مراد خميس كرامة سعيد باخلة قائداً للواء الشرطة العسكرية في المنطقة الثانية إضافة إلى عمله السابق قائداً لفرع الشرطة العسكرية في المكلا ويرقي إلى رتبة عميد.


كما أصدر رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي قراراً يقضي بتعيين العميد خالد يسلم علي القثمي، قائداً للواء الثاني حرس خاص رئاسي.