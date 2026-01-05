The spokesperson for the Syrian Ministry of Interior, Nour al-Din al-Baba, today (Monday), denied the claims circulated by platforms regarding an attack on President Ahmad al-Shara.



Al-Baba stated: "There is no truth to what some platforms are circulating about an incident targeting President Ahmad al-Shara and several leaders," emphasizing that some platforms have circulated unfounded news claiming that a security incident targeted the President of the Syrian Arab Republic and several leading figures, accompanied by forged statements falsely attributed to official entities.



The spokesperson for the Syrian Ministry of Interior added: "We categorically confirm the falsehood of these claims in every detail, and we urge our esteemed citizens and all media outlets to exercise accuracy and responsibility, and to obtain news only from accredited official sources."