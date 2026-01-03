Venezuela woke up this Saturday morning to the sound of massive explosions and the flight of warplanes, following orders from U.S. President Donald Trump to launch strikes on military facilities.



The Venezuelan government responded by declaring a state of emergency and implementing national defense plans, considering the attack an attempt to seize the country's resources. It called for international solidarity to confront the American aggression.



Targeting Military Facilities



An American official told CBS that President Trump ordered strikes inside Venezuela, including targeting military facilities.



The Venezuelan government called for the activation of public mobilization plans, considering that "the goal of the American attack is to seize the country's oil and minerals." The government stated in a statement that the American attack targeted four areas, including the capital Caracas.



It added that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro declared a national emergency and ordered "the implementation of all national defense plans in a timely manner and under suitable conditions, in full accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Venezuela, the Basic Law on Emergencies, and the Basic Law on National Security."



Declaration of Armed Struggle



Maduro signed and ordered the implementation of the decree declaring a state of external disturbance throughout the country, in order to "protect the rights of citizens, ensure the full functioning of republican institutions, and immediately transition to armed struggle," according to a statement from the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry.



Maduro ordered the immediate deployment of the Integrated National Defense Command and the bodies directing the Integrated National Defense across all states and municipalities of the country.



The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry stated in a statement that it reserves the right to exercise legitimate self-defense to protect its people, territory, and independence. It called on the peoples and governments of Latin America, the Caribbean, and the entire world to mobilize and show effective solidarity in the face of this aggression.



Power Outages



Western media reported eyewitness accounts confirming power outages in the southern area of Caracas, near a major military base, amid the sound of massive explosions.



The Associated Press reported that at least seven explosions were heard, along with low-flying aircraft, around 2 a.m. local time.



CNN correspondents noted that the sound of planes was heard immediately after the explosions, amidst widespread power outages in several areas of Caracas.



Venezuelan media outlets "Efecto Cocuyo" and "Tal Cual Digital" reported hearing explosions in La Guaira state, north of Caracas, along the country's coast, and in the coastal city of Higuerote in Miranda state.



In southwestern Caracas, residents reported hearing explosions at Fort Tiuna, which houses the Ministry of Defense and the army's command headquarters. At the same time, residents of Comandante de Coromo, near another entrance to Fort Tiuna, also reported hearing explosions.



American Threats



U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to carry out ground operations in Venezuela, in an attempt to pressure Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to step down.



He has taken measures as part of these efforts, including expanding sanctions, enhancing the U.S. military presence in the region, and launching over 20 strikes on boats suspected of involvement in drug trafficking in the Pacific and Caribbean seas.