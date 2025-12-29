Despite the optimistic outcome of the meeting between American President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, there are still some points that remain unresolved within the anticipated peace plan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.



Giving Up Territory



President Trump revealed that the issue of "Donbas" and the relinquishing of territory is a complex matter that remains unresolved, which is a fundamental demand and condition for Moscow.



He announced that the issue of security guarantees demanded by Kyiv has not been fully resolved, but 95% of it has been agreed upon, placing the burden of this task on the Europeans. Trump stated that European countries will play the largest role in the matter of guarantees, despite Ukraine emphasizing multiple times the importance of U.S. involvement in this issue to deter any potential future Russian attack.



Trump's advisors had previously suggested providing Ukraine with security guarantees similar to those of NATO, meaning that NATO members would respond militarily if Russia launched another attack.



Zelensky's Surprise



According to video clips, the most embarrassing moments for Zelensky appeared when the American president spoke about his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, asserting that he "wants Ukraine to succeed," to which Zelensky responded with a sarcastic smile.



Another moment that seemed somewhat "strange" for the Ukrainian president, based on his reaction, was Trump's assertion that Putin wants the peace plan to succeed. Trump said while standing next to Zelensky during the press conference last Sunday evening: "Putin really wants to see that happen... He told me that very strongly... and I believe him..."



An Agreement is Close



Trump announced that reaching an agreement to end the war in Ukraine is close, but he did not report any breakthroughs regarding the issue of disputed territories after new talks with the Ukrainian and Russian presidents.



The American president, who pledged to end the conflict on the first day of his presidency nearly a year ago, stated that it will become clear within weeks whether it is possible to end the war that has claimed tens of thousands of lives since February 2022.



The current plan, which has been revised after weeks of intensive American-Ukrainian negotiations, calls for a cessation of hostilities along the current front lines in the eastern Donbas region and the establishment of a demilitarized zone.



Russia demands territorial concessions, showing no signs of yielding, as it sees hope in the gradual gains it has made over the past four years against Ukrainian defenses. The Kremlin, in a statement following the phone conversation between Putin and Trump, urged Kyiv to make a "brave decision" and withdraw its forces immediately from Donbas, describing European leaders as the obstacle to peace.



Diplomatic advisor to the Kremlin, Yuri Ushakov, revealed that Russia and the United States share the same viewpoint, which is that the Ukrainian and European proposal for a temporary ceasefire will only prolong the conflict and resume hostilities.