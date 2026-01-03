The State of Qatar expressed its appreciation for Saudi Arabia's hosting of a comprehensive conference to discuss fair solutions to the southern issue, as part of its ongoing support for efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in the sisterly Republic of Yemen.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed, in a statement today, the efforts made by the legitimate Yemeni government to support the Yemeni dialogue process and address the southern issue, commending in this context the request of the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council to hold a conference in the city of Riyadh to sit around the dialogue table to discuss fair solutions for it, reflecting his keenness and inclination towards dialogue as a means to address national issues.

The ministry emphasized the importance of the constructive participation of all southern components in the upcoming conference in the city of Riyadh, prioritizing the interests of the Yemeni people, and adhering to the outcomes of the national dialogue as they represent the consensual framework and comprehensive mechanism for reaching a comprehensive political solution that meets the aspirations of the Yemeni people in all its components, and preserves Yemen's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that unilateral announcements and actions taken without consultation and consensus among the Yemeni parties, and without engaging in serious and responsible dialogue, could lead to a slide into chaos, harming the interests of the Yemeni people and undermining the chances of reaching a sustainable political settlement.

The ministry affirmed the full support of the State of Qatar for all regional and international efforts aimed at advancing the political process, contributing to ending the Yemeni crisis through dialogue and peaceful means, and serving the security and stability of Yemen and the region.