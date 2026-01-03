في لحظة تاريخية دراماتيكية تشبه غزو بنما عام 1989، الذي انتهى باعتقال رئيسها السابق مانويل نورييغا، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، فجر اليوم (السبت)، تنفيذ الولايات المتحدة «ضربة واسعة النطاق» على فنزويلا، أسفرت عن اعتقال الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته سيليا فلوريس، ونقلهما جواً خارج البلاد.

انفجارات كاراكاس

وشهدت العاصمة كاراكاس ومناطق أخرى انفجارات قوية في ساعات الفجر، مع تحليق طائرات منخفضة الارتفاع وتصاعد أعمدة دخان من قواعد عسكرية رئيسية مثل فورتي تيونا (أكبر مجمع عسكري في البلاد) وقاعدة لا كارلوتا الجوية، إضافة إلى ميناء لا غوايرا ومواقع اتصالات أخرى.

التصعيد الأمريكي ضد مادورو

وأكد مسؤولون أمريكيون لشبكة «CBS News» أن وحدة «دلتا فورس» الخاصة بالجيش الأمريكي -الوحدة نفسها التي قتلت زعيم تنظيم داعش أبو بكر البغدادي عام 2019- نفذت عملية الاعتقال بدقة عالية.

ويأتي هذا التصعيد بعد أشهر من حملة «الضغط الأقصى» التي شنتها إدارة ترمب في ولايته الثانية ضد مادورو، المتهم بإدارة «دولة مخدرات» وتزوير انتخابات 2024.

وشملت الحملة ضربات جوية على أكثر من 30 قارباً مشتبهاً بتهريب المخدرات، أسفرت عن مقتل أكثر من 110 أشخاص، ومصادرة ناقلات نفط، وحشد أسطول بحري كبير بقيادة حاملة الطائرات يو إس إس جيرالد آر فورد، إلى جانب رفع مكافأة القبض على مادورو إلى 50 مليون دولار، فيما رفض مادورو عروضاً سابقة للتنحي مقابل مرور آمن، متهماً واشنطن بالسعي للسيطرة على احتياطيات النفط الفنزويلية الأكبر عالمياً.

ردود فعل دولية على اعتقال مادورو

وأثار الحدث ردود فعل دولية سريعة ومنقسمة بشكل حاد، تعكس الانقسامات الجيوسياسية العالمية، مع إدانات قوية من حلفاء فنزويلا التقليديين ودعوات لضبط النفس من آخرين، بينما رحبت به المعارضة الفنزويلية.

الداخل الفنزويلي

ففي فنزويلا، أعلنت الحكومة حالة طوارئ وطنية تحت مسمى «اضطراب خارجي»، وطالبت نائبة الرئيس ديلسي رودريغيز، في تصريح تلفزيوني، بدليل فوري على حياة مادورو وزوجته، مؤكدة أن الحكومة لا تعرف مكان وجودهما.

ومن جانبه، أعلن وزير الدفاع فلاديمير بادرينو لوبيز، في فيديو على وسائل التواصل، نشر القوات المسلحة في جميع أنحاء البلاد، داعياً إلى تشكيل «جبهة مقاومة موحدة» أمام «أبشع عدوان»، وقال: «لقد هاجمونا لكنهم لن يخضعونا»، محذراً من الفوضى والذعر الذي يسعى العدو لبثه.

رد الفعل الأمريكي

أما داخل الولايات المتحدة، أكد السيناتور الجمهوري مايك لي، نقلاً عن وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو، أن مادورو سيواجه محاكمة بتهم جنائية في الولايات المتحدة، وأنه لا يتوقع عمليات إضافية في فنزويلا.

ومع ذلك، انتقد السيناتور الديمقراطي روبن غاليغو، الجندي السابق في مشاة البحرية، العملية بشدة، واصفاً إياها بـ«حرب غير قانونية» و«الحرب الثانية غير المبررة في حياتي»، مشيراً إلى رفض الكونغرس سابقاً لإجراءات تمنع تدخلاً عسكرياً دون موافقته.

الاتحاد الأوروبي: مادورو يفتقر إلى الشرعية

أما الاتحاد الأوروبي، فقد أعربت كبيرة الدبلوماسيين كاجا كالاس عن مراقبة الوضع عن كثب، بعد محادثات مع روبيو وسفير الاتحاد في كاراكاس، مؤكدة أن مادورو «يفتقر إلى الشرعية»، لكنها شددت على ضرورة احترام مبادئ القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة، داعية إلى ضبط النفس، وجاعلة سلامة مواطني الاتحاد أولوية قصوى.

إدانة روسية إيرانية كوبية

من جانب حلفاء فنزويلا، أدانت روسيا العملية بشدة، واصفة إياها بـ«عمل عدواني مسلح»، وطالبت بتوضيحات فورية حول «اختطاف» مادورو، مع دعوة لمنع التصعيد وعقد اجتماع طارئ في مجلس الأمن.

كذلك، دانت إيران الضربات كـ«انتهاك صارخ للسيادة الوطنية والسلامة الإقليمية»، بينما وصف الرئيس الكوبي ميغيل دياز كانيل الهجوم بـ«الهجوم الإجرامي» و«إرهاب دولة»، مطالباً برد دولي عاجل.

ترحيب المعارضة الفنزويلية

في المقابل، رحبت زعيمة المعارضة الفنزويلية ماريا كورينا ماتشادو، الحائزة على جائزة نوبل للسلام، بالخطوة، داعية إلى دعم انتفاضة شعبية لإنهاء عصر مادورو.

وقالت إنها تدعم «بشكل قاطع» إستراتيجية الرئيس ترمب في البلاد وسط حملة الضغط المتزايدة التي تشنها إدارته ضد نظام الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو، مضيفة في تصريح لبرنامج «واجه الأمة مع مارغريت برينان»: «نحن الشعب الفنزويلي، ممتنون للغاية للرئيس ترمب ولإدارته، لأنني أعتقد أنه بطل الحرية في هذا النصف من الكرة الأرضية».

ومع احتمال انتقال السلطة إلى نائبة الرئيس الفنزويلي يبقى المستقبل غامضاً، لكن المؤسسات العسكرية تبدو سليمة حتى الآن، ويُنظر إلى الحدث كتصعيد كبير قد يعيد رسم خريطة أمريكا اللاتينية، مع مخاوف من فوضى مطولة ولجوء جماعي، كما حذرت محاكاة عسكرية سابقة.