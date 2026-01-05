The Ugandan government announced today (Monday) a ban on live broadcasting or streaming of "illegal" riots and demonstrations, as well as other violent incidents, ahead of the presidential elections scheduled for January 15, where President Yoweri Museveni seeks to extend his four-decade rule.

According to Reuters, authorities have arrested hundreds of opposition supporters ahead of the elections, which will see a new showdown between Museveni (81 years old) and former musician-turned-politician Bobi Wine (43 years old).



The Ministry of Information, Communications, and Technology stated: "Live broadcasting or streaming of riots, illegal demonstrations, or violent incidents is prohibited, as it may escalate tensions and spread panic."

The ministry also banned the publication of any content described as "inciting, hateful, or violent."

In the previous elections in 2021, more than 50 people were killed in security forces' campaigns against Wine's supporters, who accused Museveni of stealing the elections, a claim he denies.

Museveni came to power in 1986 after a five-year rebellion, making him the third longest-serving leader in Africa. Critics and human rights organizations accuse his security forces of torturing and intimidating opponents to maintain power, allegations he denies.