فيما سيطرت قوات درع الوطن على مدينة سيئون في وادي حضرموت، وفرار عناصر وقوات المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي، أكد محافظ حضرموت سالم الخنبشي أن المحافظة ستعود إلى ما كانت عليه.
وقال الخنبشي في تصريحات، اليوم (السبت): ساعات وسنعيد حضرموت إلى ما كانت عليه قبل 3 ديسمبر، لافتاً إلى أن طريق المكلا - بلحاف بات مفتوحاً لخروج عناصر الانتقالي من المهرة وحضرموت.
فيما أعلن مجلس حضرموت الوطني أن المدينة عادت إلى أبنائها وانتصر القرار الحضرمي الحر. وأكد المجلس في بيان أن كل أدوات العبث والوصاية سقطت.
ولفت إلى أن «المدينة استعادت اليوم مكانتها الطبيعية كمدينة آمنة، خاضعة لإرادة أهلها، بعد أن حُسم الموقف ميدانياً لصالح الاستقرار والنظام، لا الفوضى ولا المشاريع المفروضة بقوة الأمر الواقع».
وأشاد المجلس بقوات درع الوطن، وانضباطها ووضوح مهمتها، وتوجّه بالشكر إلى السعودية على وقوفها إلى جانب حضرموت وأهلها، ورفض الفوضى.
وشدد على أن هذا النصر ليس موجّهاً ضد أحد، لكنه رسالة حازمة للجميع، بأن حضرموت خط أحمر، وأمنها غير قابل للمساومة، وقرارها لا يُختطف ولا يُدار إلا بأيدي أبنائها.
وكان محافظ حضرموت أعلن السيطرة على سيئون، ومعسكر الأدواس شمال مدينة المكلا جنوب حضرموت. ودعا «قوات الانتقالي للخروج من المكلا باتجاه عدن حفظاً للأرواح».
وشدد على ضرورة الحفاظ على الممتلكات العامة والخاصة في المكلا. وأكد أن «حضرموت ستظل دوماً نموذجاً للوعي والرقي، وأرضاً للتسامح الذي يرفض المساس بمقدرات الوطن وممتلكات المواطنين»، وفق ما نقلت وكالة «سبأ».
وكانت قوات درع الوطن سيطرت على سيئون ومطارها، فضلاً عن القصر الرئاسي وعدة مقرات حكومية. وانتشرت في كافة أرجاء المدينة، بينما فر عناصر الانتقالي مع تقدم «درع الوطن».
As the National Shield Forces took control of the city of Seiyun in the Hadhramaut Valley, and the elements and forces of the Southern Transitional Council fled, Hadhramaut Governor Salem Al-Khanbashi confirmed that the governorate would return to what it was.
Al-Khanbashi stated in remarks today (Saturday): "In hours, we will restore Hadhramaut to what it was before December 3," noting that the Mukalla - Balhaf road is now open for the exit of Transitional Council elements from Al-Mahra and Hadhramaut.
The Hadhramaut National Council announced that the city has returned to its people and the free Hadhrami decision has triumphed. The council confirmed in a statement that all tools of chaos and guardianship have fallen.
It pointed out that "the city has today regained its natural status as a safe city, subject to the will of its people, after the situation was decisively resolved in favor of stability and order, not chaos or projects imposed by force of fait accompli."
The council praised the National Shield Forces for their discipline and clarity of mission, and expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for standing by Hadhramaut and its people, and for rejecting chaos.
It emphasized that this victory is not directed against anyone, but is a firm message to all that Hadhramaut is a red line, its security is non-negotiable, and its decision cannot be hijacked or managed except by its own people.
Hadhramaut's governor announced the control of Seiyun and the Al-Adwas camp north of the city of Mukalla in southern Hadhramaut. He called on "the Transitional Forces to leave Mukalla towards Aden to preserve lives."
He stressed the necessity of preserving public and private property in Mukalla. He confirmed that "Hadhramaut will always remain a model of awareness and sophistication, and a land of tolerance that rejects any infringement on the nation's resources and citizens' properties," according to what was reported by the Saba news agency.
The National Shield Forces had taken control of Seiyun and its airport, as well as the presidential palace and several government headquarters. They spread throughout the city, while Transitional Council elements fled as the "National Shield" advanced.