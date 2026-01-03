فيما سيطرت قوات درع الوطن على مدينة سيئون في وادي حضرموت، وفرار عناصر وقوات المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي، أكد محافظ حضرموت سالم الخنبشي أن المحافظة ستعود إلى ما كانت عليه.


وقال الخنبشي في تصريحات، اليوم (السبت): ساعات وسنعيد حضرموت إلى ما كانت عليه قبل 3 ديسمبر، لافتاً إلى أن طريق المكلا - بلحاف بات مفتوحاً لخروج عناصر الانتقالي من المهرة وحضرموت.


فيما أعلن مجلس حضرموت الوطني أن المدينة عادت إلى أبنائها وانتصر القرار الحضرمي الحر. وأكد المجلس في بيان أن كل أدوات العبث والوصاية سقطت.


ولفت إلى أن «المدينة استعادت اليوم مكانتها الطبيعية كمدينة آمنة، خاضعة لإرادة أهلها، بعد أن حُسم الموقف ميدانياً لصالح الاستقرار والنظام، لا الفوضى ولا المشاريع المفروضة بقوة الأمر الواقع».


وأشاد المجلس بقوات درع الوطن، وانضباطها ووضوح مهمتها، وتوجّه بالشكر إلى السعودية على وقوفها إلى جانب حضرموت وأهلها، ورفض الفوضى.


وشدد على أن هذا النصر ليس موجّهاً ضد أحد، لكنه رسالة حازمة للجميع، بأن حضرموت خط أحمر، وأمنها غير قابل للمساومة، وقرارها لا يُختطف ولا يُدار إلا بأيدي أبنائها.


وكان محافظ حضرموت أعلن السيطرة على سيئون، ومعسكر الأدواس شمال مدينة المكلا جنوب حضرموت. ودعا «قوات الانتقالي للخروج من المكلا باتجاه عدن حفظاً للأرواح».


وشدد على ضرورة الحفاظ على الممتلكات العامة والخاصة في المكلا. وأكد أن «حضرموت ستظل دوماً نموذجاً للوعي والرقي، وأرضاً للتسامح الذي يرفض المساس بمقدرات الوطن وممتلكات المواطنين»، وفق ما نقلت وكالة «سبأ».


وكانت قوات درع الوطن سيطرت على سيئون ومطارها، فضلاً عن القصر الرئاسي وعدة مقرات حكومية. وانتشرت في كافة أرجاء المدينة، بينما فر عناصر الانتقالي مع تقدم «درع الوطن».