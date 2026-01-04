قتل 3 فلسطينيين في غارات شنّتها الطائرات الإسرائيلية على عدة أهداف شرق مدينة غزة، اليوم (الأحد)، بالتزامن مع غارة عنيفة استهدفت محافظة رفح جنوب القطاع، ما أدى إلى تصاعد أعمدة كثيفة من الدخان.


وفي بحر خان يونس، لاحقت زوارق إسرائيلية قوارب صيد فلسطينية، وأطلقت النار عليها قبالة منطقة المواصي، فيما قصفت المدفعية الإسرائيلية مناطق متفرقة شرق خان يونس.


وقُتلت سيدة فلسطينية شمال القطاع، وشاب آخر شرق حي الشجاعية برصاص قنّاص إسرائيلي متمركز قرب الخط الفاصل مع مناطق تواجد النازحين.


وقالت سلطات صحية في غزة إن ‍قوات الاحتلال قتلت ما لا يقل عن ثلاثة فلسطينيين بالرصاص في وقائع ‍منفصلة بمدينة خان يونس جنوب القطاع اليوم (الأحد).


وذكر مسعفون أن بين القتلى فتى عمره 15 عاما، وصيادا قتل خارج المناطق التي لا تزال إسرائيل تسيطر عليها في القطاع، ورجلا قتل بالرصاص ⁠شرق المدينة في مناطق تسيطر عليها إسرائيل.


ونفذت إسرائيل غارات جوية متكررة منذ سريان وقف إطلاق النار في أكتوبر، بزعم منع الهجمات أو تدمير البنية التحتية للمسلحين.


وحسب مصادر صحية، فإن نحو 420 فلسطينيا قتلوا منذ بدء وقف إطلاق النار، ‍فيما أعلنت السلطات الإسرائيلية أن مسلحين فلسطينيين قتلوا ثلاثة جنود إسرائيليين.


وتبادلت إسرائيل وحركة حماس الاتهامات بانتهاك اتفاق ⁠وقف إطلاق النار الذي تم ‌التوصل إليه بوساطة أمريكية.


وتحتفظ إسرائيل بالسيطرة على 53% من قطاع غزة بموجب المرحلة الأولى من خطة وقف إطلاق النار، ⁠التي تضمنت إطلاق سراح الأسرى المحتجزين لدى المسلحين في غزة سواء الأحياء أو رفات ‌المتوفين والإفراج عن فلسطينيين تحتجزهم إسرائيل.