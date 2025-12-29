كشف تحليل لصور التقطتها الأقمار الاصطناعية أن الصين تجري عملية تحديث شامل وسريع لشبكة من المنشآت السرية المخصصة لتصنيع مكونات الرؤوس النووية.


وأوضحت صحيفة «واشنطن بوست» أن هذه التغييرات تأتي في وقت تكثف فيه بكين جهودها لتعزيز قدرتها على الرد السريع على أي هجوم محتمل، بحسب تقييمات خبراء استندت إلى منشورات رسمية، ما يرفع بشكل كبير مخاطر أي مواجهة نووية.


إنتاج الرؤوس النووية


وتُظهر صور الأقمار الاصطناعية، وتحليلات الخبراء، التي أعدتها «الشبكة النووية المفتوحة»، و«مركز أبحاث التحقق والتدريب والمعلومات»، والتي تمت مشاركتها مع «واشنطن بوست»، أن بكين سرَّعت بشكل حاد أنشطتها في مواقع رئيسية معنية بإنتاج الرؤوس النووية، في موجة توسع منذ عام 2021، من شأنها أن تعزز الطموحات النووية الصينية بشكل كبير.


وتشمل أعمال البناء تحديثات كبيرة في منشآت يُعتقد أنها تصمم وتنتج نوى البلوتونيوم، وهي قلب الرؤوس النووية، إضافة إلى مصانع تنتج المواد شديدة الانفجار المستخدمة لإطلاق التفاعل النووي.


وتشير الكتب العسكرية الصينية والمنشورات الداخلية ومقالات لباحثين مرتبطين بالمؤسسة العسكرية إلى رفع مستوى تأهب الألوية النووية، وربما تتجه نحو تبني وضعية «الإطلاق عند التحذير»، أي الاستعداد للرد فور رصد أي هجوم صاروخي.


وقال ريني بابيارز، الذي قاد تحليل نحو 6 من المواقع الرئيسية ضمن مشروع نفذته «الشبكة النووية المفتوحة» (ONN) في فيينا، و«مركز أبحاث التحقق والتدريب والمعلومات» (VERTIC) في لندن: «إن مستويات التغيير التي نشهدها منذ نحو عام 2019 وحتى اليوم ربما تكون أوسع نطاقاً مما رأيناه في أي وقت مضى».


ويستمر التوسع السريع في منشآت إنتاج الأسلحة الصينية، حتى في الوقت الذي يُظهر فيه تقرير صادر عن وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية (البنتاغون)، الأسبوع الماضي، أن إنتاج الرؤوس النووية قد تباطأ منذ عام 2024، مع بقاء العدد الإجمالي في حدود منخفضة عند 600 رأس تقريباً، وإن كان لا يزال في طريقه لتجاوز الألف رأس بحلول نهاية العقد.


الأسلحة النووية الأمريكية


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد قال أخيراً، خلال مناقشته خطط إعادة إطلاق اختبارات الأسلحة النووية الأمريكية، إن الصين قد تتمكن من اللحاق بالقدرات النووية الأمريكية خلال 5 سنوات.


ويرى محللون أن من غير المرجح أن تتمكن الصين من مضاهاة الترسانة الأمريكية المقدرة بنحو 3,700 رأس نووي في المستقبل القريب، غير أن التغييرات الجذرية التي أجرتها بكين على معظم عناصر برنامجها النووي تشير، بحسب هؤلاء، إلى أن جيش التحرير الشعبي يستعد لـ«سباق تسلح شامل»، حتى في الوقت الذي تؤكد فيه الصين أنها لا تسعى إلى ذلك.


وتُظهر هذه التغييرات مجتمعة كيف تطور بكين ذخائر وتكتيكات أكثر تنوعاً تمنحها خيارات لتهديد الولايات المتحدة وحلفائها، حتى وإن لم تتمكن من مضاهاة حجم المخزون النووي الأمريكي، وفق «واشنطن بوست».