The Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism revealed today (Monday) movements to transfer weapons and equipment from the temporary capital, Aden, towards the governorates of Lahij and Al-Dhale'e, which are adjacent to areas under Houthi control, outlining the main reasons behind the looting of institutions in the governorates of Hadramout and Al-Mahra.



Al-Iryani wrote on his account on "X": Hours before the escape of the Transitional Council forces and the arrival of the government forces "National Shield" to the governorates of Hadramout and Al-Mahra, security personnel were withdrawn from government and security institutions, camps and weapon stores were opened, leaving them vulnerable to organized looting. This is considered an extremely dangerous act that cannot be separated from a calculated context aimed at drowning the eastern governorates in a state of manufactured chaos, using the specter of "Al-Qaeda" as a propaganda tool to mislead public opinion and achieve narrow political agendas at the expense of citizens' security and the stability of the eastern governorates.



Al-Iryani stated: These movements coincided with reliable reports of the transfer of large quantities of military equipment, weapons, and ammunition from Jabal Hadid in the temporary capital Aden towards the governorates of Al-Dhale'e and Lahij. These movements raise serious questions about the destination of this weaponry and the objectives of its transfer at this sensitive time, indicating that these practices cannot be considered individual actions or mere security chaos, but represent organized actions for which the Transitional Council bears full responsibility.



He pointed out that these actions reflect a clear tendency to create a misleading scene for public opinion, portraying the eastern governorates as if they are suffering from a security vacuum, in a blatant attempt to distort the image of government forces and depict them as incapable of controlling the situation, spreading chaos and creating a fertile environment for crime and terrorism, which was clearly warned about two days ago, highlighting the dangers of what was being arranged in secrecy.



He added: These organized destructive acts clearly reveal the Transitional Council's utter disregard for the interests, security, and stability of citizens, confirming that its narrow calculations take precedence over any national considerations, even if the price is exposing the eastern governorates to serious security risks and opening doors that cannot be controlled regarding their repercussions on security and stability.



He noted that these developments have been closely monitored by the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, and the Governor of Hadramout, Salem Al-Khanbashi. Urgent reinforcement of government and security institutions has been carried out with security forces and students from the Police College in Hadramout, particularly the central prison, to ensure the security of these sensitive facilities that house a large number of death row inmates, including elements from Al-Qaeda and individuals linked to other countries, preventing the exploitation of the chaos that the Transitional Council sought to create.



Al-Iryani confirmed that the government forces and the National Shield forces, with support from the Coalition to Support Legitimacy, began, as soon as they entered, to implement a security deployment plan, securing government premises and public and private interests, protecting property, and imposing stability. They continue to perform their national duties with high responsibility in maintaining security, protecting civilians, and preventing any attempts to disrupt public tranquility or tamper with the security of the eastern governorates.



Al-Iryani questioned: What is the real objective behind opening camps and leaving weapon stores vulnerable to looting? What will happen to the quantities of weapons and equipment being transferred from the city of Aden? Are we facing deliberate chaos and a mixing of cards? Or are we witnessing a calculated step to open dangerous pathways that could lead to weapons reaching terrorist groups or the Houthis, posing a direct threat to the security of Yemen and the region? He continued: These questions are not a political luxury, but a national entitlement, and answering them begins with taking full responsibility for these actions and stopping any behaviors that lead the country towards chaos, putting the security of citizens and the future of the eastern governorates at stake.