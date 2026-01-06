أكد رئيس وزراء غرينلاند، ينس فريدريك نيلسن، أمس (الإثنين)، أن بلاده تسعى لتعزيز علاقاتها مع الولايات المتحدة، وأن مواطنيها لا يجب أن يخشوا استيلاءً أمريكياً وشيكاً، عقب تجدد اهتمام الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بالجزيرة القطبية الغنية بالموارد.

اعتقال مادورو

جاءت تصريحات نيلسن في أعقاب عملية عسكرية أمريكية دراماتيكية في فنزويلا، أسفرت عن اعتقال الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته، ما أثار مخاوف من تكرار سيناريو مشابه في غرينلاند، التي تُعد إقليماً ذاتي الحكم تابعاً لمملكة الدانمارك.

رد غرينلاند على ترمب

وفي مؤتمر صحفي في العاصمة نووك، قال نيلسن: «نحن لسنا في وضع يجعلنا نفكر في أن استيلاءً على البلاد قد يحدث بين عشية وضحاها، لا يمكن مقارنة غرينلاند بفنزويلا، فنحن دولة ديمقراطية».

وأضاف في منشور على «فيسبوك» مساء الأحد: «كفى.. لا مزيد من الأوهام حول الضم».

لماذا يرغب ترمب في ضم غرينلاند؟

من جانبه، أكد ترمب، الذي أعلن سيطرة مؤقتة على فنزويلا الغنية بالنفط، مراراً رغبته في ضم غرينلاند، قائلاً في مقابلة مع مجلة «ذي أتلانتيك» الأحد: «نحن بحاجة إلى غرينلاند مطلقاً، نحتاجها للدفاع».

وأشار، في حديث مع صحفيين على متن الطائرة الرئاسية «إير فورس وان» الإثنين، إلى أنه سيعيد النظر في الموضوع خلال أسابيع قليلة.

رد الدانمارك

فيما ردت رئيسة وزراء الدانمارك، ميتي فريدريكسن، على تصريحات ترمب قائلة: «للأسف، يجب أخذ الرئيس الأمريكي على محمل الجد عندما يقول إنه يريد غرينلاند».

وأكدت: «لقد أوضحت موقف مملكة الدانمارك بوضوح، وغرينلاند كررت مراراً أنها لا تريد أن تكون جزءاً من الولايات المتحدة»، وأضافت أن هجوماً أمريكياً على دولة في حلف الناتو «سيوقف كل شيء».

أهمية غرينلاند

غرينلاند، أكبر جزيرة في العالم وسكانها 57 ألف نسمة، ليست عضواً مستقلاً في «الناتو»، لكنها مشمولة بعضوية الدانمارك في الحلف الغربي الذي تنتمي إليه الولايات المتحدة أيضاً.

وتكتسب جزيرة غرينلاند أهمية إستراتيجية بفضل موقعها بين أوروبا وأمريكا الشمالية، وتستضيف نظام دفاع صاروخياً بالستياً أمريكياً، إضافة إلى مواردها المعدنية الوفيرة التي تتماشى مع طموحات واشنطن في تقليل الاعتماد على الصادرات الصينية.

في الشهر الماضي، عين ترمب حاكم لويزيانا، جيف لاندري، مبعوثاً خاصاً إلى غرينلاند، وهو الذي أعرب علناً عن دعمه لضم الجزيرة إلى الولايات المتحدة.

موقف أوروبا

القوى الأوروبية تضامنت مع الدانمارك وغرينلاند، مؤكدة أن مستقبل الجزيرة بيد شعبها، وقال رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر: «يجب أن تقرر غرينلاند ومملكة الدانمارك مستقبل غرينلاند، ولا أحد غيرهما»، كما اقترح وزير الخارجية الألماني يوهان فاديفول مناقشة تعزيز حماية غرينلاند داخل «الناتو»، فيما أكد الاتحاد الأوروبي التزامه بمبدأ سيادة الدول.

يُشار إلى أن هذه التطورات تأتي وسط توترات متزايدة في القطب الشمالي، مع مناورات عسكرية مشتركة أجرتها قوات دانماركية وأوروبية في غرينلاند خلال سبتمبر 2025، لتعزيز الاستعدادات الدفاعية.