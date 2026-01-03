The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, welcomed the call by the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, to hold a comprehensive conference in Riyadh to discuss just solutions for the southern issue.

The Secretary-General of the Arab League expressed his appreciation for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's prompt response to this request from the Yemeni legitimacy, and its announcement of readiness to host and sponsor this conference with the participation of southern components.

The spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Jamal Rushdi, conveyed Aboul Gheit's statement that "the situation in southern Yemen has known historical dimensions and involves just aspects that must be discussed at the dialogue table within a comprehensive Yemeni framework," emphasizing that "the policy of imposing facts on the ground does not benefit the southern issue but rather harms it greatly by exposing the country to further fragmentation and disintegration."

The spokesperson reminded in this regard of the Arab League's position, as stated in its repeated resolutions regarding the Yemeni crisis, which is based on the commitment to the unity of Yemen and the integrity of its national territory.

The President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, submitted a request to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to host and sponsor a comprehensive southern conference in the capital, Riyadh, affirming that this comes as an extension of the Kingdom's pivotal role in supporting Yemen and its people, and sponsoring all paths of consensus, in a manner that provides a suitable environment for serious and responsible dialogue leading to sustainable practical results.

Joint Dialogue to Resolve the Yemeni Crisis

The call from the President of the Presidential Leadership Council aims to sit at a joint dialogue table to discuss just solutions for the southern issue, bringing together all southern components without exception or exclusion, including the Southern Transitional Council, factions, and other political, social, and tribal figures.

The Yemeni invitation is based on rejecting any unilateral or exclusionary calls, protecting the essence of the southern issue, and preserving its unity, while emphasizing that the solution cannot be monopolized by one party or a specific component.

The conference comes as part of the commitment to the unity of Yemen and the integrity of its national territory, and as part of the comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis (References: Outcomes of the National Dialogue, the Gulf Initiative, Riyadh Agreement 2019 and 2022, Security Council resolutions).

The Kingdom Welcomes the Invitation

For its part, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced its welcome to the request and readiness to host and sponsor the conference, calling on all southern components to actively participate in formulating a comprehensive vision that achieves just solutions and meets the legitimate aspirations of the people of the south.

The statement confirmed that the invitation is based on the previous statement from the Saudi Foreign Ministry and reflects the close relationship between the two countries and their common interests in enhancing security and stability in Yemen.