The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms accused the Southern Transitional Council forces today (Monday) of committing 614 violations, stating that these forces forcibly displaced around 5,000 families in Hadhramaut Governorate during the period from December 2, 2025, to the 25th of the same month.



The network confirmed in its report that the documented violations included crimes of killing and injury, extrajudicial executions, arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, looting of public and private property, and widespread forced displacement, reflecting a recurring pattern of serious violations that cannot be described as individual or incidental incidents.



Casualty toll among military personnel



The network indicated that the Transitional Council forces were involved in the killing of 35 military personnel from the army, 12 civilians from Hadhramaut Governorate, and injured 56 individuals with varying degrees of wounds. They also executed 7 prisoners outside any legitimate judicial procedure and arbitrarily arrested 316 civilians.



The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms revealed the existence of enforced disappearances, including 53 individuals from Hadhramaut Governorate, 41 from Raymah Governorate, 31 individuals from Hajjah Governorate, 28 from Taiz Governorate, 26 from Dhamar Governorate, 19 from Abyan Governorate, and 18 from Ibb Governorate.



The network noted that 112 residential homes, 56 commercial establishments, and 20 private vehicles were subjected to looting, confirming that it received dozens of documented reports from civilian families indicating the enforced disappearance of their children without any information about their detention locations or fate up to the moment of preparing this report, in addition to hundreds of military personnel belonging to the First Military Region whose fate remains unknown, in a serious violation of national and international legal guarantees.



Violation of international law



The network pointed to the serious violations of international humanitarian law, particularly the rules related to the protection of civilians and persons deprived of their liberty, which constitute a blatant breach of Yemen's international obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, including the right to life, the prohibition of arbitrary detention, the prohibition of enforced disappearance, and acts that may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, according to international standards, especially if proven to be widespread or systematic in nature. These are crimes that are not subject to statute of limitations and require individual and institutional criminal accountability.



The network warned of the catastrophic humanitarian consequences resulting from these violations, including the displacement of families, the exacerbation of living crises, large-scale internal displacement, local economic collapse, and increased psychological trauma among women and children.



It called for a clear and explicit international condemnation of the violations committed in Hadhramaut Governorate, an immediate and unconditional cessation of all violations, the urgent release of all arbitrarily detained individuals, the immediate disclosure of the fate of the forcibly disappeared, the return of looted public and private property to its rightful owners, and the adoption of effective measures to protect civilians and ensure respect for the rule of law, holding all those responsible for these violations accountable under the principle of non-impunity, and calling on the Arab Coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, to protect civilians based on the request of the President of the Presidential Leadership Council.