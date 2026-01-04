The Yemeni Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Dr. Sha'if Al-Zandani, confirmed that the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to hold a comprehensive South-South dialogue conference in Riyadh is a step towards opening a comprehensive path that addresses the Southern issue fairly.



Al-Zandani, who is considered one of the Southern leaders in the government, welcomed the Saudi initiative to hold a comprehensive South-South dialogue conference in Riyadh, in response to the invitation of the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Muhammad Al-Alimi, emphasizing that it is a standalone file that requires an independent political solution, ensuring the participation of various Southern components in formulating a unified vision for the future of the issue.



He pointed out that this initiative is not a fleeting event, but carries deep political implications related to the Southern issue with its historical and social dimensions, and constitutes a dialogue platform that enables Southerners to transition from managing the crisis to attempting to solve it, through a clear political vision that includes objectives, mechanisms, and guarantees, and transcends the logic of general slogans.



The Yemeni Foreign Minister stressed the necessity of unifying the Southern discourse to enhance the chances of reaching a fair and sustainable settlement, relying on the regional and international weight of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its pivotal role as a sponsor of the political settlement in Yemen.



Al-Zandani stated: This initiative represents an important political opportunity that has long been sought, and an entry point to correct the course of addressing the Southern issue, expressing hope that it will receive support from all parties, ensuring that it is not wasted as happened with previous opportunities in modern history.



The Minister Al-Zandani expressed Yemen's deep appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, government, and people, for hosting this dialogue, and its pivotal role in sponsoring agreements and unifying the national ranks, stemming from its steadfast commitment to supporting stability, its keenness to avoid further conflicts, stopping bloodshed, and directing efforts towards restoring state institutions and ending humanitarian suffering.