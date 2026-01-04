أعرب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي اليوم (الأحد) عن شكره وتقديره لقيادة المملكة العربية السعودية على استجابتها الكريمة لطلب حماية المدنيين، ودورها المحوري في تعزيز أمن واستقرار اليمن، والمنطقة.


وثمن العليمي عالياً جهود القوات المشتركة لتحالف دعم الشرعية، بقيادة المملكة العربية السعودية، التي كان لها الدور الحاسم في تأمين عملية استلام المعسكرات، وخفض التصعيد، وحماية المدنيين، وإنجاح العملية وفقاً للقوانين، والأعراف الدولية.


التفاف المجتمعات المحلية حول الدولة


وهنأ رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة أبناء محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، وقيادتي السلطة المحلية، وأبطال قوات درع الوطن بنجاح عملية استلام المعسكرات في المحافظتين، وإنجازها بسرعة وكفاءة فاقت التوقعات، بما يسهم في ترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار، وصون السلم الأهلي، مشيداً بالدور المسؤول والشجاع لقيادتي السلطة المحلية في حضرموت والمهرة، وبحكمتهما في إدارة المرحلة، وتغليب المصلحة العامة.


وأشار إلى أن هذا النجاح يعكس التفاف المجتمعات المحلية حول الدولة ومؤسساتها، ويؤسس لمرحلة جديدة من التعايش، واستئناف الخدمات، وتحسين الظروف المعيشية للمواطنين، مؤكداً أن استعادة الأمن والاستقرار في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة سيمثل تدشيناً لمرحلة واعدة من التنمية والإعمار في المحافظتين.


حضور جنوبي في دعم الدولة


وعبر العليمي عن ثقته بدعم الأشقاء والأصدقاء لمشاريع البنى التحتية والخدمية، وفتح آفاق الاستثمار وفرص العمل، بما يعود بالنفع المباشر على المواطنين، داعياً جميع اليمنيين، ومكوناتهم السياسية والمجتمعية إلى عدم إضاعة الوقت في صراعات جانبية، والتفرغ لبناء الدولة، والمضي قدماً في تنفيذ أولويات المرحلة الانتقالية وفقاً لمرجعياتها المتفق عليها وطنياً وإقليمياً ودولياً، بما في ذلك إعادة تنظيم القوات تحت مظلتي وزارتي الدفاع والداخلية، وبسط نفوذها وسيادة القانون على كامل التراب الوطني.


وأعرب عن ثقته العالية بوعي أبناء المحافظات الجنوبية، وحسهم الوطني، وحضورهم التاريخي الفاعل في بناء مؤسسات الدولة، والدفاع عن النظام الجمهوري، مؤكداً أن جنوب الوطن كان وسيظل ركيزة أساسية في مشروع الدولة الحديثة، وشريكاً أصيلاً في صناعة مستقبلها.


وجدد العليمي تأكيده التزام الدولة الثابت بحل عادل وشامل للقضية الجنوبية، يلبي التطلعات المشروعة، ويعالج مظالم الماضي، ضمن مسار وطني مؤسسي، يستند إلى الإرادة الشعبية في ظروف طبيعية، بما يضمن حماية التعايش، وأمن واستقرار اليمن، وترسيخ انتمائه إلى هويته العربية، وعمقه الجغرافي، ونسيجه الاجتماعي في الجزيرة العربية.


مكافحة الإرهاب والتهريب


وأشار إلى أن الدولة ملتزمة بالعمل الوثيق مع المجتمعين الإقليمي والدولي من أجل مكافحة الإرهاب، والتهريب، وحماية الممرات المائية، واتخاذ كل ما يلزم لإيقاف أي شكل من أشكال الدعم خارج المؤسسات الوطنية، وتجفيف مصادر التمويل غير المشروع، ومحاسبة كل من يثبت تورطه بانتهاكات، أو عبث بالمقدرات، معبراً عن تقديره لمواقف المجتمع الدولي الملتزمة بدعم الشعب اليمني، وقيادته السياسية، ووحدته وأمنه واستقراره، وسلامة أراضيه.


وأشار إلى أن هذا الإجماع يشكل سنداً قوياً للمركز القانوني للدولة العضو في الأمم المتحدة، ويعزز فرص السلام والتنمية المستدامة في البلاد.


ولفت إلى أن المستقبل للدولة والعمل المؤسسي، وأن ما تحقق اليوم هو دليل على أن اليمنيين عندما يتوحدون حول الدولة والقانون، وينصفون أشقاءهم الأوفياء، قادرون على صناعة النصر، وبناء الغد الآمن المزدهر الذي يستحقونه جميعاً.