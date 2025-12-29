اتهمت الشبكة اليمنية للحقوق والحريات اليوم (الإثنين) قوات المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي بارتكاب 614 واقعة انتهاك، موضحة أن تلك القوات هجرت قسراً نحو 5000 أسرة في محافظة حضرموت خلال الفترة من 2 ديسمبر 2025 وحتى 25 منه.
وأكدت الشبكة في تقريرها أن الانتهاكات الموثقة اشتملت على جرائم قتل وإصابة، وتصفيات ميدانية خارج إطار القانون، واعتقالات تعسفية، وإخفاء قسري، ونهب ممتلكات عامة وخاصة، وتهجير قسري واسع النطاق، بما يعكس نمطاً متكرراً من الانتهاكات الجسيمة التي لا يمكن توصيفها كحوادث فردية أو عرضية.
حصيلة الضحايا من العسكريين
وأشارت الشبكة إلى أن قوات الانتقالي تورطت في قتل 35 عسكرياً من أفراد قوات الجيش، و12 مدنياً من أبناء محافظة حضرموت، وإصابة 56 شخصاً بجروح متفاوتة، كما صفت 7 أسرى خارج أي إجراء قضائي مشروع، واعتقلت 316 مدنياً بشكل تعسفي.
وكشفت الشبكة اليمنية للحقوق والحريات وجود حالات إخفاء قسري، بينهم 53 من أبناء محافظة حضرموت، و41 من محافظة ريمة، و31 شخصاً من محافظة حجة، و28 شخصاً من محافظة تعز، و26 شخصاً من محافظة ذمار، و19 شخصاً من محافظة أبين، و18 من محافظة إب.
وأشارت الشبكة إلى تعرض 112 منزلاً سكنياً و56 منشأة تجارية، و20 مركبة خاصة للنهب، مؤكدة تلقيها عشرات البلاغات الموثقة من أسر مدنية تفيد باختفاء أبنائها قسراً دون أي معلومات عن أماكن احتجازهم أو مصيرهم حتى لحظة إعداد هذا التقرير، إضافة إلى مئات العسكريين التابعين للمنطقة العسكرية الأولى الذين لا يزال مصيرهم مجهولاً، في انتهاك جسيم للضمانات القانونية الوطنية والدولية.
انتهاك القانون الدولي
وأشارت الشبكة إلى الانتهاكات الجسيمة للقانون الدولي الإنساني، لاسيما القواعد المتعلقة بحماية المدنيين والأشخاص المحرومين من حريتهم، التي تشكل خرقاً فاضحاً لالتزامات اليمن الدولية بموجب العهد الدولي الخاص بالحقوق المدنية والسياسية، بما في ذلك الحق في الحياة، وحظر الاعتقال التعسفي، وحظر الإخفاء القسري، وأفعال قد ترقى إلى جرائم حرب وجرائم ضد الإنسانية، وفق المعايير الدولية، لاسيما في حال ثبوت طابعها الواسع النطاق أو المنهجي، وهي جرائم لا تسقط بالتقادم وتستوجب المساءلة الجنائية الفردية والمؤسسية.
وحذرت الشبكة من التداعيات الإنسانية الكارثية المترتبة على هذه الانتهاكات، بما في ذلك تشريد الأسر، وتفاقم الأزمات المعيشية، والنزوح الداخلي واسع النطاق، والانهيار الاقتصادي المحلي، وتعاظم الصدمات النفسية لدى النساء والأطفال.
وطالبت بإدانة دولية واضحة وصريحة للانتهاكات المرتكبة في محافظة حضرموت، والوقف الفوري وغير المشروط للانتهاكات كافة، والإفراج العاجل عن جميع المحتجزين تعسفياً، والكشف الفوري عن مصير المخفيين قسراً، وإعادة الممتلكات العامة والخاصة المنهوبة إلى أصحابها الشرعيين، واتخاذ تدابير فعّالة لحماية المدنيين وضمان احترام سيادة القانون، ومحاسبة جميع المسؤولين عن هذه الانتهاكات وفق مبدأ عدم الإفلات من العقاب، ودعوة التحالف العربي، وعلى رأسه المملكة العربية السعودية، إلى حماية المدنيين استناداً إلى طلب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي.
The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms accused the Southern Transitional Council forces today (Monday) of committing 614 violations, stating that these forces forcibly displaced around 5,000 families in Hadhramaut Governorate during the period from December 2, 2025, to the 25th of the same month.
The network confirmed in its report that the documented violations included crimes of killing and injury, extrajudicial executions, arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, looting of public and private property, and widespread forced displacement, reflecting a recurring pattern of serious violations that cannot be described as individual or incidental incidents.
Casualty toll among military personnel
The network indicated that the Transitional Council forces were involved in the killing of 35 military personnel from the army, 12 civilians from Hadhramaut Governorate, and injured 56 individuals with varying degrees of wounds. They also executed 7 prisoners outside any legitimate judicial procedure and arbitrarily arrested 316 civilians.
The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms revealed the existence of enforced disappearances, including 53 individuals from Hadhramaut Governorate, 41 from Raymah Governorate, 31 individuals from Hajjah Governorate, 28 from Taiz Governorate, 26 from Dhamar Governorate, 19 from Abyan Governorate, and 18 from Ibb Governorate.
The network noted that 112 residential homes, 56 commercial establishments, and 20 private vehicles were subjected to looting, confirming that it received dozens of documented reports from civilian families indicating the enforced disappearance of their children without any information about their detention locations or fate up to the moment of preparing this report, in addition to hundreds of military personnel belonging to the First Military Region whose fate remains unknown, in a serious violation of national and international legal guarantees.
Violation of international law
The network pointed to the serious violations of international humanitarian law, particularly the rules related to the protection of civilians and persons deprived of their liberty, which constitute a blatant breach of Yemen's international obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, including the right to life, the prohibition of arbitrary detention, the prohibition of enforced disappearance, and acts that may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, according to international standards, especially if proven to be widespread or systematic in nature. These are crimes that are not subject to statute of limitations and require individual and institutional criminal accountability.
The network warned of the catastrophic humanitarian consequences resulting from these violations, including the displacement of families, the exacerbation of living crises, large-scale internal displacement, local economic collapse, and increased psychological trauma among women and children.
It called for a clear and explicit international condemnation of the violations committed in Hadhramaut Governorate, an immediate and unconditional cessation of all violations, the urgent release of all arbitrarily detained individuals, the immediate disclosure of the fate of the forcibly disappeared, the return of looted public and private property to its rightful owners, and the adoption of effective measures to protect civilians and ensure respect for the rule of law, holding all those responsible for these violations accountable under the principle of non-impunity, and calling on the Arab Coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, to protect civilians based on the request of the President of the Presidential Leadership Council.