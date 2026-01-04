اتهمت الرئاسة اليمنية «المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي» بانتهاك الدستور ومخالفة مرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية، وفي مقدمتها اتفاق الرياض، من خلال فرضه قيوداً على حرية تنقل المواطنين. وكشف مصدر مسؤول في مكتب الرئاسة تلقي بلاغات موثوقة لاعتقالات واختطافات في عدن من قبل عناصر «الانتقالي».
اعتقالات واختطافات
وأوضح في بيان، اليوم (الأحد)، أن قيادة الدولة تتابع الإجراءات التي فرضتها تشكيلات تابعة للمجلس الانتقالي، المتمثلة في تقييد حركة المواطنين القادمين من عدد من المحافظات إلى العاصمة المؤقتة عدن، ومنعهم من المرور عبر مداخل رئيسية للمدينة، إضافة إلى بلاغات موثوقة بشأن اعتقالات واختطافات.
وأكد أن هذه الإجراءات تمثل انتهاكاً صريحاً للدستور، ومخالفة واضحة لمرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية، وفي مقدمتها اتفاق الرياض، الذي ينص على الالتزام بحقوق المواطنة الكاملة لكافة أبناء الشعب اليمني، ونبذ التمييز المناطقي، وتجنيب المدنيين أي ممارسات تمس حقوقهم الأساسية.
قيود على حرية التنقل
وأفاد المصدر بأنه تم فرض قيود على حرية التنقل، واحتجاز مسافرين من بينهم عائلات ومرضى وطلاب، ما يشكل مخالفة للقوانين الوطنية والمواثيق الدولية ذات الصلة بحقوق الإنسان، ويقوض السلم الاجتماعي، ويضاعف المعاناة الإنسانية في ظل الأوضاع الاقتصادية والمعيشية الصعبة التي صنعها انقلاب الحوثي.
وحسب المصدر، فإن مكتب رئاسة الجمهورية تلقى بلاغات موثوقة بشأن اعتقالات واختطافات في عدن، صدرت بتوجيهات من قيادة قوات الحزام الأمني التابعة للمجلس الانتقالي، ما يمثل انتهاكاً خطيراً للحق في الحرية الشخصية، ومخالفة جسيمة للضمانات القانونية التي تحظر الاحتجاز خارج إطار القضاء والنيابة المختصة، وتستحق العقاب الرادع بموجب القانون وقرارات الشرعية الدولية.
المحاسبة وتوثيق الانتهاكات
وطالب المصدر المجلس الانتقالي بالإنهاء الفوري وغير المشروط لكافة القيود المفروضة على حركة المواطنين، واحترام اختصاصات مؤسسات الدولة، وتجنب أي إجراءات أحادية من شأنها الإضرار بالمصالح العامة، ومنازعة الدولة سلطاتها الحصرية. وأكد أن الدولة ستتخذ ما يلزم من إجراءات لحماية المدنيين، وضمان حرية التنقل، والحفاظ على السلم الاجتماعي، وسيادة القانون بموجب ولايتها الدستورية.
ودعا المصدر المنظمات الحقوقية والإنسانية، ووسائل الإعلام المحلية والدولية، إلى الاضطلاع بمسؤولياتها القانونية والأخلاقية، وتسليط الضوء على هذه الممارسات التي ترقى إلى انتهاك جسيم لحرية التنقل، والحقوق الأساسية للمواطنين، وتمثل شكلاً من أشكال التمييز والعقاب الجماعي المحظورين بموجب القانون الدولي لحقوق الإنسان.
وشدد على أهمية التوثيق المستقل لهذه الانتهاكات، ورصد آثارها الإنسانية المباشرة على المدنيين، خصوصاً النساء والأطفال، بما يضمن عدم الإفلات من المساءلة والعقاب، وحماية السلم الاجتماعي في البلاد.
The Yemeni presidency accused the "Southern Transitional Council" of violating the constitution and contravening the references of the transitional phase, foremost among them the Riyadh Agreement, by imposing restrictions on the freedom of movement of citizens. A responsible source in the presidency's office revealed that reliable reports had been received regarding arrests and abductions in Aden by elements of the "Transitional Council".
Arrests and Abductions
In a statement today (Sunday), it was clarified that the state leadership is monitoring the measures imposed by formations affiliated with the Transitional Council, which involve restricting the movement of citizens coming from several governorates to the temporary capital, Aden, and preventing them from passing through the main entrances of the city, in addition to reliable reports regarding arrests and abductions.
It was confirmed that these measures represent a blatant violation of the constitution and a clear infringement of the references of the transitional phase, foremost among them the Riyadh Agreement, which stipulates adherence to the full rights of citizenship for all Yemeni people, the rejection of regional discrimination, and the safeguarding of civilians from any practices that affect their fundamental rights.
Restrictions on Freedom of Movement
The source indicated that restrictions have been imposed on freedom of movement, and travelers, including families, patients, and students, have been detained, which constitutes a violation of national laws and relevant international human rights treaties, undermines social peace, and exacerbates human suffering in light of the difficult economic and living conditions created by the Houthi coup.
According to the source, the Office of the Presidency has received reliable reports regarding arrests and abductions in Aden, issued under the directives of the leadership of the Security Belt Forces affiliated with the Transitional Council, which represents a serious violation of the right to personal freedom and a grave infringement of the legal guarantees that prohibit detention outside the framework of the judiciary and the competent prosecution, deserving of punitive measures under the law and international legitimacy decisions.
Accountability and Documentation of Violations
The source called on the Transitional Council to immediately and unconditionally end all restrictions imposed on the movement of citizens, respect the competencies of state institutions, and avoid any unilateral actions that could harm public interests and dispute the state's exclusive authorities. It was emphasized that the state will take necessary measures to protect civilians, ensure freedom of movement, and maintain social peace and the rule of law under its constitutional mandate.
The source urged human rights and humanitarian organizations, as well as local and international media, to fulfill their legal and moral responsibilities and to highlight these practices that amount to a serious violation of freedom of movement and the fundamental rights of citizens, representing a form of discrimination and collective punishment prohibited under international human rights law.
It stressed the importance of independent documentation of these violations and monitoring their direct humanitarian impacts on civilians, especially women and children, ensuring that there is no impunity and accountability, and protecting social peace in the country.