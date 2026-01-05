يجتمع مسؤولون سوريون وإسرائيليون في باريس، اليوم(الإثنين)، لاستئناف مفاوضات برعاية أمريكية، تهدف إلى اتفاق أمني. ومن المقرر أن تستمر المحادثات على مدى يومين، بمشاركة وزير الخارجية السوري أسعد الشيباني مقابل فريق جديد من المفاوضين الإسرائيليين.


فجوات وخطوط حمراء


وتعقد الجولة الخامسة بعد توقف بسبب فجوات كبيرة، مع تعيين رئيس وزراء الاحتلال بنيامين نتنياهو فريقاً جديداً للتفاوض، وسط تأكيدات على الحفاظ على «خطوط حمراء» إسرائيلية واحترام السيادة السورية.


وقال موقع «أكسيوس» في تقرير، إن إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب تضغط على الطرفين للتوصل إلى اتفاق يساهم في استقرار الوضع الأمني على الحدود بين البلدين، وقد يشكّل خطوة أولى نحو تطبيع العلاقات الدبلوماسية مستقبلاً.


واعتبر أن هذه الجهود تتم بقيادة المبعوث الأمريكي إلى سورية توم باراك، الذي سيتولى إدارة الجولة الجديدة من المفاوضات.


استجابة لطلب أمريكي


ولفت الموقع إلى أن هذه الجولة ستكون الخامسة من نوعها، لكنها الأولى منذ نحو شهرين، بعد توقف المباحثات بسبب الفجوات الكبيرة بين الطرفين، فضلاً عن استقالة كبير مفاوضي إسرائيل ووزير الشؤون الاستراتيجية رون ديرمر.


وتهدف المفاوضات، بحسب «إكسيوس» إلى التوصل إلى «اتفاق أمني» يشمل «نزع السلاح من جنوب سورية»، و«انسحاب القوات الإسرائيلية من المناطق التي احتلتها بعد سقوط نظام بشار الأسد».


وقال مصدر مطلع للموقع إن «استئناف المحادثات جاء استجابة مباشرة لطلب ترمب من نتنياهو خلال لقائهما، الإثنين الماضي في ميامي، إذ شدد الرئيس الأمريكي على ضرورة استمرار المفاوضات للتوصل إلى اتفاق قريب».


وأفاد المصدر الإسرائيلي بأن «نتنياهو وافق على استمرار المباحثات»، لكنه شدد على أن «أي اتفاق يجب أن يحافظ على الخطوط الحمراء لإسرائيل».


ونقل «أكسيوس» عن ترمب قوله بعد الاجتماع مع نتنياهو: لدينا تفاهم بشأن سورية، أنا واثق من أن إسرائيل والرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع سيتفاهمان، وسأسعى لضمان حدوث ذلك، وأعتقد أنهما سيفعلان.


فيما لفت نتنياهو بعد الاجتماع إلى أن من مصلحة إسرائيل الحفاظ على حدود سلمية مع سورية، وحماية الأقلية الدرزية في البلاد.


فريق إسرائيلي جديد


وفي إطار التحضيرات للاجتماع المقرر في باريس، عيّن نتنياهو فريقاً جديداً للتفاوض بقيادة سفير تل أبيب لدى واشنطن يحيئيل ليتر، وهو أحد المقربين منه.


ويتوقع أن يشارك في المفاوضات المستشار العسكري لنتنياهو، الجنرال رومان جوفمان، المرشح لقيادة جهاز «الموساد» الإسرائيلي، إضافة إلى القائم بأعمال مستشار الأمن القومي جيل رايش.