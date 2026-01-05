كذَّب المتحدث باسم وزارة الداخلية السورية نور الدين البابا، اليوم (الاثنين)، المزاعم التي تداولتها المنصات عن استهداف الرئيس أحمد الشرع.
وقال البابا: «لا صحة لما تتداوله بعض المنصات بشأن وقوع حادثة أمنية استهدفت الرئيس أحمد الشرع وعدداً من القيادات»، مؤكداً أن بعض المنصات تداولت أنباءً عارية عن الصحة تزعم وقوع حدث أمني استهدف رئيس الجمهورية العربية السورية وعدداً من الشخصيات القيادية، مرفقة ببيانات مزوّرة نُسبت زوراً إلى جهات رسمية.
وأضاف المتحدث باسم وزارة الداخلية السورية: «نؤكد بشكل قاطع كذب هذه الادعاءات جملة وتفصيلاً، ونهيب بالمواطنين الكرام، وبجميع وسائل الإعلام، تحري الدقة والمسؤولية، وعدم استقاء الأخبار إلا من المصادر الرسمية المعتمدة».
The spokesperson for the Syrian Ministry of Interior, Nour al-Din al-Baba, today (Monday), denied the claims circulated by platforms regarding an attack on President Ahmad al-Shara.
Al-Baba stated: "There is no truth to what some platforms are circulating about an incident targeting President Ahmad al-Shara and several leaders," emphasizing that some platforms have circulated unfounded news claiming that a security incident targeted the President of the Syrian Arab Republic and several leading figures, accompanied by forged statements falsely attributed to official entities.
The spokesperson for the Syrian Ministry of Interior added: "We categorically confirm the falsehood of these claims in every detail, and we urge our esteemed citizens and all media outlets to exercise accuracy and responsibility, and to obtain news only from accredited official sources."