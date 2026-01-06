أكد رئيس وزراء غرينلاند، ينس فريدريك نيلسن، أمس (الإثنين)، أن بلاده تسعى لتعزيز علاقاتها مع الولايات المتحدة، وأن مواطنيها لا يجب أن يخشوا استيلاءً أمريكياً وشيكاً، عقب تجدد اهتمام الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بالجزيرة القطبية الغنية بالموارد.
اعتقال مادورو
جاءت تصريحات نيلسن في أعقاب عملية عسكرية أمريكية دراماتيكية في فنزويلا، أسفرت عن اعتقال الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته، ما أثار مخاوف من تكرار سيناريو مشابه في غرينلاند، التي تُعد إقليماً ذاتي الحكم تابعاً لمملكة الدانمارك.
رد غرينلاند على ترمب
وفي مؤتمر صحفي في العاصمة نووك، قال نيلسن: «نحن لسنا في وضع يجعلنا نفكر في أن استيلاءً على البلاد قد يحدث بين عشية وضحاها، لا يمكن مقارنة غرينلاند بفنزويلا، فنحن دولة ديمقراطية».
وأضاف في منشور على «فيسبوك» مساء الأحد: «كفى.. لا مزيد من الأوهام حول الضم».
لماذا يرغب ترمب في ضم غرينلاند؟
من جانبه، أكد ترمب، الذي أعلن سيطرة مؤقتة على فنزويلا الغنية بالنفط، مراراً رغبته في ضم غرينلاند، قائلاً في مقابلة مع مجلة «ذي أتلانتيك» الأحد: «نحن بحاجة إلى غرينلاند مطلقاً، نحتاجها للدفاع».
وأشار، في حديث مع صحفيين على متن الطائرة الرئاسية «إير فورس وان» الإثنين، إلى أنه سيعيد النظر في الموضوع خلال أسابيع قليلة.
رد الدانمارك
فيما ردت رئيسة وزراء الدانمارك، ميتي فريدريكسن، على تصريحات ترمب قائلة: «للأسف، يجب أخذ الرئيس الأمريكي على محمل الجد عندما يقول إنه يريد غرينلاند».
وأكدت: «لقد أوضحت موقف مملكة الدانمارك بوضوح، وغرينلاند كررت مراراً أنها لا تريد أن تكون جزءاً من الولايات المتحدة»، وأضافت أن هجوماً أمريكياً على دولة في حلف الناتو «سيوقف كل شيء».
أهمية غرينلاند
غرينلاند، أكبر جزيرة في العالم وسكانها 57 ألف نسمة، ليست عضواً مستقلاً في «الناتو»، لكنها مشمولة بعضوية الدانمارك في الحلف الغربي الذي تنتمي إليه الولايات المتحدة أيضاً.
وتكتسب جزيرة غرينلاند أهمية إستراتيجية بفضل موقعها بين أوروبا وأمريكا الشمالية، وتستضيف نظام دفاع صاروخياً بالستياً أمريكياً، إضافة إلى مواردها المعدنية الوفيرة التي تتماشى مع طموحات واشنطن في تقليل الاعتماد على الصادرات الصينية.
في الشهر الماضي، عين ترمب حاكم لويزيانا، جيف لاندري، مبعوثاً خاصاً إلى غرينلاند، وهو الذي أعرب علناً عن دعمه لضم الجزيرة إلى الولايات المتحدة.
موقف أوروبا
القوى الأوروبية تضامنت مع الدانمارك وغرينلاند، مؤكدة أن مستقبل الجزيرة بيد شعبها، وقال رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر: «يجب أن تقرر غرينلاند ومملكة الدانمارك مستقبل غرينلاند، ولا أحد غيرهما»، كما اقترح وزير الخارجية الألماني يوهان فاديفول مناقشة تعزيز حماية غرينلاند داخل «الناتو»، فيما أكد الاتحاد الأوروبي التزامه بمبدأ سيادة الدول.
يُشار إلى أن هذه التطورات تأتي وسط توترات متزايدة في القطب الشمالي، مع مناورات عسكرية مشتركة أجرتها قوات دانماركية وأوروبية في غرينلاند خلال سبتمبر 2025، لتعزيز الاستعدادات الدفاعية.
The Prime Minister of Greenland, Jens Frederik Nielsen, confirmed yesterday (Monday) that his country seeks to strengthen its relations with the United States, and that its citizens should not fear an imminent American takeover, following renewed interest from President Donald Trump in the resource-rich polar island.
Arrest of Maduro
Nielsen's statements came in the wake of a dramatic American military operation in Venezuela, which resulted in the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, raising concerns about a similar scenario occurring in Greenland, which is considered a self-governing territory of the Kingdom of Denmark.
Greenland's Response to Trump
In a press conference in the capital Nuuk, Nielsen said: “We are not in a position to think that a takeover of the country could happen overnight; Greenland cannot be compared to Venezuela, as we are a democratic country.”
He added in a post on Facebook on Sunday evening: “Enough... no more illusions about annexation.”
Why does Trump want to annex Greenland?
For his part, Trump, who announced temporary control over oil-rich Venezuela, has repeatedly expressed his desire to annex Greenland, stating in an interview with The Atlantic magazine on Sunday: “We absolutely need Greenland; we need it for defense.”
He indicated in a conversation with reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday that he would reconsider the matter in a few weeks.
Denmark's Response
Meanwhile, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen responded to Trump's statements by saying: “Unfortunately, the American president must be taken seriously when he says he wants Greenland.”
She affirmed: “I have clearly stated the position of the Kingdom of Denmark, and Greenland has repeatedly stated that it does not want to be part of the United States,” adding that an American attack on a NATO country “would stop everything.”
The Importance of Greenland
Greenland, the largest island in the world with a population of 57,000, is not an independent member of NATO, but is included in Denmark's membership in the Western alliance to which the United States also belongs.
The island of Greenland gains strategic importance due to its location between Europe and North America, hosting an American ballistic missile defense system, in addition to its abundant mineral resources that align with Washington's ambitions to reduce reliance on Chinese exports.
Last month, Trump appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special envoy to Greenland, who has publicly expressed his support for annexing the island to the United States.
Europe's Position
European powers have expressed solidarity with Denmark and Greenland, emphasizing that the future of the island is in the hands of its people. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated: “Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark must decide the future of Greenland, and no one else,” while German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul suggested discussing enhancing Greenland's protection within NATO, and the European Union reaffirmed its commitment to the principle of state sovereignty.
It is worth noting that these developments come amid increasing tensions in the Arctic, with joint military maneuvers conducted by Danish and European forces in Greenland during September 2025 to enhance defensive preparations.