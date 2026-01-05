The Sudanese army announced the downing of drones belonging to the Rapid Support Forces that attempted to target a dam and the headquarters of two military bases today (Monday), while medical sources confirmed that 114 people were killed in one week due to sporadic attacks in the Darfur region of western Sudan.



Targeting the Merowe Dam



A source in the Sudanese army reported that the anti-aircraft defenses shot down drones from the Rapid Support Forces that targeted areas in Merowe in the Northern State. He mentioned that the drones attempted to target the Merowe Dam, the headquarters of the 19th Division, and Merowe Air Base.



The 19th Division stated on its Facebook page that it intercepted and shot down suicide drones before they reached their targets, confirming that there were no casualties among people or property.



French news agency AFP reported yesterday (Sunday) that medical sources confirmed the death of 114 people in one week due to sporadic attacks in the Darfur region of western Sudan, amid escalating clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces.



A medical source at Al-Zarq Hospital in North Darfur revealed that 51 civilians were killed due to drone strikes on Saturday.



Exchange of Blame for Responsibility



The field developments coincided with an exchange of accusations regarding responsibility for the deaths and injuries of dozens due to the increasing frequency of attacks targeting civilian buildings and residents in three states in the country.



The cities of Kenana and Asalaya in the White Nile State were attacked by a swarm of suicide drones on Sunday, according to the Sudanese News newspaper.



For its part, the Sudan Doctors Network reported ongoing heavy shelling on the city of Dalang in South Kordofan by the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement, which daily results in civilian casualties and injuries.



The network pointed out the difficulty of accurately counting the number of victims due to the interruption of communication networks within the city.