أكدت نائبة الرئيس الفنزويلي ديلسي رودريغيز، أن الحكومة الفنزويلية لا تملك معلومات مؤكدة حول مكان وجود الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته، بعد الإعلان الأمريكي عن اعتقالهما ونقلهما إلى خارج البلاد عقب العملية العسكرية التي نفذتها القوات الأمريكية.
وقالت رودريغيز، في تصريحات للتلفزيون الرسمي الفنزويلي: «لا نعلم مكان الرئيس مادورو وزوجته.. ونطالب الحكومة الأمريكية بتقديم دليل موثوق يثبت أن الرئيس مادورو وزوجته على قيد الحياة». وأوضحت أن هذه المطالب تأتي في أعقاب الهجوم الأمريكي على العاصمة كاراكاس ومناطق أخرى من البلاد في وقت سابق أمس، واعتبرته «انتهاكاً صارخاً للسيادة الوطنية».
وشددت نائبة الرئيس على أن الرئيس مادورو هو «الرئيس الشرعي الوحيد لفنزويلا»، وأن الحكومة الفنزويلية «لا تزال قائمة لإدارة شؤون البلاد ومستعدة لمواجهة أي تحديات». وأكدت رودريغيز أن الحكومة الفنزويلية اتخذت إجراءات عاجلة على صعيد القيادة السياسية والعسكرية، وتم عقد اجتماع عاجل لمجلس الدفاع الوطني، لتنسيق الإجراءات وحماية السيادة الوطنية وضمان انتظام الدولة.
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد أعلن في وقت سابق أمس أن بلاده ستتولى إدارة شؤون فنزويلا إلى حين استكمال ما وصفه بـ«عملية انتقال آمنة وسليمة للسلطة»، عقب العملية العسكرية التي أسفرت عن اعتقال الرئيس الفنزويلي وزوجته ونقلهما إلى الولايات المتحدة، حيث سيخضعان للقضاء الأمريكي بتهم تتعلق بما وصفه بـ«إرهاب المخدرات». وشهدت فنزويلا فجر أمس تصعيداً عسكرياً غير مسبوق، إذ شنت الولايات المتحدة ضربة جوية واسعة النطاق أطلقت عليها اسم «عملية العزم المطلق»، واستهدفت خلالها مواقع عسكرية ومنشآت حيوية في كاراكاس وولايات ميراند، وأراغوا وفارغاس، بما في ذلك قاعدة «فورتي تيونا» ومطار «لا كارلوتا». وأسفرت العملية عن اعتقال مادورو وزوجته سيليا فلوريس، وأثارت ردود فعل دولية وأممية متباينة، وسط دعوات لاحترام السيادة الوطنية والقانون الدولي.
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez confirmed that the Venezuelan government does not have confirmed information about the whereabouts of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, following the American announcement of their arrest and transfer outside the country after the military operation carried out by American forces.
Rodríguez stated in remarks to Venezuelan state television: "We do not know the location of President Maduro and his wife... and we demand that the American government provide reliable evidence proving that President Maduro and his wife are alive." She explained that these demands come in the wake of the American attack on the capital Caracas and other areas of the country earlier yesterday, which she considered a "flagrant violation of national sovereignty."
The Vice President emphasized that President Maduro is the "only legitimate president of Venezuela," and that the Venezuelan government "is still in place to manage the affairs of the country and is ready to face any challenges." Rodríguez confirmed that the Venezuelan government has taken urgent measures regarding political and military leadership, and an emergency meeting of the National Defense Council was held to coordinate actions, protect national sovereignty, and ensure the state's continuity.
Earlier yesterday, President Donald Trump announced that his country would take over the management of Venezuelan affairs until what he described as a "safe and orderly transition of power" is completed, following the military operation that resulted in the arrest of the Venezuelan president and his wife and their transfer to the United States, where they will face American justice on charges related to what he termed "drug terrorism." Venezuela witnessed an unprecedented military escalation early yesterday, as the United States launched a large-scale airstrike dubbed "Operation Absolute Resolve," targeting military sites and vital facilities in Caracas and the states of Miranda, Aragua, and Vargas, including the "Fort Tiuna" base and "La Carlota" airport. The operation resulted in the arrest of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and sparked varied international and global reactions, amid calls to respect national sovereignty and international law.