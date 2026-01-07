أعفى محافظ محافظة حضرموت قائد قوات درع الوطن سالم الخنبشي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، قادة عسكريين وأمنيين من مناصبهم، وأحالهم للمحاكمة العسكرية؛ وذلك لتورطهم في الأحداث التي شهدتها المحافظة خلال الأسابيع الماضية.


ونص القرار على إعفاء قائد المنطقة العسكرية الثانية اللواء الركن طالب سعيد بارجاش من مهماته، وإحالته للمحاكمة العسكرية، كما نصت المادة الثانية من القرار على إعفاء قائد القيادة والسيطرة بالمنطقة العسكرية الثانية العميد فيصل أحمد بادبيس من مهماته وإحالته للمحاكمة العسكرية.


ونصت المادة الثالثة من القرار على إعفاء مدير عام الأمن والشرطة بساحل حضرموت العميد مطيع سعيد المنهالي من منصبه وإحالته للمحاكمة العسكرية.


في الوقت ذاته، أصدر المحافظ الخنبشي قرارات بتكليف اللواء محمد عمر اليميني قائداً للمنطقة العسكرية الثانية، بالإضافة إلى تعيين العميد عبدالعزيز عوض الجابري مديراً عاماً للأمن والشرطة بساحل حضرموت.


وكلف المحافظ العميد الركن سالم أحمد باسلوم رئيساً لأركان حرب المنطقة العسكرية الثانية، وأحمد علي أحمد الخنبشي مديراً عاماً لمكتب محافظ حضرموت.


وتأتي التغييرات في السلك العسكري والأمني بعد سيطرة قوات درع الوطن على حضرموت وفرض الأمن والاستقرار.


وكانت القيادات المقالة تورطت في تسهيل عملية دخول قوات المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي لحضرموت في مطلع ديسمبر من العام الماضي، وإعلان موقفهم تأييد تفكيك اليمن.