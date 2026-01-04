أكدت نائبة الرئيس الفنزويلي ديلسي رودريغيز، أن الحكومة الفنزويلية لا تملك معلومات مؤكدة حول مكان وجود الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته، بعد الإعلان الأمريكي عن اعتقالهما ونقلهما إلى خارج البلاد عقب العملية العسكرية التي نفذتها القوات الأمريكية.

وقالت رودريغيز، في تصريحات للتلفزيون الرسمي الفنزويلي: «لا نعلم مكان الرئيس مادورو وزوجته.. ونطالب الحكومة الأمريكية بتقديم دليل موثوق يثبت أن الرئيس مادورو وزوجته على قيد الحياة». وأوضحت أن هذه المطالب تأتي في أعقاب الهجوم الأمريكي على العاصمة كاراكاس ومناطق أخرى من البلاد في وقت سابق أمس، واعتبرته «انتهاكاً صارخاً للسيادة الوطنية».

وشددت نائبة الرئيس على أن الرئيس مادورو هو «الرئيس الشرعي الوحيد لفنزويلا»، وأن الحكومة الفنزويلية «لا تزال قائمة لإدارة شؤون البلاد ومستعدة لمواجهة أي تحديات». وأكدت رودريغيز أن الحكومة الفنزويلية اتخذت إجراءات عاجلة على صعيد القيادة السياسية والعسكرية، وتم عقد اجتماع عاجل لمجلس الدفاع الوطني، لتنسيق الإجراءات وحماية السيادة الوطنية وضمان انتظام الدولة.

وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد أعلن في وقت سابق أمس أن بلاده ستتولى إدارة شؤون فنزويلا إلى حين استكمال ما وصفه بـ«عملية انتقال آمنة وسليمة للسلطة»، عقب العملية العسكرية التي أسفرت عن اعتقال الرئيس الفنزويلي وزوجته ونقلهما إلى الولايات المتحدة، حيث سيخضعان للقضاء الأمريكي بتهم تتعلق بما وصفه بـ«إرهاب المخدرات». وشهدت فنزويلا فجر أمس تصعيداً عسكرياً غير مسبوق، إذ شنت الولايات المتحدة ضربة جوية واسعة النطاق أطلقت عليها اسم «عملية العزم المطلق»، واستهدفت خلالها مواقع عسكرية ومنشآت حيوية في كاراكاس وولايات ميراند، وأراغوا وفارغاس، بما في ذلك قاعدة «فورتي تيونا» ومطار «لا كارلوتا». وأسفرت العملية عن اعتقال مادورو وزوجته سيليا فلوريس، وأثارت ردود فعل دولية وأممية متباينة، وسط دعوات لاحترام السيادة الوطنية والقانون الدولي.