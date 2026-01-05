كشف وزير الإعلام والثقافة والسياحة اليمني اليوم (الإثنين) عن تحركات لنقل أسلحة ومعدات من العاصمة المؤقتة عدن نحو محافظتَي لحج الضالع المتاخمة لمناطق سيطرة الحوثي، مستعرضاً الأسباب الرئيسية وراء أعمال النهب للمؤسسسات في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة.
وكتب الإرياني على حسابه في «إكس»: قبل ساعات من فرار قوات المجلس الانتقالي ووصول القوات الحكومية «درع الوطن» إلى محافظتَي حضرموت والمهرة، تم سحب أفراد الأمن من المؤسسات الحكومية والأمنية، وفتح المعسكرات ومخازن السلاح وتركها عرضة لأعمال نهب منظم، ما يُعد تصرفاً بالغ الخطورة لا يمكن فصله عن سياق مدروس يهدف إلى إغراق المحافظات الشرقية في حالة من الفوضى المصطنعة، واستخدام فزاعة «القاعدة» كأداة دعائية لتضليل الرأي العام وتحقيق أجندات سياسية ضيقة على حساب أمن المواطنين واستقرار المحافظات الشرقية.
وقال الإرياني: لقد تزامنت هذه التحركات مع تقارير موثوقة عن عمليات نقل كميات كبيرة من المعدات العسكرية والأسلحة والذخائر من جبل حديد في العاصمة المؤقتة عدن باتجاه محافظتَي الضالع ولحج، وهي تحركات تثير تساؤلات جدية حول وجهة هذا السلاح وأهداف نقله في هذا التوقيت الحساس، مشيراً إلى أن هذه الممارسات لا يمكن اعتبارها تصرفات فردية أو عبثاً أمنياً، بل تمثل أفعالاً منظمة يتحمل المجلس الانتقالي كامل المسؤولية عنها.
واشار إلى أن هذه التصرفات تعكس توجهاً واضحاً لخلق مشهد مضلل للرأي العام، يقوم على تصوير المحافظات الشرقية وكأنها تعاني حالة فراغ أمني، في محاولة مكشوفة لتشويه القوات الحكومية وإظهارها بمظهر العاجز عن ضبط الأوضاع، وإشاعة الفوضى وتهيئة بيئة خصبة للجريمة والإرهاب، وهو ما جرى التحذير منه بوضوح قبل يومين، والتنبيه إلى خطورة ما كان يُرتب في الخفاء.
وأضاف: هذه الأعمال التخريبية المنظمة تكشف بجلاء مدى عدم اكتراث المجلس الانتقالي بمصالح المواطنين وأمنهم واستقرارهم، وتؤكد أن حساباته الضيقة تتقدم على أي اعتبارات وطنية، حتى لو كان الثمن تعريض المحافظات الشرقية لمخاطر أمنية جسيمة، وفتح أبواب لا يمكن التحكم بتداعياتها على الأمن والاستقرار.
وأشار إلى أن هذه التطورات حظيت بمتابعة مباشرة من رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد محمد العليمي، ومحافظ حضرموت سالم الخنبشي، وجرى تعزيز المؤسسات الحكومية والأمنية بشكل عاجل بقوات أمنية وطلاب كلية الشرطة بحضرموت، وفي المقدمة السجن المركزي، لضمان تأمين هذه المرافق الحساسة التي تضم عدداً كبيراً من السجناء المحكومين بالإعدام، من بينهم عناصر من تنظيم القاعدة وعناصر مرتبطة بدول أخرى، بما يحول دون استغلال حالة الفوضى التي سعى المجلس الانتقالي إلى صناعتها.
وأكد الإرياني أن القوات الحكومية وقوات درع الوطن بدعم وإسناد من تحالف دعم الشرعية، باشرت وبمجرد دخولها، تنفيذ خطة الانتشار الأمني، وتأمين المقار الحكومية والمصالح العامة والخاصة، وحماية الممتلكات، وفرض الاستقرار، وهي مستمرة في أداء واجباتها الوطنية بمسؤولية عالية في حفظ الأمن، وحماية المدنيين، ومنع أي محاولات لزعزعة السكينة العامة أو العبث بأمن المحافظات الشرقية.
