كشف الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، جانباً من كواليس اللقاء الذي جمعه مع نظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في فلوريدا، مساء أمس الأحد.
وأعلن زيلينسكي خلال مؤتمر صحفي عبر الإنترنت، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن المسودة المطروحة لإطار السلام وإنهاء الحرب الروسية تضمنت ضمانات أمنية أمريكية لأوكرانيا لمدة 15 عاماً.
وأفصح أنه طلب من الرئيس الأمريكي ضمانات تصل إلى 50 عاماً، وفق ما نقلت عنه وسائل إعلام غربية. وقال زيلينسكي: «أريد فعلا أن تكون هذه الضمانات أطول.. وقلت له إننا نرغب في النظر في إمكانية طرح 30 أو 40 أو 50 سنة»، لافتاً إلى أن الرئيس ترمب وعده بدرس هذا المقترح.
وكان ترمب أعلن، مساء أمس الأحد، أن التوصل إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا بات قريباً، لكنه لم يعلن بإحراز اختراق بشأن مسألة الأراضي المتنازع عليها بعد محادثاته مع الرئيسين الأوكراني والروسي.
وأوضح ترمب الذي تعهّد بإنهاء النزاع في اليوم الأول من رئاسته التي بدأت قبل نحو عام، بأنه سيتضح في غضون أسابيع ما إذا كان ممكناً إنهاء الحرب التي أودت بحياة عشرات الآلاف من الأشخاص منذ فبراير 2022.
وتقضي الخطة الحالية التي نُقّحت بعد أسابيع من المفاوضات الأمريكية الأوكرانية المكثفة، بوقف الحرب على خطوط الجبهة الحالية في منطقة دونباس الشرقية، وإنشاء منطقة منزوعة السلاح، مقابل ضمانات أمنية أمريكية وأوروبية إلى كييف. فيما تتمسك موسكو بمطلب السيطرة على دونباس، فضلاً عن تخلي كييف عن حلم الانضمام إلى الناتو، وعدم نشر قوات أوروبية على الأراضي الأوكرانية.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed some behind-the-scenes details of his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida last night, Sunday.
Zelensky announced during an online press conference today (Monday) that the proposed draft for a peace framework and ending the Russian war included American security guarantees for Ukraine for a period of 15 years.
He disclosed that he requested from the U.S. President guarantees extending up to 50 years, according to reports from Western media. Zelensky said, “I really want these guarantees to be longer... and I told him that we would like to consider the possibility of proposing 30, 40, or 50 years,” noting that President Trump promised to consider this proposal.
Trump announced last night, Sunday, that reaching an agreement to end the war in Ukraine is close, but he did not declare any breakthrough regarding the disputed territories after his talks with the Ukrainian and Russian presidents.
Trump, who pledged to end the conflict on the first day of his presidency, which began about a year ago, clarified that it will become clear within weeks whether it is possible to end the war that has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people since February 2022.
The current plan, which was revised after weeks of intensive U.S.-Ukrainian negotiations, calls for stopping the war along the current front lines in the eastern Donbas region and establishing a demilitarized zone, in exchange for American and European security guarantees to Kyiv. Meanwhile, Moscow insists on the demand for control over Donbas, in addition to Kyiv abandoning its dream of joining NATO and not deploying European forces on Ukrainian territory.