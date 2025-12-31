شهدت دول العالم أحداثاً متسارعة بدأت مطلع العام بتتويج الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب رئيساً، وما تبعها من تغييرات في السياسة العالمية في ظل استمرار الحرب في غزة والاعتداءات الإسرائيلية، التي طالت عدداً من الدول في المنطقة.
لم يكن عام 2025 عاماً اعتيادياً، بل كان عام الأحداث والمتغيرات العالمية سواء داخل منطقة الشرق الأوسط أو في القارة العجوز، التي تواصلت فيها الحرب الأوكرانية الروسية لتمثّل أكبر تحدٍّ في ظل المفاوضات وخطة ترمب وإصرار أوروبا على استغلال الأموال الروسية.
وبين الغرب والشرق الأوسط كانت الأحداث الصغيرة في البلدان الآسيوية حاضرة بقوة، فما شهدته باكستان والهند من اشتباكات وكذلك أفغانستان وباكستان، فضلاً عن الاشتباكات بين تايلند وكمبوديا التي تدخّل فيها ترمب شخصياً، وتمكّن من إيقافها لتعود مجدداً وبشكل متقطّع.
