أكد وزير الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين اليمني الدكتور شائع الزنداني أن مبادرة المملكة العربية السعودية لعقد مؤتمر حوار جنوبي-جنوبي شامل في مدينة الرياض، خطوة لفتح مسار جامع يعالج القضية الجنوبية معالجة عادلة.


ورحب الزنداني الذي يعد أحد القيادات الجنوبية في الحكومة، بالمبادرة السعودية لعقد مؤتمر حوار جنوبي-جنوبي شامل في مدينة الرياض، استجابةً لدعوة رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد محمد العليمي، مؤكداً أنه ملف قائم بذاته يستوجب حلاً سياسياً مستقلاً، وبما يضمن مشاركة مختلف المكونات الجنوبية في صياغة رؤية موحدة لمستقبل القضية.


وأشار إلى أن هذه المبادرة ليست حدثاً عابراً، بل تحمل دلالات سياسية عميقة تتصل بالقضية الجنوبية بأبعادها التاريخية والاجتماعية، وتشكل منصة حوارية تمكّن الجنوبيين من الانتقال من إدارة الأزمة إلى محاولة حلّها، عبر رؤية سياسية واضحة تتضمن الأهداف والآليات والضمانات، وتتجاوز منطق الشعارات العامة.


وشدد وزير الخارجية اليمني على ضرورة توحيد الخطاب الجنوبي بما يعزز فرص التوصل إلى تسوية عادلة ومستدامة، مستنداً إلى الثقل الإقليمي والدولي للمملكة العربية السعودية ودورها المحوري بوصفها راعية للتسوية السياسية في اليمن.


وقال الزنداني: هذه المبادرة تمثل فرصة سياسية مهمة طالما تم السعي إليها، ومدخلاً لتصويب مسار معالجة القضية الجنوبية، معرباً عن الأمل في أن تحظى بدعم جميع الأطراف، بما يضمن عدم إهدارها كما حدث مع فرص سابقة في التاريخ الحديث.


وأعرب الوزير الزنداني عن بالغ تقدير اليمن، للمملكة العربية السعودية، قيادةً وحكومةً وشعباً، على استضافتها هذا الحوار، ودورها المحوري في رعاية التوافقات وتوحيد الصف الوطني، انطلاقاً من التزامها الثابت بدعم الاستقرار، وحرصها على تجنب مزيد من الصراعات، وحقن الدماء، وتوجيه الجهود نحو استعادة مؤسسات الدولة وإنهاء المعاناة الإنسانية.