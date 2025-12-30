أطلقت الصين، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، صواريخ في المياه الواقعة شمال وجنوب تايوان، ونشرت سفن إنزال برمائية حديثة إلى جانب قاذفات جوية ومدمرات بحرية، في اليوم الثاني من أوسع مناوراتها العسكرية على الإطلاق، والتي تحاكي فرض حصار شامل على الجزيرة.

وأعلنت قيادة المسرح الشرقي للجيش الصيني أن التدريبات الحية ستستمر حتى الساعة السادسة مساءً بالتوقيت المحلي، وتشمل خمسة مواقع تحيط بتايوان، مؤكدة أن المناورات تؤثر على المجالين البحري والجوي في تلك المناطق.

كما بثّت مقطع فيديو يُظهر ما يبدو أنه نظام إطلاق الصواريخ المتحرك بعيد المدى من طراز PCH-191 وهو يطلق قذائفه باتجاه البحر من موقع داخل الصين.
محاكاة ضرب أهداف تايوانية

وذكرت القوات المسلحة الصينية أن وحدات من البحرية وسلاح الجو نفذت محاكاة لضرب أهداف بحرية وجوية، إلى جانب تدريبات على مكافحة الغواصات شمال وجنوب تايوان، التي تتمتع بحكم ديمقراطي.
مناورات مهمة العدالة 2025

وتحمل المناورات اسم «مهمة العدالة 2025»، وقد بدأت بعد 11 يوماً فقط من إعلان الولايات المتحدة حزمة تسليح قياسية لتايوان بقيمة 11.1 مليار دولار.

وتُعد هذه التدريبات الأكبر من حيث المساحة والأقرب جغرافياً إلى الجزيرة منذ بدء الصين مناوراتها المكثفة حول تايوان.

وقال مسؤول أمني تايواني رفيع إن تايبيه تراقب عن كثب ما إذا كانت هذه الجولة السادسة من المناورات الكبرى منذ عام 2022 ستشهد إطلاق صواريخ فوق الجزيرة، كما حدث عقب زيارة رئيسة مجلس النواب الأميركي السابقة نانسي بيلوسي.

وأضاف المصدر أن بكين تبدو وكأنها تختبر أيضاً استهداف مواقع برية، من بينها نظام الصواريخ الأمريكي الصنع HIMARS، القادر على ضرب أهداف يصل مداها إلى نحو 300 كيلومتر.

ويُقارن هذا النظام بنظيره الصيني PCH-191، الذي تصفه وسائل الإعلام الرسمية الصينية بأنه قادر على ضرب أي نقطة داخل تايوان.

رد تايوان

من جانبه، أكد رئيس تايوان لاي تشينغ-تي أن القوات المنتشرة على الخطوط الأمامية في حالة جاهزية تامة للدفاع عن الجزيرة، مشدداً في الوقت نفسه على أن حكومته لا تسعى إلى تصعيد التوتر.

وأعلنت وزارة الدفاع التايوانية أن تدريبات إطلاق نار حي جرت، صباح الثلاثاء، شمال الجزيرة، وأن حطاماً سقط داخل المنطقة المتاخمة لتايوان، الممتدة حتى 24 ميلاً بحرياً من الساحل.

وفي السياق نفسه، أفادت هيئة الطيران المدني في تايوان بأن 11 من أصل 14 مساراً جوياً في مطار تايبيه تأثرت بالمناورات، من دون تسجيل أي إلغاءات للرحلات الدولية، بينما توقفت الرحلات إلى جزيرتي كينمن وماتسو القريبتين من الساحل الصيني، ما أثر على نحو 6 آلاف مسافر.

14 سفينة صينية

وعلى الصعيد البحري، واصلت 14 سفينة تابعة لخفر السواحل الصيني الإبحار قرب المنطقة المتاخمة لتايوان، ودخل بعضها في مواجهات مباشرة مع سفن تايوانية.

وقال مسؤول في خفر السواحل التايواني إن الجانبين اتبعا أسلوب الإبحار المتوازي والمناورة لإجبار السفن الصينية على التراجع.

كما أعلنت وزارة الدفاع أن 130 طائرة عسكرية صينية و22 قطعة بحرية من القوات البحرية وخفر السواحل عملت في محيط الجزيرة خلال 24 ساعة.

وفي تطور لافت، سلطت وسائل إعلام صينية الضوء على أول نشر عملي لسفينة الإنزال البرمائية من طراز Type 075، القادرة على إطلاق مروحيات هجومية وزوارق إنزال ودبابات ومركبات مدرعة في آن واحد.

ويأتي هذا التصعيد في وقت تشير فيه تقارير أمريكية إلى أن الصين تسعى للوصول إلى جاهزية عسكرية كاملة بحلول عام 2027، وهو موعد رمزي يتزامن مع الذكرى المئوية لتأسيس جيش التحرير الشعبي.

ويرى محللون أن أي حصار صيني لتايوان سيكون ذا تأثير مدمر على التجارة العالمية، نظراً لمرور ما يقدّر بـ2.45 تريليون دولار من التجارة سنوياً عبر مضيق تايوان، الذي يُعد ممراً حيوياً للملاحة الجوية والبحرية في آسيا.