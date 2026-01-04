Today (Sunday), the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its generous response to the request for the protection of civilians, and its pivotal role in enhancing the security and stability of Yemen and the region.



Al-Alimi highly praised the efforts of the joint forces of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which played a decisive role in securing the process of receiving the camps, de-escalating tensions, protecting civilians, and successfully carrying out the operation in accordance with international laws and norms.



The Local Communities' Support for the State



The Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council congratulated the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the people of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra governorates, the local authority leaderships, and the heroes of the National Shield Forces on the successful operation of receiving the camps in the two governorates, achieving it swiftly and efficiently beyond expectations, contributing to consolidating security and stability, and preserving civil peace. He commended the responsible and courageous role of the local authority leaderships in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra, and their wisdom in managing the phase and prioritizing the public interest.



He pointed out that this success reflects the local communities' support for the state and its institutions, and establishes a new phase of coexistence, resuming services, and improving the living conditions of citizens, affirming that restoring security and stability in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra will mark the beginning of a promising phase of development and reconstruction in the two governorates.



A Southern Presence in Supporting the State



Al-Alimi expressed his confidence in the support of brothers and friends for infrastructure and service projects, and opening avenues for investment and job opportunities, which will directly benefit citizens. He called on all Yemenis, and their political and social components, not to waste time in side conflicts, but to focus on building the state and moving forward in implementing the priorities of the transitional phase according to the nationally, regionally, and internationally agreed references, including reorganizing the forces under the umbrella of the Ministries of Defense and Interior, and extending their influence and the rule of law over the entire national territory.



He expressed his high confidence in the awareness of the people of the southern governorates, their national sense, and their active historical presence in building state institutions and defending the republican system, affirming that the south of the homeland has been and will remain a fundamental pillar in the project of the modern state, and a genuine partner in shaping its future.



Al-Alimi reiterated the state's firm commitment to a just and comprehensive solution to the southern issue, which meets legitimate aspirations and addresses past grievances, within a national institutional framework, based on popular will in normal conditions, ensuring the protection of coexistence, the security and stability of Yemen, and reinforcing its belonging to its Arab identity, geographical depth, and social fabric in the Arabian Peninsula.



Combating Terrorism and Smuggling



He indicated that the state is committed to working closely with the regional and international communities to combat terrorism and smuggling, protect maritime corridors, and take all necessary measures to stop any form of support outside national institutions, dry up sources of illicit funding, and hold accountable anyone proven to be involved in violations or tampering with resources, expressing his appreciation for the positions of the international community committed to supporting the Yemeni people, its political leadership, unity, security, stability, and territorial integrity.



He noted that this consensus constitutes a strong support for the legal status of the state as a member of the United Nations, and enhances the prospects for peace and sustainable development in the country.



He pointed out that the future is for the state and institutional work, and that what has been achieved today is evidence that when Yemenis unite around the state and the law, and uphold their loyal brothers, they are capable of achieving victory and building the secure and prosperous tomorrow that they all deserve.