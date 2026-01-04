أعلن محافظ حضرموت سالم الخنبشي اليوم (الأحد) استكمال السيطرة الكاملة على حضرموت، مؤكداً أنه يعمل مع الحكومة للقيام بما يلزم حيال انتهاكات قوات المجلس الانتقالي.
وقال الخنبشي: «نقدر تفاعل المواطنين مع قوات درع الوطن»، مبيناً أن الأمن مسؤولية الجميع.
وأوضح محافظ حضرموت، الذي وصل إلى سيئون اليوم، أنه سيبدأ مهماته في إدارة المحافظة من سيئون.
وأكد أن قوات درع الوطن سيطرت على مطار الريان في المكلا، موضحاً أن قائد الفرقة الثالثة التابعة لدرع الوطن فهد بامؤمن وقواته بدؤوا تأمين المطار.
في الوقت ذاته، أوضحت مصادر عسكرية لـ«عكاظ» أن قوات «درع الوطن» دخلت مدينة المكلا، ومطار الريان، وطهرت مناطق الساحل بالكامل.
وذكرت المصادر أن عناصر المجلس الانتقالي فرت من المكلا تاركة مدرعاتها وأسلحتها في الشوارع والطرقات، مبينة أن قوات درع الوطن تمكنت من السيطرة على أسلحة ومعدات عسكرية كبيرة.
من جهته، أكد وكيل محافظة حضرموت المساعد لشؤون مديريات الوادي والصحراء عبدالهادي التميمي عودة الحياة الطبيعية إلى مديريات محافظة حضرموت كافة، موضحاً أن الجميع متساوون أمام القانون، ويتمتعون بكافة حقوقهم التي كفلها الدستور والقانون.
وأشار إلى أن 2026 سيكون عام تجاوز الخلافات وترسيخ قيم التسامح والقبول بالآخر، ولمّ الشمل والحوار والتفاهم، واحترام الرأي والرأي الآخر.
وفي المهرة، أحكمت قوات درع الوطن سيطرتها على المحافظة، وبدأت باستلام الأسلحة من مجاميع المجلس الانتقالي بما فيها الأسلحة الثقيلة بعد فرارهم إلى أحد المعسكرات ومحاصرتهم فيه.
The Governor of Hadhramaut, Salem Al-Khanbashi, announced today (Sunday) the complete control over Hadhramaut, confirming that he is working with the government to take necessary actions regarding the violations of the Transitional Council forces.
Al-Khanbashi stated: "We appreciate the citizens' interaction with the National Shield forces," indicating that security is everyone's responsibility.
The Governor of Hadhramaut, who arrived in Sayun today, explained that he will begin his duties in managing the governorate from Sayun.
He confirmed that the National Shield forces have taken control of Al-Riyan Airport in Mukalla, clarifying that the commander of the third brigade of the National Shield, Fahd Bamoumen, and his forces have started securing the airport.
At the same time, military sources told "Okaz" that the "National Shield" forces entered the city of Mukalla and Al-Riyan Airport, and completely cleared the coastal areas.
The sources mentioned that the Transitional Council elements fled from Mukalla, leaving their armored vehicles and weapons in the streets and roads, indicating that the National Shield forces managed to seize large quantities of weapons and military equipment.
For his part, the Assistant Governor of Hadhramaut for Valley and Desert Districts, Abdulhadi Al-Tamimi, confirmed the return of normal life to all districts of Hadhramaut Governorate, explaining that everyone is equal before the law and enjoys all the rights guaranteed by the constitution and law.
He pointed out that 2026 will be the year of overcoming differences and establishing values of tolerance and acceptance of others, as well as unity, dialogue, understanding, and respect for differing opinions.
In Al-Mahra, the National Shield forces have tightened their control over the governorate and have begun to receive weapons from groups of the Transitional Council, including heavy weapons, after they fled to one of the camps and were besieged there.