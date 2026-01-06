أكد وزير الخارجية المصري الوزير عبد العاطي، موقف مصر الثابت والداعم لوحدة الجمهورية اليمنية وسيادتها وسلامة أراضيها، وأهمية الحفاظ على مؤسسات الدولة الوطنية، بما يصون مقدرات الشعب اليمني الشقيق ويحول دون انزلاق الأوضاع نحو مزيد من التصعيد وعدم الاستقرار.

وشدد خلال استقبال المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن هانس غروندبرغ، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، على ضرورة تكثيف الجهود الرامية إلى تثبيت التهدئة وخفض التصعيد، وتهيئة المناخ الملائم لاستئناف العملية السياسية، على أساس حوار يمني - يمني جامع يفضي إلى تسوية شاملة تلبي تطلعات الشعب اليمني في الأمن والاستقرار والتنمية، وتضع حدا لمعاناته الإنسانية الممتدة.

وبحسب بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية المصرية، يأتي اللقاء في إطار التشاور والتنسيق بشأن تطورات الأوضاع في اليمن، ودعم الجهود الأممية الرامية إلى التوصل لتسوية سياسية شاملة ومستدامة للأزمة.

من جانبه، استعرض المبعوث الأممي مستجدات جهوده واتصالاته مع الأطراف المعنية، معربا عن تقديره للدور المصري الداعم للتهدئة، مؤكدا تطلعه لمواصلة التنسيق مع مصر باعتبارها طرفا إقليميا مركزيا في دعم الأمن والاستقرار بالمنطقة.