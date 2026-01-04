قتل 3 فلسطينيين في غارات شنّتها الطائرات الإسرائيلية على عدة أهداف شرق مدينة غزة، اليوم (الأحد)، بالتزامن مع غارة عنيفة استهدفت محافظة رفح جنوب القطاع، ما أدى إلى تصاعد أعمدة كثيفة من الدخان.
وفي بحر خان يونس، لاحقت زوارق إسرائيلية قوارب صيد فلسطينية، وأطلقت النار عليها قبالة منطقة المواصي، فيما قصفت المدفعية الإسرائيلية مناطق متفرقة شرق خان يونس.
وقُتلت سيدة فلسطينية شمال القطاع، وشاب آخر شرق حي الشجاعية برصاص قنّاص إسرائيلي متمركز قرب الخط الفاصل مع مناطق تواجد النازحين.
وقالت سلطات صحية في غزة إن قوات الاحتلال قتلت ما لا يقل عن ثلاثة فلسطينيين بالرصاص في وقائع منفصلة بمدينة خان يونس جنوب القطاع اليوم (الأحد).
وذكر مسعفون أن بين القتلى فتى عمره 15 عاما، وصيادا قتل خارج المناطق التي لا تزال إسرائيل تسيطر عليها في القطاع، ورجلا قتل بالرصاص شرق المدينة في مناطق تسيطر عليها إسرائيل.
ونفذت إسرائيل غارات جوية متكررة منذ سريان وقف إطلاق النار في أكتوبر، بزعم منع الهجمات أو تدمير البنية التحتية للمسلحين.
وحسب مصادر صحية، فإن نحو 420 فلسطينيا قتلوا منذ بدء وقف إطلاق النار، فيما أعلنت السلطات الإسرائيلية أن مسلحين فلسطينيين قتلوا ثلاثة جنود إسرائيليين.
وتبادلت إسرائيل وحركة حماس الاتهامات بانتهاك اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الذي تم التوصل إليه بوساطة أمريكية.
وتحتفظ إسرائيل بالسيطرة على 53% من قطاع غزة بموجب المرحلة الأولى من خطة وقف إطلاق النار، التي تضمنت إطلاق سراح الأسرى المحتجزين لدى المسلحين في غزة سواء الأحياء أو رفات المتوفين والإفراج عن فلسطينيين تحتجزهم إسرائيل.
Three Palestinians were killed in airstrikes carried out by Israeli aircraft on several targets east of Gaza City today (Sunday), coinciding with a violent raid targeting Rafah Governorate in the southern Gaza Strip, which led to thick columns of smoke rising.
In Khan Younis, Israeli boats chased Palestinian fishing boats and opened fire on them off the al-Mawasi area, while Israeli artillery shelled various areas east of Khan Younis.
A Palestinian woman was killed in the northern Gaza Strip, and another young man was shot dead by an Israeli sniper stationed near the border with areas where displaced people are located in the eastern Shuja'iyya neighborhood.
Health authorities in Gaza reported that occupation forces killed at least three Palestinians by gunfire in separate incidents in Khan Younis city today (Sunday).
Paramedics stated that among the dead was a 15-year-old boy, a fisherman killed outside the areas still controlled by Israel in the Strip, and a man shot dead in the eastern part of the city in areas controlled by Israel.
Israel has carried out repeated airstrikes since the ceasefire took effect in October, claiming to prevent attacks or destroy the infrastructure of militants.
According to health sources, around 420 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire began, while Israeli authorities announced that Palestinian militants killed three Israeli soldiers.
Israel and Hamas exchanged accusations of violating the ceasefire agreement reached through American mediation.
Israel maintains control over 53% of the Gaza Strip under the first phase of the ceasefire plan, which included the release of prisoners held by militants in Gaza, whether alive or deceased, and the release of Palestinians held by Israel.