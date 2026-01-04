فيما انتهت مهلة تطبيق بنود اتفاق 10 مارس، بحثت السلطات السورية وقائد قوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد» مظلوم عبدي في دمشق، عملية دمج مقاتليه في صفوف الجيش الوطني السوري، وفق ما أعلنت قواته في بيان، اليوم(الأحد).


وتضمّن الاتفاق الذي وقّعه عبدي والرئيس أحمد الشرع في 10 مارس بنوداً عدّة على رأسها دمج المؤسسات المدنية والعسكرية التابعة للإدارة الذاتية الكردية في المؤسسات الوطنية بحلول نهاية العام، إلا أن تبايناً في وجهات النظر بين الطرفين حال دون إحراز تقدم في تطبيقه، رغم ضغوط تقودها واشنطن بشكل رئيسي.


وأعلنت قوات سورية الديمقراطية، التي يقودها الأكراد في بيان، أن وفدا من قيادة قوات سورية الديمقراطية التقى مسؤولين في حكومة دمشق في العاصمة السورية، في إطار مباحثات تتعلق بعملية الاندماج على الصعيد العسكري.


وقال مسؤول كردي الشهر الماضي: إن قوات سورية الديمقراطية تسلمت مقترحاً مكتوباً من دمشق، نصّ على «دمج قواتها في صفوف الجيش السوري، على أن يتمّ تقسيمها إلى ثلاث فرق وعدد من الألوية بينها لواء خاص بالمرأة»، تنتشر في مناطق سيطرتها في شمال شرقي سورية وتتولى إدارتها قيادات منها.


وكان وزير الخارجية السوري أسعد الشيباني، أعلن في 22 ديسمبر الماضي أن دمشق تسلمت رداً من القوات الكردية على المقترح الذي صاغته وزارة الدفاع.


وتبادل الطرفان خلال الفترة الماضية الاتهامات بإفشال الجهود المبذولة لتطبيق الاتفاق، وبإشعال اشتباكات محدودة أوقعت قتلى، آخرها في مدينة حلب.


وتسيطر قوات سورية الديمقراطية على مساحات واسعة في شمال وشرق سوريا، تضم أبرز حقول النفط والغاز. وشكّلت رأس حربة في القتال ضد تنظيم داعش وتمكنت من دحره من آخر معاقل سيطرته في البلاد عام 2019 بدعم من التحالف الدولي بقيادة واشنطن.