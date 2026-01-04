The Yemeni presidency accused the "Southern Transitional Council" of violating the constitution and contravening the references of the transitional phase, foremost among them the Riyadh Agreement, by imposing restrictions on the freedom of movement of citizens. A responsible source in the presidency's office revealed that reliable reports had been received regarding arrests and abductions in Aden by elements of the "Transitional Council".



Arrests and Abductions



In a statement today (Sunday), it was clarified that the state leadership is monitoring the measures imposed by formations affiliated with the Transitional Council, which involve restricting the movement of citizens coming from several governorates to the temporary capital, Aden, and preventing them from passing through the main entrances of the city, in addition to reliable reports regarding arrests and abductions.



It was confirmed that these measures represent a blatant violation of the constitution and a clear infringement of the references of the transitional phase, foremost among them the Riyadh Agreement, which stipulates adherence to the full rights of citizenship for all Yemeni people, the rejection of regional discrimination, and the safeguarding of civilians from any practices that affect their fundamental rights.



Restrictions on Freedom of Movement



The source indicated that restrictions have been imposed on freedom of movement, and travelers, including families, patients, and students, have been detained, which constitutes a violation of national laws and relevant international human rights treaties, undermines social peace, and exacerbates human suffering in light of the difficult economic and living conditions created by the Houthi coup.



According to the source, the Office of the Presidency has received reliable reports regarding arrests and abductions in Aden, issued under the directives of the leadership of the Security Belt Forces affiliated with the Transitional Council, which represents a serious violation of the right to personal freedom and a grave infringement of the legal guarantees that prohibit detention outside the framework of the judiciary and the competent prosecution, deserving of punitive measures under the law and international legitimacy decisions.



Accountability and Documentation of Violations



The source called on the Transitional Council to immediately and unconditionally end all restrictions imposed on the movement of citizens, respect the competencies of state institutions, and avoid any unilateral actions that could harm public interests and dispute the state's exclusive authorities. It was emphasized that the state will take necessary measures to protect civilians, ensure freedom of movement, and maintain social peace and the rule of law under its constitutional mandate.



The source urged human rights and humanitarian organizations, as well as local and international media, to fulfill their legal and moral responsibilities and to highlight these practices that amount to a serious violation of freedom of movement and the fundamental rights of citizens, representing a form of discrimination and collective punishment prohibited under international human rights law.



It stressed the importance of independent documentation of these violations and monitoring their direct humanitarian impacts on civilians, especially women and children, ensuring that there is no impunity and accountability, and protecting social peace in the country.