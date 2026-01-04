Three Palestinians were killed in airstrikes carried out by Israeli aircraft on several targets east of Gaza City today (Sunday), coinciding with a violent raid targeting Rafah Governorate in the southern Gaza Strip, which led to thick columns of smoke rising.



In Khan Younis, Israeli boats chased Palestinian fishing boats and opened fire on them off the al-Mawasi area, while Israeli artillery shelled various areas east of Khan Younis.



A Palestinian woman was killed in the northern Gaza Strip, and another young man was shot dead by an Israeli sniper stationed near the border with areas where displaced people are located in the eastern Shuja'iyya neighborhood.



Health authorities in Gaza reported that occupation forces killed at least three Palestinians by gunfire in separate incidents in Khan Younis city today (Sunday).



Paramedics stated that among the dead was a 15-year-old boy, a fisherman killed outside the areas still controlled by Israel in the Strip, and a man shot dead in the eastern part of the city in areas controlled by Israel.



Israel has carried out repeated airstrikes since the ceasefire took effect in October, claiming to prevent attacks or destroy the infrastructure of militants.



According to health sources, around 420 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire began, while Israeli authorities announced that Palestinian militants killed three Israeli soldiers.



Israel and Hamas exchanged accusations of violating the ceasefire agreement reached through American mediation.



Israel maintains control over 53% of the Gaza Strip under the first phase of the ceasefire plan, which included the release of prisoners held by militants in Gaza, whether alive or deceased, and the release of Palestinians held by Israel.