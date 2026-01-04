اتهمت منظمتان حقوقييتان يمنيتان أمس (السبت)، المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي بالوقوف وراء اختطاف مدير عام ميناء المكلا المهندس سالم علي باسمير، ونقله قسراً مع أربعة أشخاص آخرين إلى أماكن مجهولة.


ودانت مؤسسة تمكين المرأة اليمنية -بأشد العبارات- جريمة الاختطاف التي وصفتها بـ«الخطيرة»، دون أي أوامر قضائية أو مسوغ قانوني، مشيرة إلى أنها انتهاك صارخ للدستور اليمني، والقوانين النافذة، وأبسط قواعد حقوق الإنسان.


وأشارت المؤسسة إلى أن ما جرى جريمة اختطاف مكتملة الأركان، وجزء من نمط متكرر من الانتهاكات التي تمارسها مجاميع المجلس الانتقالي خارج إطار القانون، في تحدٍ سافر لمؤسسات الدولة والسلطة القضائية.


من جهتها، قالت الشبكة اليمنية للحقوق والحريات المنظمة في بيان إن «اختطاف المهندس سالم علي باسمير يشكّل جريمة اختفاء قسري مكتملة الأركان، وانتهاكاً جسيماً للدستور اليمني، ولأحكام القانون الدولي لحقوق الإنسان، ولا سيما الحق في الحرية والأمان الشخصي وضمانات المحاكمة العادلة»، موضحة أنها تلقت بلاغات ميدانية موثوقة تفيد بقيام مجاميع المجلس الانتقالي بتوزيع أسلحة على مواطنين داخل مدينة المكلا، في سلوك بالغ الخطورة يهدف إلى عسكرة المدينة، وزعزعة السلم الأهلي، ودفعها عمداً نحو دائرة العنف والفوضى.


وأشارت الشبكة إلى أن هذه الأفعال تُشكّل انتهاكاً جسيماً ومتعمداً للقانون الدولي، وخرقاً صريحاً لقرار مجلس الأمن رقم (2216)، الذي يفرض حظراً واضحاً وملزماً على توريد أو نقل الأسلحة إلى أي أطراف غير حكومية في اليمن، ويُلزم الدول الأعضاء بالامتناع عن أي أعمال من شأنها تقويض سيادة اليمن أو تأجيج النزاع المسلح فيه، مبينة أن ما وثقته فرقها الميدانية في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة من انتهاكات جسيمة وواسعة النطاق ارتكبتها قوات تابعة للمجلس الانتقالي بحق المدنيين، يجعل من أي دولة تقوم بتزويد هذه التشكيلات بالسلاح أو الدعم العسكري طرفاً محتملاً في المسؤولية الدولية، سواء من حيث المساهمة أو التواطؤ أو تسهيل ارتكاب انتهاكات خطيرة للقانون الدولي الإنساني وقانون حقوق الإنسان.