The Prime Minister of Greenland, Jens Frederik Nielsen, confirmed yesterday (Monday) that his country seeks to strengthen its relations with the United States, and that its citizens should not fear an imminent American takeover, following renewed interest from President Donald Trump in the resource-rich polar island.

Arrest of Maduro

Nielsen's statements came in the wake of a dramatic American military operation in Venezuela, which resulted in the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, raising concerns about a similar scenario occurring in Greenland, which is considered a self-governing territory of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Greenland's Response to Trump

In a press conference in the capital Nuuk, Nielsen said: “We are not in a position to think that a takeover of the country could happen overnight; Greenland cannot be compared to Venezuela, as we are a democratic country.”

He added in a post on Facebook on Sunday evening: “Enough... no more illusions about annexation.”

Why does Trump want to annex Greenland?

For his part, Trump, who announced temporary control over oil-rich Venezuela, has repeatedly expressed his desire to annex Greenland, stating in an interview with The Atlantic magazine on Sunday: “We absolutely need Greenland; we need it for defense.”

He indicated in a conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday that he would reconsider the matter in a few weeks.

Denmark's Response

Meanwhile, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen responded to Trump's statements by saying: “Unfortunately, the American president must be taken seriously when he says he wants Greenland.”

She affirmed: “I have clearly stated the position of the Kingdom of Denmark, and Greenland has repeatedly stated that it does not want to be part of the United States,” adding that an American attack on a NATO country “would stop everything.”

The Importance of Greenland

Greenland, the largest island in the world with a population of 57,000, is not an independent member of NATO, but is included in Denmark's membership in the Western alliance to which the United States also belongs.

The island of Greenland gains strategic importance due to its location between Europe and North America, hosting an American ballistic missile defense system, in addition to its abundant mineral resources that align with Washington's ambitions to reduce reliance on Chinese exports.

Last month, Trump appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special envoy to Greenland, who has publicly expressed his support for annexing the island to the United States.

Europe's Position

European powers have expressed solidarity with Denmark and Greenland, emphasizing that the future of the island is in the hands of its people. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated: “Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark must decide the future of Greenland, and no one else,” while German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul suggested discussing enhancing Greenland's protection within NATO, and the European Union reaffirmed its commitment to the principle of state sovereignty.

It is worth noting that these developments come amid increasing tensions in the Arctic, with joint military maneuvers conducted by Danish and European forces in Greenland during September 2025 to enhance defensive preparations.