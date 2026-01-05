أعلن الجيش السوداني، إسقاط طائرات مسيرة تابعة لقوات الدعم السريع حاولت استهداف سدّ ومقر قاعدتين عسكريتين، اليوم(الإثنين)، في وقت أكدت مصادر طبية مقتل 114 شخصا خلال أسبوع واحد بهجمات متفرقة شهدها إقليم دارفور غربي السودان.


استهداف سد مروي


وأفاد مصدر في الجيش السوداني بأن المضادات أسقطت مسيرات للدعم السريع، استهدفت مناطق في مروي بالولاية الشمالية. وذكر أن المسيّرات حاولت استهداف سدّ مروي ومقر قيادة الفرقة 19 وقاعدة مروي الجوية.


وقالت الفرقة 19 عبر صفحتها على منصة فيسبوك، إنها تصدت لمسيّرات انتحارية وأسقطتها قبل وصولها إلى أهدافها، مؤكدة عدم وقوع أي خسائر في الأرواح أو الممتلكات.


ونقلت وكالة الصحافة الفرنسية عن مصادر طبية، أمس (الأحد)، تأكيدها مقتل 114 شخصا خلال أسبوع واحد بهجمات متفرقة شهدها إقليم دارفور غربي السودان، في ظل تصاعد حدة المعارك بين قوات الجيش السوداني والدعم السريع.


وكشف مصدر طبي في مستشفى الزرق بولاية شمال دارفور، عن 51 مدنيا قتلوا جراء قصف بطائرات مسيّرة أمس الأول السبت.


تبادل الاتهامات بالمسؤولية


تزامنت التطورات الميدانية، مع تبادل الاتهامات بالمسؤولية عن سقوط عشرات القتلى والجرحى جراء تصاعد وتيرة الهجمات التي تستهدف الأبنية المدنية والسكان في 3 ولايات بالبلاد.


وتعرضت مدينتا كنانة وعسلاية بولاية النيل الأبيض لهجوم بسرب من الطائرات المسيّرة الانتحارية، الأحد، وفق ما أوردت صحيفة «السودانية نيوز».


من جانبها، أفادت شبكة أطباء السودان، باستمرار القصف المكثف على مدينة الدلنج بولاية جنوب كردفان من قبل الدعم السريع والحركة الشعبية، الأمر الذي يتسبب يوميا في سقوط قتلى وجرحى من المدنيين.


ولفتت الشبكة إلى صعوبة حصر أعداد الضحايا بدقة بسبب انقطاع شبكات الاتصال داخل المدينة.