Syrian and Israeli officials are meeting in Paris today (Monday) to resume negotiations under American sponsorship, aimed at a security agreement. The talks are scheduled to last for two days, with the participation of Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaybani alongside a new team of Israeli negotiators.



Gaps and Red Lines



The fifth round is being held after a pause due to significant gaps, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointing a new negotiating team, amid assurances to maintain Israeli "red lines" and respect Syrian sovereignty.



Axios reported that the Trump administration is pressuring both sides to reach an agreement that contributes to stabilizing the security situation along the border between the two countries, which could represent a first step towards normalizing diplomatic relations in the future.



It noted that these efforts are being led by U.S. envoy to Syria Tom Barak, who will manage the new round of negotiations.



In Response to an American Request



The site pointed out that this round will be the fifth of its kind, but the first in about two months, following a halt in discussions due to significant gaps between the two sides, as well as the resignation of Israel's chief negotiator and Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer.



The negotiations, according to Axios, aim to reach a "security agreement" that includes "disarmament in southern Syria" and "the withdrawal of Israeli forces from areas they occupied after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime."



An informed source told the site that "the resumption of talks came in direct response to Trump's request to Netanyahu during their meeting last Monday in Miami, where the American president emphasized the need to continue negotiations to reach a near agreement."



The Israeli source reported that "Netanyahu agreed to continue the discussions," but stressed that "any agreement must maintain Israel's red lines."



Axios quoted Trump as saying after the meeting with Netanyahu: "We have an understanding regarding Syria; I am confident that Israel and Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara will come to an agreement, and I will strive to ensure that happens, and I believe they will."



Netanyahu noted after the meeting that it is in Israel's interest to maintain peaceful borders with Syria and to protect the Druze minority in the country.



New Israeli Team



As part of the preparations for the upcoming meeting in Paris, Netanyahu appointed a new negotiating team led by Tel Aviv's ambassador to Washington, Yair Lapid, who is one of his close associates.



It is expected that Netanyahu's military advisor, General Roman Gofman, who is a candidate to lead the Israeli Mossad, will participate in the negotiations, along with acting National Security Advisor Gil Reich.