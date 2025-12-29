على الرغم من حالة التفاؤل التي انتهى إليها اجتماع الرئيسين الأمريكي دونالد ترمب والأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، إلا أن هناك بعض النقاط لا تزال عالقة ضمن خطة السلام المرتقبة لإنهاء الحرب بين روسيا وأوكرانيا.


التخلي عن الأراضي


وكشف الرئيس ترمب أن مسألة «دونباس» والتخلي عن الأراضي قضية معقدة ولا تزال عالقة، وهو مطلب وشرط أساسي بالنسبة إلى موسكو.


وأعلن أن مسألة الضمانات الأمنية التي تطالب بها كييف لم تحل نهائياً، لكنه تم الاتفاق على 95% منها، محملاً عبء هذه المهمة إلى الأوروبيين. وقال ترمب إن الدول الأوروبية ستلعب الدور الأكبر في قضية الضمانات، رغم أن أوكرانيا شددت أكثر من مرة على أهمية أن تنخرط الولايات المتحدة في هذه المسألة من أجل ردع أي هجوم روسي مستقبلي محتمل.


وسبق أن طرح مستشارو ترمب فكرة تقديم ضمانات أمنية لأوكرانيا شبيهة بضمانات حلف شمال الأطلسي، ما يعني أن أعضاء الناتو سيردون عسكرياً إذا شنت روسيا هجوما آخر.


مفاجأة زيلينسكي


وحسب ما أظهرت مقاطع فيديو، فإن اللحظات الأكثر إحراجاً لزيلينسكي بدت عندما تحدث الرئيس الأمريكي عن نظيره الروسي فلاديمير بوتين مؤكداً أنه «يريد لأوكرانيا النجاح»، ليرد زيلينسكي بابتسامة ساخرة.


كذلك من اللحظات التي بدت «غريبة» بعض الشيء بالنسبة إلى الرئيس الأوكراني، وحسب ما أظهرت ردة فعله، تأكيد ترمب أن بوتين يريد نجاح خطة السلام. إذ قال ترمب بينما وقف إلى جانبه زيلينسكي خلال المؤتمر الصحفي، مساء أمس الأحد: «بوتين يريد حقاً أن يرى ذلك يحدث.. أخبرني ذلك بشدة.. وأنا أصدقه..».


الاتفاق بات قريباً


وأعلن ترمب أن التوصل إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا بات قريباً، لكنه لم يفد بإحراز اختراق بشأن مسألة الأراضي المتنازع عليها بعد محادثات جديدة مع الرئيسين الأوكراني والروسي.


وأفاد الرئيس الأمريكي الذي تعهّد بإنهاء النزاع في اليوم الأول من رئاسته التي بدأت قبل نحو عام، بأنه سيتضح في غضون أسابيع ما إذا كان ممكناً إنهاء الحرب التي أودت بحياة عشرات الآلاف من الأشخاص منذ فبراير 2022.


وتقضي الخطة الحالية التي نُقّحت بعد أسابيع من المفاوضات الأمريكية الأوكرانية المكثفة، بوقف الحرب على خطوط الجبهة الحالية في منطقة دونباس الشرقية، وإنشاء منطقة منزوعة السلاح.


وتطالب روسيا بتنازلات إقليمية، دون أن تظهر أية علامات للتنازل، إذ ترى أملاً في المكاسب التدريجية التي تحققها منذ أربع سنوات ضد الدفاعات الأوكرانية. ودعا الكرملين في بيان بعد المحادثة الهاتفية بين بوتين وترمب كييف إلى اتخاذ «قرار شجاع» وسحب القوات فوراً من دونباس، واصفاً القادة الأوروبيين بأنهم العائق أمام السلام.


وكشف المستشار الدبلوماسي للكرملين يوري أوشاكوف أن روسيا والولايات المتحدة متفقتان على وجهة النظر نفسها، وهي أنّ الاقتراح الأوكراني والأوروبي لوقف إطلاق النار مؤقتاً لن يؤدي إلا إلى إطالة أمد النزاع واستئناف الأعمال العدائية.