أعرب رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي السوداني عبدالفتاح البرهان، اليوم (الأحد)، عن ثقته التامة في نوايا السعودية ومصر والولايات المتحدة لعلاج الأزمة وتحقيق السلام في السودان.


وثمّن البرهان خلال لقائه شخصيات سودانية وتركية ومنظمات المجتمع المدني ووسائل الإعلام بمقر السفارة السودانية في العاصمة التركية أنقرة، الدور الإيجابي للمملكة العربية السعودية إلى جانب مصر، والنوايا الحسنة لبعض الأطراف الدولية، معرباً عن ثقته في قدرتهم على الإسهام في معالجة الأزمة السودانية ودعم مساعي تحقيق السلام والاستقرار المستدام في البلاد.


مطالبة بتحرك أمريكي


ودعا البرهان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب للنظر للقضية السودانية من وجهة نظر السودانيين، موضحاً أنه «قادر على معالجة الأزمة، لأنه يريد أن يكون رجل السلام في هذا العام».


وقال البرهان بحسب بيان عن إعلام المجلس السيادي: «نحن لسنا دعاة حرب، غير أن إنهاء التمرد شرط أساسي لأي حل سياسي»، مبيناً أن «الحل العسكري لا يعني بالضرورة استمرار القتال، بل قد ينتهي بالاستسلام».


وعبّر عن ثقته في تحقيق النصر بدعم الإرادة الشعبية والتفافها حول القوات المسلحة.


وأكد رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي عبدالفتاح البرهان، أن السودان لن يقبل بهدنة أو وقف لإطلاق النار طالما قوات الدعم السريع موجودة في شبر من البلاد، مؤكداً تمسك الدولة بمواصلة جهودها لاستعادة الأمن والاستقرار.


مبادرة الحكومة السودانية


وقال البرهان إن المبادرة التي قدّمها رئيس الوزراء كامل إدريس في الأمم المتحدة بنيويورك هي مبادرة حكومة السودان لمعالجة الأزمة، وقد جرى التوافق عليها داخل مجلسَي السيادة والوزراء، مشيراً إلى أن المرحلة القادمة ستشهد عقد اجتماعات لمجلس الأمن والدفاع لوضع الآليات اللازمة لاعتماد المبادرة على مستوى الدولة بمختلف قطاعاتها، والعمل على الترويج لها لتصبح المبادرة الوحيدة التي تلبي تطلعات الشعب السوداني.