كشف وزير الإعلام والثقافة والسياحة اليمني اليوم (الإثنين) عن تحركات لنقل أسلحة ومعدات من العاصمة المؤقتة عدن نحو محافظتَي لحج الضالع المتاخمة لمناطق سيطرة الحوثي، مستعرضاً الأسباب الرئيسية وراء أعمال النهب للمؤسسسات في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة.


وكتب الإرياني على حسابه في «إكس»: قبل ساعات من فرار قوات المجلس الانتقالي ووصول القوات الحكومية «درع الوطن» إلى محافظتَي حضرموت والمهرة، تم سحب أفراد الأمن من المؤسسات الحكومية والأمنية، وفتح المعسكرات ومخازن السلاح وتركها عرضة لأعمال نهب منظم، ما يُعد تصرفاً بالغ الخطورة لا يمكن فصله عن سياق مدروس يهدف إلى إغراق المحافظات الشرقية في حالة من الفوضى المصطنعة، واستخدام فزاعة «القاعدة» كأداة دعائية لتضليل الرأي العام وتحقيق أجندات سياسية ضيقة على حساب أمن المواطنين واستقرار المحافظات الشرقية.


وقال الإرياني: لقد تزامنت هذه التحركات مع تقارير موثوقة عن عمليات نقل كميات كبيرة من المعدات العسكرية والأسلحة والذخائر من جبل حديد في العاصمة المؤقتة عدن باتجاه محافظتَي الضالع ولحج، وهي تحركات تثير تساؤلات جدية حول وجهة هذا السلاح وأهداف نقله في هذا التوقيت الحساس، مشيراً إلى أن هذه الممارسات لا يمكن اعتبارها تصرفات فردية أو عبثاً أمنياً، بل تمثل أفعالاً منظمة يتحمل المجلس الانتقالي كامل المسؤولية عنها.


واشار إلى أن هذه التصرفات تعكس توجهاً واضحاً لخلق مشهد مضلل للرأي العام، يقوم على تصوير المحافظات الشرقية وكأنها تعاني حالة فراغ أمني، في محاولة مكشوفة لتشويه القوات الحكومية وإظهارها بمظهر العاجز عن ضبط الأوضاع، وإشاعة الفوضى وتهيئة بيئة خصبة للجريمة والإرهاب، وهو ما جرى التحذير منه بوضوح قبل يومين، والتنبيه إلى خطورة ما كان يُرتب في الخفاء.


وأضاف: هذه الأعمال التخريبية المنظمة تكشف بجلاء مدى عدم اكتراث المجلس الانتقالي بمصالح المواطنين وأمنهم واستقرارهم، وتؤكد أن حساباته الضيقة تتقدم على أي اعتبارات وطنية، حتى لو كان الثمن تعريض المحافظات الشرقية لمخاطر أمنية جسيمة، وفتح أبواب لا يمكن التحكم بتداعياتها على الأمن والاستقرار.


وأشار إلى أن هذه التطورات حظيت بمتابعة مباشرة من رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد محمد العليمي، ومحافظ حضرموت سالم الخنبشي، وجرى تعزيز المؤسسات الحكومية والأمنية بشكل عاجل بقوات أمنية وطلاب كلية الشرطة بحضرموت، وفي المقدمة السجن المركزي، لضمان تأمين هذه المرافق الحساسة التي تضم عدداً كبيراً من السجناء المحكومين بالإعدام، من بينهم عناصر من تنظيم القاعدة وعناصر مرتبطة بدول أخرى، بما يحول دون استغلال حالة الفوضى التي سعى المجلس الانتقالي إلى صناعتها.


وأكد الإرياني أن القوات الحكومية وقوات درع الوطن بدعم وإسناد من تحالف دعم الشرعية، باشرت وبمجرد دخولها، تنفيذ خطة الانتشار الأمني، وتأمين المقار الحكومية والمصالح العامة والخاصة، وحماية الممتلكات، وفرض الاستقرار، وهي مستمرة في أداء واجباتها الوطنية بمسؤولية عالية في حفظ الأمن، وحماية المدنيين، ومنع أي محاولات لزعزعة السكينة العامة أو العبث بأمن المحافظات الشرقية.


وتساءل الإرياني: ما الهدف الحقيقي من وراء فتح المعسكرات وترك مخازن السلاح للنهب؟ وأين مصير تلك الكميات من الأسلحة والعتاد التي يتم نقلها من مدينة عدن؟ وهل نحن أمام فوضى متعمدة وخلط أوراق؟ أم أمام خطوة محسوبة لفتح مسارات خطرة قد تنتهي بوصول السلاح إلى جماعات إرهابية أو إلى الحوثي، بما يشكل تهديداً مباشراً لأمن اليمن والمنطقة؟ واستطرد: هذه الأسئلة ليست ترفاً سياسياً، بل استحقاق وطني، والإجابة عنها تبدأ بتحمل المسؤولية الكاملة عن هذه الأفعال، ووقف أي سلوكيات تقود البلاد نحو الفوضى، وتضع أمن المواطنين ومستقبل المحافظات الشرقية على المحكّ.