وتساءل الإرياني: ما الهدف الحقيقي من وراء فتح المعسكرات وترك مخازن السلاح للنهب؟ وأين مصير تلك الكميات من الأسلحة والعتاد التي يتم نقلها من مدينة عدن؟ وهل نحن أمام فوضى متعمدة وخلط أوراق؟ أم أمام خطوة محسوبة لفتح مسارات خطرة قد تنتهي بوصول السلاح إلى جماعات إرهابية أو إلى الحوثي، بما يشكل تهديداً مباشراً لأمن اليمن والمنطقة؟ واستطرد: هذه الأسئلة ليست ترفاً سياسياً، بل استحقاق وطني، والإجابة عنها تبدأ بتحمل المسؤولية الكاملة عن هذه الأفعال، ووقف أي سلوكيات تقود البلاد نحو الفوضى، وتضع أمن المواطنين ومستقبل المحافظات الشرقية على المحكّ.
The Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism revealed today (Monday) movements to transfer weapons and equipment from the temporary capital, Aden, towards the governorates of Lahij and Al-Dhale'e, which are adjacent to areas under Houthi control, outlining the main reasons behind the looting of institutions in the governorates of Hadramout and Al-Mahra.
Al-Iryani wrote on his account on "X": Hours before the escape of the Transitional Council forces and the arrival of the government forces "National Shield" to the governorates of Hadramout and Al-Mahra, security personnel were withdrawn from government and security institutions, camps and weapon stores were opened, leaving them vulnerable to organized looting. This is considered an extremely dangerous act that cannot be separated from a calculated context aimed at drowning the eastern governorates in a state of manufactured chaos, using the specter of "Al-Qaeda" as a propaganda tool to mislead public opinion and achieve narrow political agendas at the expense of citizens' security and the stability of the eastern governorates.
Al-Iryani stated: These movements coincided with reliable reports of the transfer of large quantities of military equipment, weapons, and ammunition from Jabal Hadid in the temporary capital Aden towards the governorates of Al-Dhale'e and Lahij. These movements raise serious questions about the destination of this weaponry and the objectives of its transfer at this sensitive time, indicating that these practices cannot be considered individual actions or mere security chaos, but represent organized actions for which the Transitional Council bears full responsibility.
He pointed out that these actions reflect a clear tendency to create a misleading scene for public opinion, portraying the eastern governorates as if they are suffering from a security vacuum, in a blatant attempt to distort the image of government forces and depict them as incapable of controlling the situation, spreading chaos and creating a fertile environment for crime and terrorism, which was clearly warned about two days ago, highlighting the dangers of what was being arranged in secrecy.
He added: These organized destructive acts clearly reveal the Transitional Council's utter disregard for the interests, security, and stability of citizens, confirming that its narrow calculations take precedence over any national considerations, even if the price is exposing the eastern governorates to serious security risks and opening doors that cannot be controlled regarding their repercussions on security and stability.
He noted that these developments have been closely monitored by the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, and the Governor of Hadramout, Salem Al-Khanbashi. Urgent reinforcement of government and security institutions has been carried out with security forces and students from the Police College in Hadramout, particularly the central prison, to ensure the security of these sensitive facilities that house a large number of death row inmates, including elements from Al-Qaeda and individuals linked to other countries, preventing the exploitation of the chaos that the Transitional Council sought to create.
Al-Iryani confirmed that the government forces and the National Shield forces, with support from the Coalition to Support Legitimacy, began, as soon as they entered, to implement a security deployment plan, securing government premises and public and private interests, protecting property, and imposing stability. They continue to perform their national duties with high responsibility in maintaining security, protecting civilians, and preventing any attempts to disrupt public tranquility or tamper with the security of the eastern governorates.
Al-Iryani questioned: What is the real objective behind opening camps and leaving weapon stores vulnerable to looting? What will happen to the quantities of weapons and equipment being transferred from the city of Aden? Are we facing deliberate chaos and a mixing of cards? Or are we witnessing a calculated step to open dangerous pathways that could lead to weapons reaching terrorist groups or the Houthis, posing a direct threat to the security of Yemen and the region? He continued: These questions are not a political luxury, but a national entitlement, and answering them begins with taking full responsibility for these actions and stopping any behaviors that lead the country towards chaos, putting the security of citizens and the future of the eastern governorates at stake.