كشف الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، جانباً من كواليس اللقاء الذي جمعه مع نظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في فلوريدا، مساء أمس الأحد.


وأعلن زيلينسكي خلال مؤتمر صحفي عبر الإنترنت، اليوم ⁠(الإثنين)، أن المسودة المطروحة لإطار السلام وإنهاء الحرب الروسية تضمنت ضمانات أمنية أمريكية لأوكرانيا لمدة ‍15 ⁠عاماً.


وأفصح أنه ‌طلب من الرئيس الأمريكي ضمانات تصل إلى 50 عاماً، وفق ما نقلت عنه وسائل إعلام غربية. وقال زيلينسكي: «أريد فعلا أن تكون هذه الضمانات أطول.. وقلت له إننا نرغب في النظر في إمكانية طرح 30 أو 40 أو 50 سنة»، لافتاً إلى أن الرئيس ترمب وعده بدرس هذا المقترح.


وكان ترمب أعلن، مساء أمس الأحد، أن التوصل إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا بات قريباً، لكنه لم يعلن بإحراز اختراق بشأن مسألة الأراضي المتنازع عليها بعد محادثاته مع الرئيسين الأوكراني والروسي.


وأوضح ترمب الذي تعهّد بإنهاء النزاع في اليوم الأول من رئاسته التي بدأت قبل نحو عام، بأنه سيتضح في غضون أسابيع ما إذا كان ممكناً إنهاء الحرب التي أودت بحياة عشرات الآلاف من الأشخاص منذ فبراير 2022.


وتقضي الخطة الحالية التي نُقّحت بعد أسابيع من المفاوضات الأمريكية الأوكرانية المكثفة، بوقف الحرب على خطوط الجبهة الحالية في منطقة دونباس الشرقية، وإنشاء منطقة منزوعة السلاح، مقابل ضمانات أمنية أمريكية وأوروبية إلى كييف. فيما تتمسك موسكو بمطلب السيطرة على دونباس، فضلاً عن تخلي كييف عن حلم الانضمام إلى الناتو، وعدم نشر قوات أوروبية على الأراضي الأوكرانية.