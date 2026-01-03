استيقظت فنزويلا صباح اليوم السبت ، على دوي انفجارات ضخمة وتحليق طائرات حربية ، بعد أوامر من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشن غارات على منشآت عسكرية.


وردت الحكومة الفنزويلية بإعلان حالة الطوارئ وتنفيذ خطط الدفاع الوطني، معتبرة الهجوم محاولة للاستيلاء على موارد البلاد. ودعت إلى التضامن الدولي لمواجهة العدوان الأمريكي.

شوارع العاصمة الفنزويلية كما بدت اليوم بعد دوي انفجارت كبيرة نتيجة الاستهداف الأمريكي .( إ ب أ)

استهداف منشآت عسكرية


وقال مسؤول أمريكي لشبكة CBS، إن الرئيس ترمب أصدر أوامر بشن غارات داخل فنزويلا، بما في ذلك استهداف منشآت عسكرية.


ودعت الحكومة الفنزويلية، إلى تفعيل خطط التعبئة العامة، معتبرة أن "هدف الهجوم الأمريكي هو الاستيلاء على نفط ومعادن البلاد". وأشارت الحكومة في بيان، إلى أن الهجوم الأمريكي استهدف 4 مناطق، بما فيها العاصمة كراكاس.


وأضافت أن الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو أعلن حالة الطوارئ الوطنية، وأمر بـ"تنفيذ جميع خطط الدفاع الوطني في الوقت المناسب وفي ظل الظروف الملائمة، بما يتوافق تماماً مع دستور جمهورية فنزويلا، والقانون الأساسي لحالات الطوارئ، والقانون الأساسي للأمن القومي".

حريق في كاراكاس نتيجة الضربات الأمريكية .( إ ب أ)

إعلان الكفاح المسلح


ووقّع مادورو وأمر بتنفيذ المرسوم الذي يعلن حالة الاضطراب الخارجي في جميع أنحاء البلاد، وذلك لـ"حماية حقوق المواطنين، وضمان الأداء الكامل للمؤسسات الجمهورية، والتحول الفوري إلى الكفاح المسلح"، وفق بيان الخارجية الفنزويلية.


وأمر مادورو بنشر قيادة الدفاع الوطني المتكامل وهيئات توجيه الدفاع الوطني المتكامل فوراً في جميع ولايات وبلديات البلاد.


وقالت الخارجية الفنزويلية في بيان إنها تحتفظ بحقها في ممارسة الدفاع المشروع عن النفس لحماية شعبها وأراضيها واستقلالها. ودعت شعوب وحكومات أميركا اللاتينية ومنطقة البحر الكاريبي والعالم أجمع إلى التعبئة والتضامن الفعال في مواجهة هذا العدوان.


انقطاع الكهرباء


ونقلت وسائل إعلام غربية عن شهود عيان تأكيدهم انقطاع الكهرباء في منطقة جنوب كاراكاس، بالقرب من قاعدة عسكرية رئيسية، وسط دوي انفجارات ضخمة.


وذكرت وكالة "أسوشيتد برس" بأنه سمع دوي سبعة انفجارات على الأقل، بالإضافة إلى تحليق طائرات على ارتفاع منخفض، حوالي الساعة الثانية صباحاً بالتوقيت المحلي.


وقال مراسلو CNN إنه تم سماع أصوات طائرات بعد دوي الانفجارات مباشرة، وسط انقطاع واسع للكهرباء عن مناطق عدة في كاراكاس.


وأفادت وسائل الإعلام الفنزويلية "إفيكتو كوكويو" و"تال كوال ديجيتال"، بسماع دويّ انفجارات في ولاية لا جوايرا، شمال كاراكاس، وعلى ساحل البلاد، وفي مدينة هيجيروتي الساحلية بولاية ميراندا.


وفي جنوب غربي كاراكاس، أفاد السكان بسماع دوي انفجارات في حصن تيونا، الذي يضم وزارة الدفاع ومقر قيادة الجيش. وفي الوقت نفسه، أفاد سكان كومبريس دي كورومو، بالقرب من مدخل آخر لحصن تيونا، بسماع دوي انفجارات أيضاً.


تهديدات أمريكية


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب مراراً بتنفيذ عمليات برية في فنزويلا، في محاولة للضغط على الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو للتنحي عن منصبه.


واتخذ إجراءات في إطار تلك المساعي، تشمل توسيع العقوبات وتعزيز الوجود العسكري الأمريكي في المنطقة وشن أكثر من 20 غارة على قوارب يشتبه بضلوعها في تهريب المخدرات في المحيط الهادي والبحر الكاريبي.