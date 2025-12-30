China launched missiles today (Tuesday) in waters north and south of Taiwan and deployed modern amphibious landing ships alongside aerial bombers and naval destroyers, on the second day of its largest military exercises ever, simulating a comprehensive blockade of the island.

14

The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese military announced that live-fire drills would continue until 6 PM local time, covering five locations surrounding Taiwan, confirming that the maneuvers affect both the maritime and aerial domains in those areas.

A video was also broadcast showing what appears to be a long-range mobile rocket launch system of the PCH-191 model firing its shells toward the sea from a location inside China.



15

Simulation of Striking Taiwanese Targets

The Chinese armed forces reported that units from the navy and air force conducted simulations of striking maritime and aerial targets, along with anti-submarine drills north and south of Taiwan, which enjoys democratic governance.



16

Justice Mission 2025 Exercises

The exercises are named "Justice Mission 2025" and began just 11 days after the United States announced a record arms package for Taiwan worth $11.1 billion.

These drills are the largest in terms of area and geographically closest to the island since China began its intensive maneuvers around Taiwan.

A senior Taiwanese security official stated that Taipei is closely monitoring whether this sixth round of major exercises since 2022 will see missiles launched over the island, as happened following the visit of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The source added that Beijing also appears to be testing the targeting of land sites, including the U.S.-made HIMARS rocket system, capable of striking targets up to approximately 300 kilometers away.

This system is compared to its Chinese counterpart, the PCH-191, which Chinese state media describe as capable of hitting any point within Taiwan.

Response from Taiwan

For his part, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te confirmed that the forces deployed on the front lines are in full readiness to defend the island, emphasizing at the same time that his government does not seek to escalate tensions.

The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense announced that live-fire drills took place on Tuesday morning north of the island, and debris fell within the area adjacent to Taiwan, extending up to 24 nautical miles from the coast.

In the same context, Taiwan's Civil Aviation Authority reported that 11 out of 14 flight paths at Taipei Airport were affected by the maneuvers, with no cancellations of international flights recorded, while flights to the nearby Kinmen and Matsu islands close to the Chinese coast were halted, affecting about 6,000 passengers.

14 Chinese Ships

On the maritime front, 14 ships belonging to the Chinese Coast Guard continued to sail near the area adjacent to Taiwan, with some engaging in direct confrontations with Taiwanese vessels.

A Taiwanese Coast Guard official stated that both sides followed a parallel sailing and maneuvering approach to force the Chinese ships to retreat.

The Ministry of Defense also announced that 130 Chinese military aircraft and 22 naval vessels from the navy and coast guard operated in the vicinity of the island over a 24-hour period.

In a notable development, Chinese media highlighted the first operational deployment of the Type 075 amphibious landing ship, capable of launching attack helicopters, landing crafts, tanks, and armored vehicles simultaneously.

This escalation comes at a time when U.S. reports indicate that China aims to achieve full military readiness by 2027, a symbolic date coinciding with the centenary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army.

Analysts believe that any Chinese blockade of Taiwan would have a devastating impact on global trade, as an estimated $2.45 trillion of trade passes annually through the Taiwan Strait, which is a vital corridor for air and maritime navigation in Asia.