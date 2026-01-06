The Egyptian Foreign Minister, Minister Abdel Aati, affirmed Egypt's steadfast position in support of the unity of the Republic of Yemen, its sovereignty, and the integrity of its territories, as well as the importance of preserving the national state institutions, which safeguards the resources of the brotherly Yemeni people and prevents the situation from slipping into further escalation and instability.

During his meeting with the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, today (Tuesday), he emphasized the necessity of intensifying efforts aimed at consolidating the ceasefire and reducing escalation, and creating a suitable climate for resuming the political process, based on an inclusive Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue that leads to a comprehensive settlement that meets the aspirations of the Yemeni people for security, stability, and development, and puts an end to their prolonged humanitarian suffering.

According to a statement issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting comes within the framework of consultation and coordination regarding the developments in Yemen, and supporting the UN efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive and sustainable political settlement for the crisis.

For his part, the UN envoy reviewed the latest developments in his efforts and communications with the concerned parties, expressing his appreciation for the Egyptian role in supporting the ceasefire, and affirming his desire to continue coordination with Egypt as a central regional party in supporting security and stability in the region.