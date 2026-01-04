أعرب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي اليوم (الأحد) عن شكره وتقديره لقيادة المملكة العربية السعودية على استجابتها الكريمة لطلب حماية المدنيين، ودورها المحوري في تعزيز أمن واستقرار اليمن، والمنطقة.
وثمن العليمي عالياً جهود القوات المشتركة لتحالف دعم الشرعية، بقيادة المملكة العربية السعودية، التي كان لها الدور الحاسم في تأمين عملية استلام المعسكرات، وخفض التصعيد، وحماية المدنيين، وإنجاح العملية وفقاً للقوانين، والأعراف الدولية.
التفاف المجتمعات المحلية حول الدولة
وهنأ رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة أبناء محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، وقيادتي السلطة المحلية، وأبطال قوات درع الوطن بنجاح عملية استلام المعسكرات في المحافظتين، وإنجازها بسرعة وكفاءة فاقت التوقعات، بما يسهم في ترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار، وصون السلم الأهلي، مشيداً بالدور المسؤول والشجاع لقيادتي السلطة المحلية في حضرموت والمهرة، وبحكمتهما في إدارة المرحلة، وتغليب المصلحة العامة.
وأشار إلى أن هذا النجاح يعكس التفاف المجتمعات المحلية حول الدولة ومؤسساتها، ويؤسس لمرحلة جديدة من التعايش، واستئناف الخدمات، وتحسين الظروف المعيشية للمواطنين، مؤكداً أن استعادة الأمن والاستقرار في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة سيمثل تدشيناً لمرحلة واعدة من التنمية والإعمار في المحافظتين.
حضور جنوبي في دعم الدولة
وعبر العليمي عن ثقته بدعم الأشقاء والأصدقاء لمشاريع البنى التحتية والخدمية، وفتح آفاق الاستثمار وفرص العمل، بما يعود بالنفع المباشر على المواطنين، داعياً جميع اليمنيين، ومكوناتهم السياسية والمجتمعية إلى عدم إضاعة الوقت في صراعات جانبية، والتفرغ لبناء الدولة، والمضي قدماً في تنفيذ أولويات المرحلة الانتقالية وفقاً لمرجعياتها المتفق عليها وطنياً وإقليمياً ودولياً، بما في ذلك إعادة تنظيم القوات تحت مظلتي وزارتي الدفاع والداخلية، وبسط نفوذها وسيادة القانون على كامل التراب الوطني.
وأعرب عن ثقته العالية بوعي أبناء المحافظات الجنوبية، وحسهم الوطني، وحضورهم التاريخي الفاعل في بناء مؤسسات الدولة، والدفاع عن النظام الجمهوري، مؤكداً أن جنوب الوطن كان وسيظل ركيزة أساسية في مشروع الدولة الحديثة، وشريكاً أصيلاً في صناعة مستقبلها.
وجدد العليمي تأكيده التزام الدولة الثابت بحل عادل وشامل للقضية الجنوبية، يلبي التطلعات المشروعة، ويعالج مظالم الماضي، ضمن مسار وطني مؤسسي، يستند إلى الإرادة الشعبية في ظروف طبيعية، بما يضمن حماية التعايش، وأمن واستقرار اليمن، وترسيخ انتمائه إلى هويته العربية، وعمقه الجغرافي، ونسيجه الاجتماعي في الجزيرة العربية.
مكافحة الإرهاب والتهريب
وأشار إلى أن الدولة ملتزمة بالعمل الوثيق مع المجتمعين الإقليمي والدولي من أجل مكافحة الإرهاب، والتهريب، وحماية الممرات المائية، واتخاذ كل ما يلزم لإيقاف أي شكل من أشكال الدعم خارج المؤسسات الوطنية، وتجفيف مصادر التمويل غير المشروع، ومحاسبة كل من يثبت تورطه بانتهاكات، أو عبث بالمقدرات، معبراً عن تقديره لمواقف المجتمع الدولي الملتزمة بدعم الشعب اليمني، وقيادته السياسية، ووحدته وأمنه واستقراره، وسلامة أراضيه.
وأشار إلى أن هذا الإجماع يشكل سنداً قوياً للمركز القانوني للدولة العضو في الأمم المتحدة، ويعزز فرص السلام والتنمية المستدامة في البلاد.
ولفت إلى أن المستقبل للدولة والعمل المؤسسي، وأن ما تحقق اليوم هو دليل على أن اليمنيين عندما يتوحدون حول الدولة والقانون، وينصفون أشقاءهم الأوفياء، قادرون على صناعة النصر، وبناء الغد الآمن المزدهر الذي يستحقونه جميعاً.
Today (Sunday), the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its generous response to the request for the protection of civilians, and its pivotal role in enhancing the security and stability of Yemen and the region.
Al-Alimi highly praised the efforts of the joint forces of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which played a decisive role in securing the process of receiving the camps, de-escalating tensions, protecting civilians, and successfully carrying out the operation in accordance with international laws and norms.
The Local Communities' Support for the State
The Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council congratulated the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the people of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra governorates, the local authority leaderships, and the heroes of the National Shield Forces on the successful operation of receiving the camps in the two governorates, achieving it swiftly and efficiently beyond expectations, contributing to consolidating security and stability, and preserving civil peace. He commended the responsible and courageous role of the local authority leaderships in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra, and their wisdom in managing the phase and prioritizing the public interest.
He pointed out that this success reflects the local communities' support for the state and its institutions, and establishes a new phase of coexistence, resuming services, and improving the living conditions of citizens, affirming that restoring security and stability in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra will mark the beginning of a promising phase of development and reconstruction in the two governorates.
A Southern Presence in Supporting the State
Al-Alimi expressed his confidence in the support of brothers and friends for infrastructure and service projects, and opening avenues for investment and job opportunities, which will directly benefit citizens. He called on all Yemenis, and their political and social components, not to waste time in side conflicts, but to focus on building the state and moving forward in implementing the priorities of the transitional phase according to the nationally, regionally, and internationally agreed references, including reorganizing the forces under the umbrella of the Ministries of Defense and Interior, and extending their influence and the rule of law over the entire national territory.
He expressed his high confidence in the awareness of the people of the southern governorates, their national sense, and their active historical presence in building state institutions and defending the republican system, affirming that the south of the homeland has been and will remain a fundamental pillar in the project of the modern state, and a genuine partner in shaping its future.
Al-Alimi reiterated the state's firm commitment to a just and comprehensive solution to the southern issue, which meets legitimate aspirations and addresses past grievances, within a national institutional framework, based on popular will in normal conditions, ensuring the protection of coexistence, the security and stability of Yemen, and reinforcing its belonging to its Arab identity, geographical depth, and social fabric in the Arabian Peninsula.
Combating Terrorism and Smuggling
He indicated that the state is committed to working closely with the regional and international communities to combat terrorism and smuggling, protect maritime corridors, and take all necessary measures to stop any form of support outside national institutions, dry up sources of illicit funding, and hold accountable anyone proven to be involved in violations or tampering with resources, expressing his appreciation for the positions of the international community committed to supporting the Yemeni people, its political leadership, unity, security, stability, and territorial integrity.
He noted that this consensus constitutes a strong support for the legal status of the state as a member of the United Nations, and enhances the prospects for peace and sustainable development in the country.
He pointed out that the future is for the state and institutional work, and that what has been achieved today is evidence that when Yemenis unite around the state and the law, and uphold their loyal brothers, they are capable of achieving victory and building the secure and prosperous tomorrow that they all deserve.