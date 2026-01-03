أعلنت وزارة الداخلية التونسية، اليوم (السبت)، إحباط عملية إرهابية، بعد تعقب مجموعة من العناصر المتطرفة في منطقة فريانة بمحافظة القصرين غرب البلاد، وبالقرب من الحدود مع الجزائر.


وأكدت الوزارة في بيان لها أن وحداتها الأمنية تمكنت خلال هذه العملية التي لا تزال مستمرة، من القضاء على العنصر الإرهابي الخطير صديق العبيدي وإلقاء القبض على العنصر الإرهابي المرافق له، في محيط السوق الأسبوعية بفريانة في القصرين، في حين تعرض أحد العناصر الأمنية لإصابات بدنية بليغة استوجبت نقله إلى المستشفى لتلقي العلاج.


وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن الإرهابي صديق العبيدي، ينتمي إلى كتيبة جند الخلافة التابعة لتنظيم «داعش» الإرهابي وينشط في الجبال الغربية لتونس على الحدود مع الجزائر، وهو متورط في العديد من العمليات الإرهابية التي استهدفت المواطنين والدوريات الأمنية والعسكرية.


وتلاحق تونس منذ 2012، متشدّدين ينتمون إلى تنظيمي «داعش» و«القاعدة» الإرهابيين، في الجبال الغربية لتونس الرابطة بين محافظات القصرين والكاف مروراً بجندوبة الواقعة على الحدود مع الجزائر.


وكانت السلطات الأمنية التونسية قد تمكنت من إحباط معظم خطط المتشددين الإرهابيين خلال السنوات الماضية، كما قضت على أبرز العناصر الإرهابية المصنّفة خطيرة، وأصبحت أكثر فاعلية في مواجهة تلك الهجمات.