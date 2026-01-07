وسط مطالبات من أبناء المحافظات الجنوبية لليمن بطرد عيدروس الزبيدي من رئاسة المجلس الانتقالي، وصل وفد المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إلى الرياض قادماً من عدن.


ووصف عضو الوفد محمد الغيثي الأجواء بأنها إيجابية، مضيفاً عبر منصة «إكس»، أن الوفد سيبدأ سلسلة لقاءات والتهيئة للحوار الجنوبي.


مناقشة الترتيبات الأولية


وقال الغيثي إن اللقاءات المرتقبة تهدف إلى مناقشة الترتيبات الأولية، وبلورة رؤى تسهم في الوصول إلى حوار شامل يعالج القضايا المطروحة بروح توافقية ومسؤولة.


في غضون ذلك، طالب عدد من الشخصيات الحقوقية بإعفاء عيدروس الزبيدي من رئاسة المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي، مشددين على ضرورة تسليم المهمات مؤقتاً إلى أحد نوابه.


وسيطرت قوات العمالقة على القصر الرئاسي «المعاشيق» في العاصمة اليمنية المؤقتة عدن، بعد انسحاب القوات التابعة للمجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي منه، كما فرضت إجراءات أمنية على مختلف المديريات ومداخل العاصمة المؤقتة عدن والبنك المركزي، والمطار والميناء.

قوات العمالقة تنتشر في لحج.

محاولات لإثارة الفوضى


وذكر شهود عيان أن أصوات إطلاق نار متقطعة سمعت في أحياء كريتر وخور مكسر، وذلك للتصدي لمحاولات اقتحام مؤسسات من قبل عناصر خارجة عن القانون، مبينين أن الهدوء عاد إلى عدن بعد انتشار قوات العمالقة.


وحذر المفتش العام بوزارة الداخلية الدكتور فائز غلاب الخارجين عن القانون وأبناء عدن وكل المحافظات من الاقتراب من المؤسسات العامة والخاصة، موضحاً أنه أصدر توجيهات صارمة لمديري العموم ومديري الشرط بالمحافظات ومديري الإدارات لاتخاذ الإجراءات المناسبة في الحفاظ على الممتلكات العامة والخاصة وتعزيز السكينة العامة بالتنسيق التام مع قوات درع الوطن وكافة الجهات ذات العلاقة لضمان استتباب الأمن.


تسلم مقار «الانتقالي»


وتسلمت قيادة المنطقة العسكرية الرابعة التابعة لوزارة الدفاع، اليوم (الأربعاء)، مقار ومؤسسات المجلس الانتقالي في عدة مديريات بعدن، بينها مديرية التواهي وحي جولد مور.


ولا تزال النقاط العسكرية وحراسة المنشآت الحيوية في المدينة، بما فيها المطار والميناء، تحت سيطرة قوات العمالقة، وسط حالة من الترقب الحذر تسود العاصمة عدن.


من جانبه، قال مكتب عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني عبدالرحمن المحرمي أبو زرعة، في بيان، إنه شدد في اتصال هاتفي بمحافظ عدن أحمد حامد لملس، خلال اجتماع اللجنة الأمنية في عدن، على أهمية الحفاظ على الأمن والاستقرار في عدن وعدم السماح بأي محاولات لزعزعتهما.


واستمع المحرمي الذي يشغل منصب نائب رئيس المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي، قائد قوات العمالقة، من رئيس اللجنة الأمنية في عدن إلى سبل تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار وترسيخ السكينة العامة.

قوات العمالقة تجوب شوارع عدن.

تأمين عدن ولحج


وأكد مصدر مسؤول في قوات العمالقة أن القوات ملتزمة بتوجيهات مجلس القيادة الرئاسي برعاية الأمور في عدن، مبيناً أن الوضع تحت السيطرة بعد انتشار القوات بالتنسيق مع الحزام الأمني والشرطة ضمن خطة أمنية مشتركة للحفاظ على الأمن وردع أي مخالفات.


بدوره، نفى مصدر مسؤول في محافظة لحج ما يتم تداوله من شائعات حول هروب نزلاء من سجن صبر المركزي، مؤكداً أن الوضع الأمني داخل السجن مستقر وتحت السيطرة الكاملة، وقوات الأمن بالتنسيق مع قوات العمالقة تنتشر في كل الشوارع والأحياء لتأمين المحافظة.