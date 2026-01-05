كذَّب المتحدث باسم وزارة الداخلية السورية نور الدين البابا، اليوم (الاثنين)، المزاعم التي تداولتها المنصات عن استهداف الرئيس أحمد الشرع.


وقال البابا: «لا صحة لما تتداوله بعض المنصات بشأن وقوع حادثة أمنية استهدفت الرئيس أحمد الشرع وعدداً من القيادات»، مؤكداً أن بعض المنصات تداولت أنباءً عارية عن الصحة تزعم وقوع حدث أمني استهدف رئيس الجمهورية العربية السورية وعدداً من الشخصيات القيادية، مرفقة ببيانات مزوّرة نُسبت زوراً إلى جهات رسمية.


وأضاف المتحدث باسم وزارة الداخلية السورية: «نؤكد بشكل قاطع كذب هذه الادعاءات جملة وتفصيلاً، ونهيب بالمواطنين الكرام، وبجميع وسائل الإعلام، تحري الدقة والمسؤولية، وعدم استقاء الأخبار إلا من المصادر الرسمية المعتمدة».