The Governor of Hadhramaut, Salem Al-Khanbashi, announced today (Sunday) the complete control over Hadhramaut, confirming that he is working with the government to take necessary actions regarding the violations of the Transitional Council forces.

Al-Khanbashi stated: "We appreciate the citizens' interaction with the National Shield forces," indicating that security is everyone's responsibility.

The Governor of Hadhramaut, who arrived in Sayun today, explained that he will begin his duties in managing the governorate from Sayun.

He confirmed that the National Shield forces have taken control of Al-Riyan Airport in Mukalla, clarifying that the commander of the third brigade of the National Shield, Fahd Bamoumen, and his forces have started securing the airport.

At the same time, military sources told "Okaz" that the "National Shield" forces entered the city of Mukalla and Al-Riyan Airport, and completely cleared the coastal areas.

The sources mentioned that the Transitional Council elements fled from Mukalla, leaving their armored vehicles and weapons in the streets and roads, indicating that the National Shield forces managed to seize large quantities of weapons and military equipment.

For his part, the Assistant Governor of Hadhramaut for Valley and Desert Districts, Abdulhadi Al-Tamimi, confirmed the return of normal life to all districts of Hadhramaut Governorate, explaining that everyone is equal before the law and enjoys all the rights guaranteed by the constitution and law.

He pointed out that 2026 will be the year of overcoming differences and establishing values of tolerance and acceptance of others, as well as unity, dialogue, understanding, and respect for differing opinions.

In Al-Mahra, the National Shield forces have tightened their control over the governorate and have begun to receive weapons from groups of the Transitional Council, including heavy weapons, after they fled to one of the camps and were besieged there.