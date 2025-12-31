The countries of the world witnessed rapid events that began at the start of the year with the inauguration of American President Donald Trump, followed by changes in global politics amidst the ongoing war in Gaza and Israeli aggressions that affected several countries in the region.

2025 was not an ordinary year; rather, it was a year of events and global changes both within the Middle East and in the old continent, where the Ukrainian-Russian war continued to represent the biggest challenge amid negotiations, Trump's plan, and Europe's insistence on exploiting Russian funds.

Between the West and the Middle East, smaller events in Asian countries were strongly present, as seen in the clashes in Pakistan and India, as well as Afghanistan and Pakistan, in addition to the clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, where Trump personally intervened and managed to stop them, only for them to resume intermittently.