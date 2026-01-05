أعلنت حكومة أوغندا، اليوم (الإثنين)، حظر البث المباشر أو التدفق الحي للشغب والمسيرات «غير القانونية» والحوادث العنيفة الأخرى، قبل الانتخابات الرئاسية المقررة في 15 يناير، حيث يسعى الرئيس يوري موسيفيني لتمديد حكمه الذي يمتد لأربعة عقود.

وبحسب وكالة «رويترز»، اعتقلت السلطات مئات من أنصار المعارضة قبل الانتخابات، التي ستشهد مواجهة جديدة بين موسيفيني (81 عاماً) والمغني السابق الذي تحول إلى سياسي بوبي واين (43 عاماً).

وقالت وزارة الإعلام والاتصالات والتكنولوجيا في بيان: "يُحظر البث المباشر أو التدفق للشغب أو المسيرات غير القانونية أو الحوادث العنيفة، لأن ذلك قد يؤجج التوترات وينشر الذعر".

كما حظرت الوزارة نشر أي محتوى يُوصف بأنه «تحريضي أو كراهية أو عنيف».

وشهدت الانتخابات السابقة في 2021 مقتل أكثر من 50 شخصاً في حملات قوات الأمن ضد أنصار واين، الذين اتهموا موسيفيني بسرقة الانتخابات، وهو ما نفاه.

وجاء موسيفيني إلى السلطة عام 1986 بعد تمرد استمر خمس سنوات، وهو ثالث أطول حاكم في أفريقيا، ويتهم منتقدون ومنظمات حقوقية قوات أمن حكومته بتعذيب وترهيب المعارضين للحفاظ على السلطة، وهي اتهامات ينفيها.