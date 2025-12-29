أدان البرلمان العربي -في بيان شديد اللهجة- التصعيد «الخطير والممنهج» لاقتحامات المستوطنين المتطرفين باحات المسجد الأقصى المبارك، مؤكداً أن هذه الاقتحامات تتم تحت حماية مباشرة من قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، في انتهاك واضح للوضع القائم.

طقوس تلمودية استفزازية

وقال رئيس البرلمان العربي محمد بن أحمد اليماحي، إن اقتحامات المستوطنين المصحوبة بأداء طقوس تلمودية داخل باحات المسجد تمثل «إرهاباً منظماً»، وانتهاكاً صارخاً للوضع التاريخي والقانوني للمسجد الأقصى، باعتباره مكان عبادة خالصاً للمسلمين بكامل مساحته البالغة 144 دونماً.

غطاء رسمي من الاحتلال

وأكد اليماحي أن هذا التصعيد لا ينفصل عن قرارات سلطات الاحتلال التي منحت المتطرفين غطاءً رسمياً لأداء الصلوات داخل المسجد، في خطوة وصفها بالعدوان السافر على قدسية الأقصى، ومحاولة فرض التقسيم الزماني والمكاني بالقوة.

اعتداءات متزامنة بالضفة

وحذّر رئيس البرلمان العربي من أن انتهاكات الأقصى تتوازى مع اعتداءات المستوطنين على المواطنين الفلسطينيين وممتلكاتهم في الضفة الغربية، بما يؤكد أن هذه الجرائم تُدار برعاية رسمية من كيان الاحتلال.

مطالبة بتحرك دولي

وطالب اليماحي البرلمانات الإقليمية والدولية، والاتحاد البرلماني الدولي، ومنظمة الأمم المتحدة، بالتحرك العاجل لتصنيف جماعات المستوطنين المتطرفين تنظيمات إرهابية، وإدراجها على قوائم الإرهاب الدولية، مع محاسبة الاحتلال على دعمه لهذه الجماعات.

الأقصى خط أحمر

وشدد رئيس البرلمان العربي على أن المساس بالمسجد الأقصى أو بالمقدسيين يُعد خطاً أحمر، محذراً من أن الصمت الدولي إزاء هذه الانتهاكات يشجع على تصعيد الجرائم التي ترقى إلى جرائم حرب وفق القانون الدولي.

تصاعد المخاوف

ويأتي هذا البيان في ظل استمرار التوترات حول المسجد الأقصى، مع زيادة أعداد المقتحمين خلال الفترات الأخيرة وبدعم من شخصيات سياسية متطرفة في الحكومة الإسرائيلية، ما يعزز المخاوف من محاولات تغيير الوضع القائم في الحرم القدسي الشريف.