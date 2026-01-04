Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez confirmed that the Venezuelan government does not have confirmed information about the whereabouts of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, following the American announcement of their arrest and transfer outside the country after the military operation carried out by American forces.

Rodríguez stated in remarks to Venezuelan state television: "We do not know the location of President Maduro and his wife... and we demand that the American government provide reliable evidence proving that President Maduro and his wife are alive." She explained that these demands come in the wake of the American attack on the capital Caracas and other areas of the country earlier yesterday, which she considered a "flagrant violation of national sovereignty."

The Vice President emphasized that President Maduro is the "only legitimate president of Venezuela," and that the Venezuelan government "is still in place to manage the affairs of the country and is ready to face any challenges." Rodríguez confirmed that the Venezuelan government has taken urgent measures regarding political and military leadership, and an emergency meeting of the National Defense Council was held to coordinate actions, protect national sovereignty, and ensure the state's continuity.

Earlier yesterday, President Donald Trump announced that his country would take over the management of Venezuelan affairs until what he described as a "safe and orderly transition of power" is completed, following the military operation that resulted in the arrest of the Venezuelan president and his wife and their transfer to the United States, where they will face American justice on charges related to what he termed "drug terrorism." Venezuela witnessed an unprecedented military escalation early yesterday, as the United States launched a large-scale airstrike dubbed "Operation Absolute Resolve," targeting military sites and vital facilities in Caracas and the states of Miranda, Aragua, and Vargas, including the "Fort Tiuna" base and "La Carlota" airport. The operation resulted in the arrest of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and sparked varied international and global reactions, amid calls to respect national sovereignty and international law.