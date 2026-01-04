Two Yemeni human rights organizations accused the Southern Transitional Council yesterday (Saturday) of being behind the abduction of the General Director of the Mukalla Port, Engineer Salem Ali Basmeir, and forcibly transferring him along with four other individuals to unknown locations.



The Yemeni Women's Empowerment Foundation condemned the kidnapping in the strongest terms, describing it as a "serious" crime, carried out without any judicial orders or legal justification, noting that it constitutes a blatant violation of the Yemeni constitution, applicable laws, and the most basic human rights standards.



The foundation indicated that what occurred is a complete kidnapping crime and part of a recurring pattern of violations perpetrated by groups of the Southern Transitional Council outside the framework of the law, in a blatant challenge to state institutions and the judiciary.



For its part, the Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms stated in a statement that "the abduction of Engineer Salem Ali Basmeir constitutes a complete crime of enforced disappearance and a serious violation of the Yemeni constitution and international human rights law, particularly the right to personal freedom and security and guarantees of a fair trial." It clarified that it received reliable field reports indicating that groups of the Southern Transitional Council were distributing weapons to citizens within the city of Mukalla, in a highly dangerous behavior aimed at militarizing the city, destabilizing public peace, and deliberately pushing it towards a cycle of violence and chaos.



The network pointed out that these actions constitute a serious and deliberate violation of international law and a clear breach of Security Council Resolution No. (2216), which imposes a clear and binding prohibition on the supply or transfer of weapons to any non-governmental parties in Yemen, and obliges member states to refrain from any actions that would undermine Yemen's sovereignty or exacerbate armed conflict within it. It noted that the extensive and serious violations documented by its field teams in the governorates of Hadramout and Al-Mahra, committed by forces affiliated with the Southern Transitional Council against civilians, make any state that supplies these formations with weapons or military support a potential party to international responsibility, whether in terms of contribution, complicity, or facilitating the commission of serious violations of international humanitarian law and human rights law.