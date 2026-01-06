In light of the return of stability to Hadhramaut Governorate, the city of Mukalla witnessed large public events yesterday (Monday), attended by hundreds of the city's residents to express their gratitude to the Kingdom, both leadership and people, for their sincere positions with the Yemeni people in general and Hadhramaut in particular.



Citizen Abdul Jabbar Awad Al-Jurairi from Hadhramaut told "Okaz": This youth initiative that we revived this afternoon is our way of expressing gratitude as young people to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its sincere and brotherly positions with our country, reflecting the awareness of Mukalla's residents of the Kingdom's genuine efforts.



He added: In loyalty to the positions of the Kingdom of Resolve, we wanted to express our thanks and appreciation to it in the way we can. It has provided real support and sincere brotherly assistance that has had a significant impact on enhancing security and stability in Hadhramaut, and restoring safety to every home. He pointed out that the public stand sent a clear message that Hadhramaut knows who stands by it in times of adversity and does not forget the honorable positions that made a real difference on the ground and contributed to protecting the city from chaos and disorder.



He noted that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, always emphasizes their constant concern for the security and stability of Hadhramaut and their support for its people in various circumstances, which is an extension of historical and brotherly positions firmly established towards Yemen and its people.



He pointed out that the people of Mukalla, through this clear message, want to affirm to their brothers in the Kingdom that Hadhramaut will remain loyal to all who stood by it, and that security and stability are a shared responsibility that can only be achieved through concerted efforts, sincere intentions, the presence of the state, and the authority of the system.