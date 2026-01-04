اتهمت الرئاسة اليمنية «المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي» بانتهاك الدستور ومخالفة مرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية، وفي مقدمتها اتفاق الرياض، من خلال فرضه قيوداً على حرية تنقل المواطنين. وكشف مصدر مسؤول في مكتب الرئاسة تلقي بلاغات موثوقة لاعتقالات واختطافات في عدن من قبل عناصر «الانتقالي».


اعتقالات واختطافات


وأوضح في بيان، اليوم (الأحد)، أن قيادة الدولة تتابع الإجراءات التي فرضتها تشكيلات تابعة للمجلس الانتقالي، المتمثلة في تقييد حركة المواطنين القادمين من عدد من المحافظات إلى العاصمة المؤقتة عدن، ومنعهم من المرور عبر مداخل رئيسية للمدينة، إضافة إلى بلاغات موثوقة بشأن اعتقالات واختطافات.


وأكد أن هذه الإجراءات تمثل انتهاكاً صريحاً للدستور، ومخالفة واضحة لمرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية، وفي مقدمتها اتفاق الرياض، الذي ينص على الالتزام بحقوق المواطنة الكاملة لكافة أبناء الشعب اليمني، ونبذ التمييز المناطقي، وتجنيب المدنيين أي ممارسات تمس حقوقهم الأساسية.


قيود على حرية التنقل


وأفاد المصدر بأنه تم فرض قيود على حرية التنقل، واحتجاز مسافرين من بينهم عائلات ومرضى وطلاب، ما يشكل مخالفة للقوانين الوطنية والمواثيق الدولية ذات الصلة بحقوق الإنسان، ويقوض السلم الاجتماعي، ويضاعف المعاناة الإنسانية في ظل الأوضاع الاقتصادية والمعيشية الصعبة التي صنعها انقلاب الحوثي.


وحسب المصدر، فإن مكتب رئاسة الجمهورية تلقى بلاغات موثوقة بشأن اعتقالات واختطافات في عدن، صدرت بتوجيهات من قيادة قوات الحزام الأمني التابعة للمجلس الانتقالي، ما يمثل انتهاكاً خطيراً للحق في الحرية الشخصية، ومخالفة جسيمة للضمانات القانونية التي تحظر الاحتجاز خارج إطار القضاء والنيابة المختصة، وتستحق العقاب الرادع بموجب القانون وقرارات الشرعية الدولية.


المحاسبة وتوثيق الانتهاكات


وطالب المصدر المجلس الانتقالي بالإنهاء الفوري وغير المشروط لكافة القيود المفروضة على حركة المواطنين، واحترام اختصاصات مؤسسات الدولة، وتجنب أي إجراءات أحادية من شأنها الإضرار بالمصالح العامة، ومنازعة الدولة سلطاتها الحصرية. وأكد أن الدولة ستتخذ ما يلزم من إجراءات لحماية المدنيين، وضمان حرية التنقل، والحفاظ على السلم الاجتماعي، وسيادة القانون بموجب ولايتها الدستورية.


ودعا المصدر المنظمات الحقوقية والإنسانية، ووسائل الإعلام المحلية والدولية، إلى الاضطلاع بمسؤولياتها القانونية والأخلاقية، وتسليط الضوء على هذه الممارسات التي ترقى إلى انتهاك جسيم لحرية التنقل، والحقوق الأساسية للمواطنين، وتمثل شكلاً من أشكال التمييز والعقاب الجماعي المحظورين بموجب القانون الدولي لحقوق الإنسان.


وشدد على أهمية التوثيق المستقل لهذه الانتهاكات، ورصد آثارها الإنسانية المباشرة على المدنيين، خصوصاً النساء والأطفال، بما يضمن عدم الإفلات من المساءلة والعقاب، وحماية السلم الاجتماعي في البلاد.