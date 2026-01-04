As the deadline for implementing the terms of the March 10 agreement expired, Syrian authorities and the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, discussed in Damascus the integration of his fighters into the ranks of the Syrian National Army, according to a statement from his forces today (Sunday).



The agreement signed by Abdi and President Ahmad al-Shara on March 10 included several provisions, the most important of which was the integration of the civil and military institutions affiliated with the Kurdish self-administration into national institutions by the end of the year. However, differing viewpoints between the two parties have hindered progress in its implementation, despite pressures primarily led by Washington.



The Syrian Democratic Forces, led by the Kurds, announced in a statement that a delegation from the leadership of the Syrian Democratic Forces met with officials in the Damascus government in the Syrian capital, as part of discussions related to the military integration process.



A Kurdish official stated last month that the Syrian Democratic Forces received a written proposal from Damascus, which stipulated "the integration of its forces into the Syrian army, to be divided into three divisions and several brigades, including a brigade specifically for women," which would be deployed in areas under their control in northeastern Syria and managed by their leadership.



Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shabani announced on December 22 that Damascus had received a response from the Kurdish forces regarding the proposal drafted by the Ministry of Defense.



During the past period, both parties exchanged accusations of undermining efforts to implement the agreement and of igniting limited clashes that resulted in casualties, the latest of which occurred in the city of Aleppo.



The Syrian Democratic Forces control vast areas in northern and eastern Syria, which include the most prominent oil and gas fields. They have been at the forefront of the fight against ISIS and were able to defeat it from its last strongholds in the country in 2019 with the support of the international coalition led by Washington.