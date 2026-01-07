The President of the Presidential Leadership Council and Supreme Commander of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, announced today (Wednesday) military and security changes in the governorates of Hadramout and Al-Mahra.



A presidential decree was issued to dismiss the commander of the Second Military Region, Major General Talib Saeed Abdullah Barjash, and refer him for investigation in accordance with the procedures and regulations as per the law, appointing Major General Mohammed Omar Awad Al-Yemeni as his replacement.



Additionally, a decree was issued to dismiss Major General Mohsen Ali Nasser Marsa from his position as commander of the Al-Ghayda Axis and commander of the Military Police Brigade in Al-Mahra Governorate, and refer him for investigation in accordance with the procedures and regulations as per the law. The decree appointed Salem Ali Saad Ahmed Makbal Kida as the commander of the Al-Ghayda Axis and promoted him to the rank of Brigadier General.



The President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council issued a decree appointing Brigadier General Salem Ahmed Saeed Basloom as Chief of Staff of the Second Military Region, and Colonel Murad Khamis Karama Saeed Bakhlah as the commander of the Military Police Brigade in the Second Region, in addition to his previous role as the commander of the Military Police branch in Mukalla, and promoted him to the rank of Brigadier General.



Furthermore, the President of the Presidential Leadership Council issued a decree appointing Brigadier General Khaled Yuslam Ali Al-Quthmi as the commander of the Second Presidential Guard Brigade.