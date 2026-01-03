رحب الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية أحمد أبو الغيط بدعوة رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني رشاد العليمي إلى عقد مؤتمر شامل في مدينة الرياض لبحث الحلول العادلة لقضية الجنوب.

وأعرب الأمين العام للجامعة العربية عن تقديره لمسارعة المملكة العربية السعودية بالاستجابة لهذا الطلب من جانب الشرعية اليمنية، والإعلان عن الاستعداد لاستضافة هذا المؤتمر ورعايته، بمشاركة المكونات الجنوبية.

ونقل المتحدث باسم الأمين العام جمال رشدي، عن أبو الغيط قوله إن «وضع الجنوب اليمني له أبعاد تاريخية معلومة، وينطوي على جوانب عادلة يتعين مناقشتها على طاولة الحوار في إطار يمني شامل»، مشدداً على أن «سياسة فرض الأمر الواقع لا تفيد قضية الجنوب بل تضر بها أكبر الضرر بتعريضها البلاد لمزيد من التشرذم والتفكك».

وذكّر المتحدث في هذا الصدد بموقف الجامعة العربية، كما ورد في قراراتها المتواترة في شأن الأزمة اليمنية، والذي ينطلق من الالتزام بوحدة اليمن وتكامل ترابه الوطني.

وتقدم رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني رشاد العليمي بطلب إلى المملكة العربية السعودية لاستضافة ورعاية مؤتمر جنوبي شامل في العاصمة الرياض، مؤكداً أن ذلك يأتي امتداداً لدور المملكة المحوري في دعم اليمن وشعبه، ورعاية مسارات التوافق كافة، وبما يوفر بيئة مناسبة لحوار جاد ومسؤول يفضي إلى نتائج عملية قابلة للاستدامة.

حوار مشترك لحل الأزمة اليمنية

وتهدف دعوة رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي إلى الجلوس على طاولة حوار مشتركة لبحث الحلول العادلة للقضية الجنوبية، وجمع كافة المكونات الجنوبية دون استثناء أو إقصاء، بما في ذلك المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي، والفصائل والشخصيات السياسية والاجتماعية والقبلية الأخرى.

وتستند الدعوة اليمنية إلى رفض أي دعوات انفرادية أو إقصائية، وحماية جوهر القضية الجنوبية وصون وحدتها، مع التأكيد على أن الحل لا يمكن أن يكون حكراً على طرف واحد أو مكون بعينه.

ويأتي المؤتمر ضمن التزام وحدة اليمن وتكامل ترابه الوطني، وكجزء من الحل السياسي الشامل للأزمة اليمنية (مرجعيات: مخرجات الحوار الوطني، المبادرة الخليجية، اتفاق الرياض 2019 و2022، قرارات مجلس الأمن).

المملكة ترحب بالدعوة

من جانبها، أعلنت وزارة الخارجية السعودية الترحيب بالطلب والاستعداد لاستضافة ورعاية المؤتمر، ودعت جميع المكونات الجنوبية إلى المشاركة الفاعلة لصياغة رؤية شاملة تحقق الحلول العادلة وتلبي التطلعات المشروعة لأبناء الجنوب.

وأكد البيان أن الدعوة تستند إلى بيان الخارجية السعودية السابق، وتعكس العلاقة الوثيقة بين البلدين والمصالح المشتركة في تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في اليمن.