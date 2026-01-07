Amid demands from the people of the southern provinces of Yemen to expel Aidarus al-Zubaidi from the presidency of the Southern Transitional Council, a delegation from the Southern Transitional Council arrived today (Wednesday) in Riyadh coming from Aden.



Member of the delegation, Mohammed al-Ghaithi, described the atmosphere as positive, adding via the "X" platform that the delegation will begin a series of meetings and preparations for the southern dialogue.



Discussion of Preliminary Arrangements



Al-Ghaithi stated that the upcoming meetings aim to discuss preliminary arrangements and formulate visions that contribute to reaching a comprehensive dialogue that addresses the raised issues in a spirit of consensus and responsibility.



Meanwhile, several human rights figures have called for Aidarus al-Zubaidi to be relieved from the presidency of the Southern Transitional Council, emphasizing the need to temporarily hand over duties to one of his deputies.



The Giants Forces took control of the presidential palace "Al-Maashiq" in the temporary Yemeni capital, Aden, after the withdrawal of the forces affiliated with the Southern Transitional Council, and imposed security measures on various districts and entrances to the temporary capital Aden, the central bank, the airport, and the port.

قوات العمالقة تنتشر في لحج.



Attempts to Stir Chaos



Eyewitnesses reported that intermittent gunfire was heard in the neighborhoods of Crater and Khur Maksar, in response to attempts to storm institutions by lawless elements, indicating that calm returned to Aden after the deployment of the Giants Forces.



The Inspector General at the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Faiz Ghalab, warned lawless individuals and the people of Aden and all provinces against approaching public and private institutions, explaining that he issued strict directives to general directors and police directors in the provinces and department heads to take appropriate measures to protect public and private property and enhance public tranquility in full coordination with the National Shield Forces and all relevant parties to ensure security stability.



Handing Over "Transitional" Headquarters



The leadership of the Fourth Military Region affiliated with the Ministry of Defense received today (Wednesday) the headquarters and institutions of the Southern Transitional Council in several districts of Aden, including the Tawahi district and Gold Moor neighborhood.



Military checkpoints and the guarding of vital facilities in the city, including the airport and port, remain under the control of the Giants Forces, amid a state of cautious anticipation prevailing in the capital Aden.



For his part, the office of Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council member Abdulrahman al-Mahrimi Abu Zar'a stated in a statement that he emphasized in a phone call with Aden Governor Ahmed Hamid Lamlas, during a meeting of the security committee in Aden, the importance of maintaining security and stability in Aden and not allowing any attempts to undermine them.



Al-Mahrimi, who serves as the Deputy President of the Southern Transitional Council and commander of the Giants Forces, listened from the head of the security committee in Aden about ways to enhance security and stability and establish public tranquility.

قوات العمالقة تجوب شوارع عدن.



Securing Aden and Lahij



A responsible source in the Giants Forces confirmed that the forces are committed to the directives of the Presidential Leadership Council in overseeing matters in Aden, indicating that the situation is under control after the deployment of the forces in coordination with the security belt and police as part of a joint security plan to maintain security and deter any violations.



For its part, a responsible source in Lahij province denied the circulating rumors about the escape of inmates from the central prison in Saber, confirming that the security situation inside the prison is stable and fully under control, and security forces in coordination with the Giants Forces are deployed in all streets and neighborhoods to secure the province.