The streets of Mukalla in Hadhramaut Governorate witnessed large celebrations and marches on foot and by motorcycle, with Hadhrami civilians raising the flags of Yemen and chanting "No more transitional today."



The civilians expressed their happiness and joy at the end of the crisis that had plagued them for more than three weeks, during which they faced widespread violations at the hands of "transitional" groups.



Stability Returns to Hadhramaut



The successes achieved by the National Shield Forces in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra contributed to the return of stability to the two governorates, along with the setback experienced by the "transitional" forces, especially after videos emerged showing members of the "transitional" accusing their council president of misleading them and pushing them into death traps. One of the armed members belonging to the "transitional" forces stated: "We went to Hadhramaut with weapons and armored vehicles and returned on the backs of buses to Aden," indicating that "all elements affiliated with the transitional were managed like militia work."



He accused Aidarus al-Zoubaidi of everything that happened in Hadhramaut, clarifying that airstrikes did not kill anyone but only destroyed vehicles and equipment.



Al-Zoubaidi Sacrificed Us



Armed member Mishal Abdullah Al-Sabhi said: "Saudi Arabia was sincere with Al-Zoubaidi, but he rejected all mediations and sacrificed us," expressing his gratitude to Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his loyalty to Yemen.



He called for the necessity to move towards Aden, expressing his readiness to stand with the state and legitimacy, and to support its restoration from Al-Zoubaidi and from within Aden itself.



He added: "They have dragged us into endless conflicts and wars, expelling state officials, the president, and the parliament. How long will these conflicts last? It is true that there is a southern issue, but it should be within a state."



He revealed the exploitation of the "transitional" leaders of their suffering, stating that he does not even own a house for his family and is suffering from debts, urging the President of the Presidential Leadership Council to take a firm decision to restore Aden and all remaining southern governorates.



Supporters of the "Transitional" Clear the Squares in Aden and Shabwa



The circulated video of the armed Al-Sabhi reflects the reality faced by dozens of supporters of the "transitional" in the governorates of Shabwa and Aden, who withdrew from the protest camps after the setback their groups suffered in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra.



Eyewitnesses in Aden Governorate reported that the Al-Oroud Square in the Khormaksar district appeared empty today after the supporters of the transitional council, who can be counted on one hand, dismantled their tents that had been erected for more than three weeks. Meanwhile, activists in Shabwa Governorate circulated news of the absence of "transitional" supporters from the protest squares in Shabwa, confirming that they were removed immediately after the Shabwa governor endorsed the legitimacy's measures and rejected violence and chaos.