The Governor of Hadhramaut Governorate, Commander of the National Shield Forces, Salem Al-Khanbashi, today (Wednesday), relieved military and security leaders from their positions and referred them to military trial due to their involvement in the events that took place in the governorate over the past weeks.



The decision included the dismissal of the Commander of the Second Military Region, Major General Talib Saeed Barjash, from his duties and his referral to military trial. The second article of the decision also stated the dismissal of the Commander of Command and Control in the Second Military Region, Brigadier General Faisal Ahmed Badbis, from his duties and his referral to military trial.



The third article of the decision stipulated the dismissal of the Director General of Security and Police in the Coast of Hadhramaut, Brigadier General Mutai Saeed Al-Minhali, from his position and his referral to military trial.



At the same time, Governor Al-Khanbashi issued decisions appointing Major General Mohammed Omar Al-Yemeni as the Commander of the Second Military Region, in addition to appointing Brigadier General Abdulaziz Awad Al-Jabri as the Director General of Security and Police in the Coast of Hadhramaut.



The governor appointed Brigadier General Salem Ahmed Basloom as the Chief of Staff of the Second Military Region, and Ahmed Ali Ahmed Al-Khanbashi as the Director General of the Office of the Governor of Hadhramaut.



These changes in the military and security apparatus come after the National Shield Forces took control of Hadhramaut and imposed security and stability.



The dismissed leaders were involved in facilitating the entry of the Southern Transitional Council forces into Hadhramaut in early December of last year and announced their support for the dismantling of Yemen.