The Tunisian Ministry of Interior announced today (Saturday) the thwarting of a terrorist operation, after tracking a group of extremist elements in the Feryane area of the Kasserine Governorate in the west of the country, near the border with Algeria.



The ministry confirmed in a statement that its security units were able during this ongoing operation to eliminate the dangerous terrorist element Sidiq Al-Abidi and arrest the accompanying terrorist element, in the vicinity of the weekly market in Feryane in Kasserine, while one of the security personnel sustained serious injuries that required him to be transferred to the hospital for treatment.



The ministry pointed out that the terrorist Sidiq Al-Abidi belongs to the Katibat Jund al-Khilafah affiliated with the terrorist organization "ISIS" and operates in the western mountains of Tunisia along the border with Algeria. He is involved in numerous terrorist operations that targeted civilians and security and military patrols.



Tunisia has been pursuing militants belonging to the terrorist organizations "ISIS" and "Al-Qaeda" since 2012, in the western mountains of Tunisia linking the Kasserine and Kef Governorates, passing through Jendouba located on the border with Algeria.



Tunisian security authorities have managed to thwart most of the plans of extremist terrorists over the past years, as well as eliminate the most dangerous classified terrorist elements, and have become more effective in confronting such attacks.