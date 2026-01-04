أعلن محافظ حضرموت سالم الخنبشي اليوم (الأحد) استكمال السيطرة الكاملة على حضرموت، مؤكداً أنه يعمل مع الحكومة للقيام بما يلزم حيال انتهاكات قوات المجلس الانتقالي.

وقال الخنبشي: «نقدر تفاعل المواطنين مع قوات درع الوطن»، مبيناً أن الأمن مسؤولية الجميع.

وأوضح محافظ حضرموت، الذي وصل إلى سيئون اليوم، أنه سيبدأ مهماته في إدارة المحافظة من سيئون.

وأكد أن قوات درع الوطن سيطرت على مطار الريان في المكلا، موضحاً أن قائد الفرقة الثالثة التابعة لدرع الوطن فهد بامؤمن وقواته بدؤوا تأمين المطار.

في الوقت ذاته، أوضحت مصادر عسكرية لـ«عكاظ» أن قوات «درع الوطن» دخلت مدينة المكلا، ومطار الريان، وطهرت مناطق الساحل بالكامل.

وذكرت المصادر أن عناصر المجلس الانتقالي فرت من المكلا تاركة مدرعاتها وأسلحتها في الشوارع والطرقات، مبينة أن قوات درع الوطن تمكنت من السيطرة على أسلحة ومعدات عسكرية كبيرة.

من جهته، أكد وكيل محافظة حضرموت المساعد لشؤون مديريات الوادي والصحراء عبدالهادي التميمي عودة الحياة الطبيعية إلى مديريات محافظة حضرموت كافة، موضحاً أن الجميع متساوون أمام القانون، ويتمتعون بكافة حقوقهم التي كفلها الدستور والقانون.

وأشار إلى أن 2026 سيكون عام تجاوز الخلافات وترسيخ قيم التسامح والقبول بالآخر، ولمّ الشمل والحوار والتفاهم، واحترام الرأي والرأي الآخر.

وفي المهرة، أحكمت قوات درع الوطن سيطرتها على المحافظة، وبدأت باستلام الأسلحة من مجاميع المجلس الانتقالي بما فيها الأسلحة الثقيلة بعد فرارهم إلى أحد المعسكرات ومحاصرتهم فيه.