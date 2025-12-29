An analysis of images captured by satellites has revealed that China is undergoing a comprehensive and rapid upgrade of a network of secret facilities dedicated to manufacturing nuclear warhead components.



The Washington Post explained that these changes come at a time when Beijing is intensifying its efforts to enhance its ability to respond quickly to any potential attack, according to assessments by experts based on official publications, significantly raising the risks of any nuclear confrontation.



Nuclear Warhead Production



Satellite images and expert analyses prepared by the Open Nuclear Network and the Verification Research, Training and Information Centre, which were shared with The Washington Post, show that Beijing has sharply accelerated its activities at key sites involved in nuclear warhead production, in a wave of expansion since 2021 that could significantly bolster China's nuclear ambitions.



The construction work includes major upgrades at facilities believed to design and produce plutonium cores, which are the heart of nuclear warheads, in addition to factories producing the high explosives used to initiate the nuclear reaction.



Chinese military books, internal publications, and articles by researchers linked to the military establishment indicate an elevation of the alert status of nuclear brigades, potentially moving towards adopting a "launch on warning" posture, meaning readiness to respond immediately upon detecting any missile attack.



René Pabiarz, who led the analysis of about six key sites as part of a project conducted by the Open Nuclear Network (ONN) in Vienna and the Verification Research, Training and Information Centre (VERTIC) in London, stated: "The levels of change we have witnessed since around 2019 to today may be broader in scope than anything we have seen before."



The rapid expansion of Chinese weapons production facilities continues even as a report released by the U.S. Department of Defense (Pentagon) last week indicates that nuclear warhead production has slowed since 2024, with the total number remaining at a low level of about 600 warheads, although it is still on track to exceed a thousand warheads by the end of the decade.



U.S. Nuclear Weapons



Recently, U.S. President Donald Trump stated during discussions about plans to resume U.S. nuclear weapons testing that China could catch up to U.S. nuclear capabilities within five years.



Analysts believe it is unlikely that China will be able to match the estimated U.S. arsenal of about 3,700 nuclear warheads in the near future; however, the radical changes Beijing has made to most elements of its nuclear program suggest, according to them, that the People's Liberation Army is preparing for a "comprehensive arms race," even as China asserts that it does not seek such a race.



Together, these changes illustrate how Beijing is developing more diverse munitions and tactics that provide it with options to threaten the United States and its allies, even if it cannot match the size of the U.S. nuclear stockpile, according to The Washington Post.