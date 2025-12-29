كشف تحليل لصور التقطتها الأقمار الاصطناعية أن الصين تجري عملية تحديث شامل وسريع لشبكة من المنشآت السرية المخصصة لتصنيع مكونات الرؤوس النووية.
وأوضحت صحيفة «واشنطن بوست» أن هذه التغييرات تأتي في وقت تكثف فيه بكين جهودها لتعزيز قدرتها على الرد السريع على أي هجوم محتمل، بحسب تقييمات خبراء استندت إلى منشورات رسمية، ما يرفع بشكل كبير مخاطر أي مواجهة نووية.
إنتاج الرؤوس النووية
وتُظهر صور الأقمار الاصطناعية، وتحليلات الخبراء، التي أعدتها «الشبكة النووية المفتوحة»، و«مركز أبحاث التحقق والتدريب والمعلومات»، والتي تمت مشاركتها مع «واشنطن بوست»، أن بكين سرَّعت بشكل حاد أنشطتها في مواقع رئيسية معنية بإنتاج الرؤوس النووية، في موجة توسع منذ عام 2021، من شأنها أن تعزز الطموحات النووية الصينية بشكل كبير.
وتشمل أعمال البناء تحديثات كبيرة في منشآت يُعتقد أنها تصمم وتنتج نوى البلوتونيوم، وهي قلب الرؤوس النووية، إضافة إلى مصانع تنتج المواد شديدة الانفجار المستخدمة لإطلاق التفاعل النووي.
وتشير الكتب العسكرية الصينية والمنشورات الداخلية ومقالات لباحثين مرتبطين بالمؤسسة العسكرية إلى رفع مستوى تأهب الألوية النووية، وربما تتجه نحو تبني وضعية «الإطلاق عند التحذير»، أي الاستعداد للرد فور رصد أي هجوم صاروخي.
وقال ريني بابيارز، الذي قاد تحليل نحو 6 من المواقع الرئيسية ضمن مشروع نفذته «الشبكة النووية المفتوحة» (ONN) في فيينا، و«مركز أبحاث التحقق والتدريب والمعلومات» (VERTIC) في لندن: «إن مستويات التغيير التي نشهدها منذ نحو عام 2019 وحتى اليوم ربما تكون أوسع نطاقاً مما رأيناه في أي وقت مضى».
ويستمر التوسع السريع في منشآت إنتاج الأسلحة الصينية، حتى في الوقت الذي يُظهر فيه تقرير صادر عن وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية (البنتاغون)، الأسبوع الماضي، أن إنتاج الرؤوس النووية قد تباطأ منذ عام 2024، مع بقاء العدد الإجمالي في حدود منخفضة عند 600 رأس تقريباً، وإن كان لا يزال في طريقه لتجاوز الألف رأس بحلول نهاية العقد.
الأسلحة النووية الأمريكية
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد قال أخيراً، خلال مناقشته خطط إعادة إطلاق اختبارات الأسلحة النووية الأمريكية، إن الصين قد تتمكن من اللحاق بالقدرات النووية الأمريكية خلال 5 سنوات.
ويرى محللون أن من غير المرجح أن تتمكن الصين من مضاهاة الترسانة الأمريكية المقدرة بنحو 3,700 رأس نووي في المستقبل القريب، غير أن التغييرات الجذرية التي أجرتها بكين على معظم عناصر برنامجها النووي تشير، بحسب هؤلاء، إلى أن جيش التحرير الشعبي يستعد لـ«سباق تسلح شامل»، حتى في الوقت الذي تؤكد فيه الصين أنها لا تسعى إلى ذلك.
وتُظهر هذه التغييرات مجتمعة كيف تطور بكين ذخائر وتكتيكات أكثر تنوعاً تمنحها خيارات لتهديد الولايات المتحدة وحلفائها، حتى وإن لم تتمكن من مضاهاة حجم المخزون النووي الأمريكي، وفق «واشنطن بوست».
An analysis of images captured by satellites has revealed that China is undergoing a comprehensive and rapid upgrade of a network of secret facilities dedicated to manufacturing nuclear warhead components.
The Washington Post explained that these changes come at a time when Beijing is intensifying its efforts to enhance its ability to respond quickly to any potential attack, according to assessments by experts based on official publications, significantly raising the risks of any nuclear confrontation.
Nuclear Warhead Production
Satellite images and expert analyses prepared by the Open Nuclear Network and the Verification Research, Training and Information Centre, which were shared with The Washington Post, show that Beijing has sharply accelerated its activities at key sites involved in nuclear warhead production, in a wave of expansion since 2021 that could significantly bolster China's nuclear ambitions.
The construction work includes major upgrades at facilities believed to design and produce plutonium cores, which are the heart of nuclear warheads, in addition to factories producing the high explosives used to initiate the nuclear reaction.
Chinese military books, internal publications, and articles by researchers linked to the military establishment indicate an elevation of the alert status of nuclear brigades, potentially moving towards adopting a "launch on warning" posture, meaning readiness to respond immediately upon detecting any missile attack.
René Pabiarz, who led the analysis of about six key sites as part of a project conducted by the Open Nuclear Network (ONN) in Vienna and the Verification Research, Training and Information Centre (VERTIC) in London, stated: "The levels of change we have witnessed since around 2019 to today may be broader in scope than anything we have seen before."
The rapid expansion of Chinese weapons production facilities continues even as a report released by the U.S. Department of Defense (Pentagon) last week indicates that nuclear warhead production has slowed since 2024, with the total number remaining at a low level of about 600 warheads, although it is still on track to exceed a thousand warheads by the end of the decade.
U.S. Nuclear Weapons
Recently, U.S. President Donald Trump stated during discussions about plans to resume U.S. nuclear weapons testing that China could catch up to U.S. nuclear capabilities within five years.
Analysts believe it is unlikely that China will be able to match the estimated U.S. arsenal of about 3,700 nuclear warheads in the near future; however, the radical changes Beijing has made to most elements of its nuclear program suggest, according to them, that the People's Liberation Army is preparing for a "comprehensive arms race," even as China asserts that it does not seek such a race.
Together, these changes illustrate how Beijing is developing more diverse munitions and tactics that provide it with options to threaten the United States and its allies, even if it cannot match the size of the U.S. nuclear stockpile, according to The Washington Post.