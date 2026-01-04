شهدت شوارع مدينة المكلا بمحافظة حضرموت احتفالات كبيرة ومسيرات راجلة وبالدراجات النارية لمدنيين حضارم يرفعون أعلام اليمن ويرددون «لا انتقالي بعد اليوم».


وعبر المدنيون عن سعادتهم وفرحتهم بنهاية الأزمة التي عصفت بهم لأكثر من ثلاثة أسابيع تعرضوا خلالها لانتهاكات واسعة على يد مجاميع «الانتقالي». G91RJqXXkAAVwlf

الاستقرار يعود إلى حضرموت


وأسهمت النجاحات التي حققتها قوات درع الوطن في حضرموت والمهرة بعودة الاستقرار إلى المحافظتين، والانتكاسة التي تعرضت لها قوات «الانتقالي» خصوصاً بعد ظهور فيديوهات لعناصر من «الانتقالي» يتهمون رئيس مجلسهم بالتغرير بهم والدفع بهم إلى محارق الموت، وقال أحد المسلحين المنتمين إلى قوات «الانتقالي»: لقد ذهبنا إلى حضرموت بأسلحة ومدرعات وعدنا على ظهور حافلات إلى عدن، مبيناً أن «جميع العناصر التابعة للانتقالي كانت تدار كشغل مليشيات».


واتهم عيدروس الزبيدي بكل ما جرى في حضرموت، موضحاً أن ضربات الطيران لم تقتل أحداً وإنما تدمر الآليات والمعدات فقط.


الزبيدي ضحّى بنا


وقال المسلح مشعل عبدالله الصبيحي: السعودية كانت صادقة مع الزبيدي لكنه رفض كل الوساطات وضحى بنا، معرباً عن شكره للأمير محمد بن سلمان ووفائه مع اليمن. G91RJqoW8AAYcSZ

وطالب بضرورة التحرك نحو عدن، وأبدى استعداده للوقوف مع الدولة والشرعية، وأن يكون مسانداً لاستعادتها من الزبيدي ومن داخل عدن نفسها.


وأضاف: «أدخلونا في صراعات وحروب لا نهاية لها، ويطردون مسؤولي الدولة والرئيس ومجلس النواب، إلى متى هذه الصراعات؟ صحيح هناك قضية جنوبية لكن يجب أن تكون ضمن دولة».


وأفصح عن متاجرة قيادات «الانتقالي» بمعاناتهم، فهو لا يمتلك حتى منزلاً لأسرته ويعاني من ديون، مناشداً رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي باتخاذ قرار صارم لاستعادة عدن وكل المحافظات الجنوبية الباقية.


أنصار «الانتقالي» يخلون الساحات في عدن وشبوة


ويعكس الفيديو المتداول للمسلح الصبيحي الواقع الذي يعيشه العشرات من أنصار «الانتقالي» في محافظتي شبوة وعدن الذين انسحبوا من مخيمات الاعتصام بعد الانتكاسة التي منيت بها مجاميعهم في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة.


وقال شهود عيان في محافظة عدن إن ساحة العروض في مديرية خور مكسر بدت خاوية اليوم بعد أن رفع أنصار المجلس الانتقالي الذين يعدون على أصابع اليد خيامهم التي نُصبت منذ أكثر من ثلاثة أسابيع، فيما تداول ناشطون في محافظة شبوة خلو ساحة الاعتصامات في محافظة شبوة من أنصار «الانتقالي»، وأكدوا أنها رُفعت فوراً بعد تأييد محافظ شبوة إجراءات الشرعية ورفض العنف والفوضى.