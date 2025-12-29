The Arab Parliament condemned -in a strongly worded statement- the "dangerous and systematic" escalation of incursions by extremist settlers into the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, affirming that these incursions take place under direct protection from the Israeli occupation forces, in clear violation of the status quo.

Provocative Talmudic Rituals

The President of the Arab Parliament, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Yamahi, stated that the incursions by settlers accompanied by the performance of Talmudic rituals inside the mosque courtyards represent "organized terrorism," and a blatant violation of the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque, as it is a place of worship exclusively for Muslims over its entire area of 144 dunams.

Official Cover from the Occupation

Al-Yamahi confirmed that this escalation is inseparable from the decisions of the occupation authorities that have granted extremists official cover to perform prayers inside the mosque, in a step he described as a blatant aggression against the sanctity of Al-Aqsa, and an attempt to impose temporal and spatial division by force.

Simultaneous Attacks in the West Bank

The President of the Arab Parliament warned that the violations at Al-Aqsa coincide with attacks by settlers on Palestinian citizens and their properties in the West Bank, confirming that these crimes are managed under the official sponsorship of the occupation entity.

Call for International Action

Al-Yamahi called on regional and international parliaments, the Inter-Parliamentary Union, and the United Nations to take urgent action to classify extremist settler groups as terrorist organizations, and to include them on international terrorism lists, while holding the occupation accountable for its support of these groups.

Al-Aqsa is a Red Line

The President of the Arab Parliament emphasized that any harm to Al-Aqsa Mosque or to the people of Jerusalem is considered a red line, warning that international silence regarding these violations encourages the escalation of crimes that amount to war crimes under international law.

Rising Concerns

This statement comes amid ongoing tensions surrounding Al-Aqsa Mosque, with an increase in the number of intruders in recent periods supported by extremist political figures in the Israeli government, raising concerns about attempts to change the status quo in the blessed Al-Haram Al-Qudsi.