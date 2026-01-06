على واقع عودة الاستقرار إلى محافظة حضرموت، شهدت مديرية المكلا أمس (الإثنين)، فعاليات جماهيرية كبيرة حضرها المئات من أبناء المديرية للتعبير عن شكرهم للمملكة قيادة وشعباً على مواقفهم الصادقة مع الشعب اليمني عموماً وحضرموت خصوصاً.


وقال المواطن الحضرمي عبدالجبار عوض الجريري لـ«عكاظ»: هذه المبادرة الشبابية التطوعية التي أحييناها عصر اليوم، هي عرفان منا نحن الشباب للمملكة العربية السعودية على مواقفها الصادقة والأخوية مع بلادنا، وتعكس وعي أبناء المكلا بجهود المملكة المخلصة.


وأضاف: وفاء لمواقف مملكة الحزم أردنا أن نعبر عن شكرنا وامتناننا لها بالطريقة التي نستطيع التعبير عنها، فلقد قدمت دعماً حقيقياً وإسناداً اخوياً صادقاً كان له الأثر الكبير في تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في حضرموت، وإعادة الأمان إلى كل بيت، مبيناً أن الوقفة الشعبية وجهت رسالة واضحة بأن حضرموت تعرف من يقف معها في الشدائد، ولا تنسى المواقف المشرفة التي صنعت فارقاً حقيقياً على الأرض، وساهمت في حماية المدينة من الفوضى والعبث.


ولفت إلى أن المملكة العربية السعودية بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده الأمير محمد بن سلمان، دائماً ما يؤكدون حرصهم الدائم على أمن حضرموت واستقرارها، ودعم أبنائها في مختلف الظروف، وهو امتداد لمواقف تاريخية وأخوية راسخة تجاه اليمن وشعبه.


وأشار إلى أن أبناء المكلا من خلال هذه الرسالة الواضحة يريدون أن يؤكدوا لإخوانهم في المملكة أن حضرموت ستظل وفية لكل من وقف إلى جانبها، وأن الأمن والاستقرار مسؤولية مشتركة لا تتحقق إلا بتكاتف الجهود، وصدق النوايا، وحضور الدولة، وهيبة النظام.