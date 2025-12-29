أدان البرلمان العربي -في بيان شديد اللهجة- التصعيد «الخطير والممنهج» لاقتحامات المستوطنين المتطرفين باحات المسجد الأقصى المبارك، مؤكداً أن هذه الاقتحامات تتم تحت حماية مباشرة من قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، في انتهاك واضح للوضع القائم.
طقوس تلمودية استفزازية
وقال رئيس البرلمان العربي محمد بن أحمد اليماحي، إن اقتحامات المستوطنين المصحوبة بأداء طقوس تلمودية داخل باحات المسجد تمثل «إرهاباً منظماً»، وانتهاكاً صارخاً للوضع التاريخي والقانوني للمسجد الأقصى، باعتباره مكان عبادة خالصاً للمسلمين بكامل مساحته البالغة 144 دونماً.
غطاء رسمي من الاحتلال
وأكد اليماحي أن هذا التصعيد لا ينفصل عن قرارات سلطات الاحتلال التي منحت المتطرفين غطاءً رسمياً لأداء الصلوات داخل المسجد، في خطوة وصفها بالعدوان السافر على قدسية الأقصى، ومحاولة فرض التقسيم الزماني والمكاني بالقوة.
اعتداءات متزامنة بالضفة
وحذّر رئيس البرلمان العربي من أن انتهاكات الأقصى تتوازى مع اعتداءات المستوطنين على المواطنين الفلسطينيين وممتلكاتهم في الضفة الغربية، بما يؤكد أن هذه الجرائم تُدار برعاية رسمية من كيان الاحتلال.
مطالبة بتحرك دولي
وطالب اليماحي البرلمانات الإقليمية والدولية، والاتحاد البرلماني الدولي، ومنظمة الأمم المتحدة، بالتحرك العاجل لتصنيف جماعات المستوطنين المتطرفين تنظيمات إرهابية، وإدراجها على قوائم الإرهاب الدولية، مع محاسبة الاحتلال على دعمه لهذه الجماعات.
الأقصى خط أحمر
وشدد رئيس البرلمان العربي على أن المساس بالمسجد الأقصى أو بالمقدسيين يُعد خطاً أحمر، محذراً من أن الصمت الدولي إزاء هذه الانتهاكات يشجع على تصعيد الجرائم التي ترقى إلى جرائم حرب وفق القانون الدولي.
تصاعد المخاوف
ويأتي هذا البيان في ظل استمرار التوترات حول المسجد الأقصى، مع زيادة أعداد المقتحمين خلال الفترات الأخيرة وبدعم من شخصيات سياسية متطرفة في الحكومة الإسرائيلية، ما يعزز المخاوف من محاولات تغيير الوضع القائم في الحرم القدسي الشريف.
The Arab Parliament condemned -in a strongly worded statement- the "dangerous and systematic" escalation of incursions by extremist settlers into the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, affirming that these incursions take place under direct protection from the Israeli occupation forces, in clear violation of the status quo.
Provocative Talmudic Rituals
The President of the Arab Parliament, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Yamahi, stated that the incursions by settlers accompanied by the performance of Talmudic rituals inside the mosque courtyards represent "organized terrorism," and a blatant violation of the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque, as it is a place of worship exclusively for Muslims over its entire area of 144 dunams.
Official Cover from the Occupation
Al-Yamahi confirmed that this escalation is inseparable from the decisions of the occupation authorities that have granted extremists official cover to perform prayers inside the mosque, in a step he described as a blatant aggression against the sanctity of Al-Aqsa, and an attempt to impose temporal and spatial division by force.
Simultaneous Attacks in the West Bank
The President of the Arab Parliament warned that the violations at Al-Aqsa coincide with attacks by settlers on Palestinian citizens and their properties in the West Bank, confirming that these crimes are managed under the official sponsorship of the occupation entity.
Call for International Action
Al-Yamahi called on regional and international parliaments, the Inter-Parliamentary Union, and the United Nations to take urgent action to classify extremist settler groups as terrorist organizations, and to include them on international terrorism lists, while holding the occupation accountable for its support of these groups.
Al-Aqsa is a Red Line
The President of the Arab Parliament emphasized that any harm to Al-Aqsa Mosque or to the people of Jerusalem is considered a red line, warning that international silence regarding these violations encourages the escalation of crimes that amount to war crimes under international law.
Rising Concerns
This statement comes amid ongoing tensions surrounding Al-Aqsa Mosque, with an increase in the number of intruders in recent periods supported by extremist political figures in the Israeli government, raising concerns about attempts to change the status quo in the blessed Al-Haram Al-Qudsi.