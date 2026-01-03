استيقظت فنزويلا صباح اليوم السبت ، على دوي انفجارات ضخمة وتحليق طائرات حربية ، بعد أوامر من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشن غارات على منشآت عسكرية.
وردت الحكومة الفنزويلية بإعلان حالة الطوارئ وتنفيذ خطط الدفاع الوطني، معتبرة الهجوم محاولة للاستيلاء على موارد البلاد. ودعت إلى التضامن الدولي لمواجهة العدوان الأمريكي.
شوارع العاصمة الفنزويلية كما بدت اليوم بعد دوي انفجارت كبيرة نتيجة الاستهداف الأمريكي .( إ ب أ)
استهداف منشآت عسكرية
وقال مسؤول أمريكي لشبكة CBS، إن الرئيس ترمب أصدر أوامر بشن غارات داخل فنزويلا، بما في ذلك استهداف منشآت عسكرية.
ودعت الحكومة الفنزويلية، إلى تفعيل خطط التعبئة العامة، معتبرة أن "هدف الهجوم الأمريكي هو الاستيلاء على نفط ومعادن البلاد". وأشارت الحكومة في بيان، إلى أن الهجوم الأمريكي استهدف 4 مناطق، بما فيها العاصمة كراكاس.
وأضافت أن الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو أعلن حالة الطوارئ الوطنية، وأمر بـ"تنفيذ جميع خطط الدفاع الوطني في الوقت المناسب وفي ظل الظروف الملائمة، بما يتوافق تماماً مع دستور جمهورية فنزويلا، والقانون الأساسي لحالات الطوارئ، والقانون الأساسي للأمن القومي".
حريق في كاراكاس نتيجة الضربات الأمريكية .( إ ب أ)
إعلان الكفاح المسلح
ووقّع مادورو وأمر بتنفيذ المرسوم الذي يعلن حالة الاضطراب الخارجي في جميع أنحاء البلاد، وذلك لـ"حماية حقوق المواطنين، وضمان الأداء الكامل للمؤسسات الجمهورية، والتحول الفوري إلى الكفاح المسلح"، وفق بيان الخارجية الفنزويلية.
وأمر مادورو بنشر قيادة الدفاع الوطني المتكامل وهيئات توجيه الدفاع الوطني المتكامل فوراً في جميع ولايات وبلديات البلاد.
وقالت الخارجية الفنزويلية في بيان إنها تحتفظ بحقها في ممارسة الدفاع المشروع عن النفس لحماية شعبها وأراضيها واستقلالها. ودعت شعوب وحكومات أميركا اللاتينية ومنطقة البحر الكاريبي والعالم أجمع إلى التعبئة والتضامن الفعال في مواجهة هذا العدوان.
انقطاع الكهرباء
ونقلت وسائل إعلام غربية عن شهود عيان تأكيدهم انقطاع الكهرباء في منطقة جنوب كاراكاس، بالقرب من قاعدة عسكرية رئيسية، وسط دوي انفجارات ضخمة.
وذكرت وكالة "أسوشيتد برس" بأنه سمع دوي سبعة انفجارات على الأقل، بالإضافة إلى تحليق طائرات على ارتفاع منخفض، حوالي الساعة الثانية صباحاً بالتوقيت المحلي.
وقال مراسلو CNN إنه تم سماع أصوات طائرات بعد دوي الانفجارات مباشرة، وسط انقطاع واسع للكهرباء عن مناطق عدة في كاراكاس.
وأفادت وسائل الإعلام الفنزويلية "إفيكتو كوكويو" و"تال كوال ديجيتال"، بسماع دويّ انفجارات في ولاية لا جوايرا، شمال كاراكاس، وعلى ساحل البلاد، وفي مدينة هيجيروتي الساحلية بولاية ميراندا.
وفي جنوب غربي كاراكاس، أفاد السكان بسماع دوي انفجارات في حصن تيونا، الذي يضم وزارة الدفاع ومقر قيادة الجيش. وفي الوقت نفسه، أفاد سكان كومبريس دي كورومو، بالقرب من مدخل آخر لحصن تيونا، بسماع دوي انفجارات أيضاً.
تهديدات أمريكية
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب مراراً بتنفيذ عمليات برية في فنزويلا، في محاولة للضغط على الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو للتنحي عن منصبه.
واتخذ إجراءات في إطار تلك المساعي، تشمل توسيع العقوبات وتعزيز الوجود العسكري الأمريكي في المنطقة وشن أكثر من 20 غارة على قوارب يشتبه بضلوعها في تهريب المخدرات في المحيط الهادي والبحر الكاريبي.
Venezuela woke up this Saturday morning to the sound of massive explosions and the flight of warplanes, following orders from U.S. President Donald Trump to launch strikes on military facilities.
The Venezuelan government responded by declaring a state of emergency and implementing national defense plans, considering the attack an attempt to seize the country's resources. It called for international solidarity to confront the American aggression.
Targeting Military Facilities
An American official told CBS that President Trump ordered strikes inside Venezuela, including targeting military facilities.
The Venezuelan government called for the activation of public mobilization plans, considering that "the goal of the American attack is to seize the country's oil and minerals." The government stated in a statement that the American attack targeted four areas, including the capital Caracas.
It added that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro declared a national emergency and ordered "the implementation of all national defense plans in a timely manner and under suitable conditions, in full accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Venezuela, the Basic Law on Emergencies, and the Basic Law on National Security."
Declaration of Armed Struggle
Maduro signed and ordered the implementation of the decree declaring a state of external disturbance throughout the country, in order to "protect the rights of citizens, ensure the full functioning of republican institutions, and immediately transition to armed struggle," according to a statement from the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry.
Maduro ordered the immediate deployment of the Integrated National Defense Command and the bodies directing the Integrated National Defense across all states and municipalities of the country.
The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry stated in a statement that it reserves the right to exercise legitimate self-defense to protect its people, territory, and independence. It called on the peoples and governments of Latin America, the Caribbean, and the entire world to mobilize and show effective solidarity in the face of this aggression.
Power Outages
Western media reported eyewitness accounts confirming power outages in the southern area of Caracas, near a major military base, amid the sound of massive explosions.
The Associated Press reported that at least seven explosions were heard, along with low-flying aircraft, around 2 a.m. local time.
CNN correspondents noted that the sound of planes was heard immediately after the explosions, amidst widespread power outages in several areas of Caracas.
Venezuelan media outlets "Efecto Cocuyo" and "Tal Cual Digital" reported hearing explosions in La Guaira state, north of Caracas, along the country's coast, and in the coastal city of Higuerote in Miranda state.
In southwestern Caracas, residents reported hearing explosions at Fort Tiuna, which houses the Ministry of Defense and the army's command headquarters. At the same time, residents of Comandante de Coromo, near another entrance to Fort Tiuna, also reported hearing explosions.
American Threats
U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to carry out ground operations in Venezuela, in an attempt to pressure Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to step down.
He has taken measures as part of these efforts, including expanding sanctions, enhancing the U.S. military presence in the region, and launching over 20 strikes on boats suspected of involvement in drug trafficking in the Pacific and Caribbean seas.