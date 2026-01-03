أعربت دولة قطر عن تقديرها استضافة السعودية مؤتمراً شاملاً لبحث الحلول العادلة للقضية الجنوبية، في إطار دعمها المتواصل للجهود الرامية إلى تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار في الجمهورية اليمنية الشقيقة.

ورحبت وزارة الخارجية القطرية، في بيان اليوم، بالجهود التي تبذلها الحكومة اليمنية الشرعية لدعم مسار الحوار اليمني ومعالجة القضية الجنوبية، مثمنةً في هذا السياق طلب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني عقد مؤتمر في مدينة الرياض للجلوس حول طاولة الحوار لبحث الحلول العادلة لها، بما يعكس حرصه وجنوحه إلى الحوار سبيلاً لمعالجة القضايا الوطنية.

وشددت الوزارة على أهمية مشاركة كافة المكونات الجنوبية بصورة بناءة تُعلي مصلحة الشعب اليمني الشقيق في المؤتمر المزمع انعقاده في مدينة الرياض، وعلى الالتزام بمخرجات الحوار الوطني باعتبارها الإطار التوافقي والآلية الشاملة للتوصل إلى حل سياسي جامع، يلبي تطلعات الشعب اليمني بكافة مكوناته، ويحفظ وحدة اليمن وسيادته وسلامة أراضيه.

وحذرت وزارة الخارجية من أن الإعلانات والإجراءات الأحادية التي تُتخذ دون التشاور والتوافق بين الأطراف اليمنية، ودون الانخراط في حوار جاد ومسؤول، من شأنها أن تؤدي إلى الانزلاق نحو الفوضى، بما يضر بمصالح الشعب اليمني الشقيق ويقوض فرص التوصل إلى تسوية سياسية مستدامة.

وأكدت الوزارة دعم دولة قطر التام لكافة الجهود الإقليمية والدولية الرامية إلى الدفع بالمسار السياسي، بما يسهم في إنهاء الأزمة اليمنية عبر الحوار والوسائل السلمية، وبما يخدم أمن واستقرار اليمن والمنطقة.