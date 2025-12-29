Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed some behind-the-scenes details of his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida last night, Sunday.



Zelensky announced during an online press conference today (Monday) that the proposed draft for a peace framework and ending the Russian war included American security guarantees for Ukraine for a period of 15 years.



He disclosed that he requested from the U.S. President guarantees extending up to 50 years, according to reports from Western media. Zelensky said, “I really want these guarantees to be longer... and I told him that we would like to consider the possibility of proposing 30, 40, or 50 years,” noting that President Trump promised to consider this proposal.



Trump announced last night, Sunday, that reaching an agreement to end the war in Ukraine is close, but he did not declare any breakthrough regarding the disputed territories after his talks with the Ukrainian and Russian presidents.



Trump, who pledged to end the conflict on the first day of his presidency, which began about a year ago, clarified that it will become clear within weeks whether it is possible to end the war that has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people since February 2022.



The current plan, which was revised after weeks of intensive U.S.-Ukrainian negotiations, calls for stopping the war along the current front lines in the eastern Donbas region and establishing a demilitarized zone, in exchange for American and European security guarantees to Kyiv. Meanwhile, Moscow insists on the demand for control over Donbas, in addition to Kyiv abandoning its dream of joining NATO and not deploying European forces on Ukrainian territory.