اتهمت الشبكة اليمنية للحقوق والحريات اليوم (الإثنين) قوات المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي بارتكاب 614 واقعة انتهاك، موضحة أن تلك القوات هجرت قسراً نحو 5000 أسرة في محافظة حضرموت خلال الفترة من 2 ديسمبر 2025 وحتى 25 منه.


وأكدت الشبكة في تقريرها أن الانتهاكات الموثقة اشتملت على جرائم قتل وإصابة، وتصفيات ميدانية خارج إطار القانون، واعتقالات تعسفية، وإخفاء قسري، ونهب ممتلكات عامة وخاصة، وتهجير قسري واسع النطاق، بما يعكس نمطاً متكرراً من الانتهاكات الجسيمة التي لا يمكن توصيفها كحوادث فردية أو عرضية.


حصيلة الضحايا من العسكريين


وأشارت الشبكة إلى أن قوات الانتقالي تورطت في قتل 35 عسكرياً من أفراد قوات الجيش، و12 مدنياً من أبناء محافظة حضرموت، وإصابة 56 شخصاً بجروح متفاوتة، كما صفت 7 أسرى خارج أي إجراء قضائي مشروع، واعتقلت 316 مدنياً بشكل تعسفي.


وكشفت الشبكة اليمنية للحقوق والحريات وجود حالات إخفاء قسري، بينهم 53 من أبناء محافظة حضرموت، و41 من محافظة ريمة، و31 شخصاً من محافظة حجة، و28 شخصاً من محافظة تعز، و26 شخصاً من محافظة ذمار، و19 شخصاً من محافظة أبين، و18 من محافظة إب.


وأشارت الشبكة إلى تعرض 112 منزلاً سكنياً و56 منشأة تجارية، و20 مركبة خاصة للنهب، مؤكدة تلقيها عشرات البلاغات الموثقة من أسر مدنية تفيد باختفاء أبنائها قسراً دون أي معلومات عن أماكن احتجازهم أو مصيرهم حتى لحظة إعداد هذا التقرير، إضافة إلى مئات العسكريين التابعين للمنطقة العسكرية الأولى الذين لا يزال مصيرهم مجهولاً، في انتهاك جسيم للضمانات القانونية الوطنية والدولية.


انتهاك القانون الدولي


وأشارت الشبكة إلى الانتهاكات الجسيمة للقانون الدولي الإنساني، لاسيما القواعد المتعلقة بحماية المدنيين والأشخاص المحرومين من حريتهم، التي تشكل خرقاً فاضحاً لالتزامات اليمن الدولية بموجب العهد الدولي الخاص بالحقوق المدنية والسياسية، بما في ذلك الحق في الحياة، وحظر الاعتقال التعسفي، وحظر الإخفاء القسري، وأفعال قد ترقى إلى جرائم حرب وجرائم ضد الإنسانية، وفق المعايير الدولية، لاسيما في حال ثبوت طابعها الواسع النطاق أو المنهجي، وهي جرائم لا تسقط بالتقادم وتستوجب المساءلة الجنائية الفردية والمؤسسية.


وحذرت الشبكة من التداعيات الإنسانية الكارثية المترتبة على هذه الانتهاكات، بما في ذلك تشريد الأسر، وتفاقم الأزمات المعيشية، والنزوح الداخلي واسع النطاق، والانهيار الاقتصادي المحلي، وتعاظم الصدمات النفسية لدى النساء والأطفال.


وطالبت بإدانة دولية واضحة وصريحة للانتهاكات المرتكبة في محافظة حضرموت، والوقف الفوري وغير المشروط للانتهاكات كافة، والإفراج العاجل عن جميع المحتجزين تعسفياً، والكشف الفوري عن مصير المخفيين قسراً، وإعادة الممتلكات العامة والخاصة المنهوبة إلى أصحابها الشرعيين، واتخاذ تدابير فعّالة لحماية المدنيين وضمان احترام سيادة القانون، ومحاسبة جميع المسؤولين عن هذه الانتهاكات وفق مبدأ عدم الإفلات من العقاب، ودعوة التحالف العربي، وعلى رأسه المملكة العربية السعودية، إلى حماية المدنيين استناداً إلى طلب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي.