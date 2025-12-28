The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, expressed today (Sunday) his complete confidence in the intentions of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United States to address the crisis and achieve peace in Sudan.



Al-Burhan praised during his meeting with Sudanese and Turkish figures, civil society organizations, and media at the Sudanese embassy in the Turkish capital, Ankara, the positive role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia alongside Egypt, and the good intentions of some international parties, expressing his confidence in their ability to contribute to resolving the Sudanese crisis and supporting efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in the country.



Call for American Action



Al-Burhan called on President Donald Trump to view the Sudanese issue from the perspective of the Sudanese people, explaining that he "is capable of addressing the crisis because he wants to be the man of peace this year."



Al-Burhan stated, according to a statement from the Sovereignty Council's media: "We are not advocates of war; however, ending the rebellion is a prerequisite for any political solution," indicating that "the military solution does not necessarily mean the continuation of fighting, but it may end in surrender."



He expressed his confidence in achieving victory with the support of the popular will and its rallying around the armed forces.



Al-Burhan confirmed that Sudan would not accept a truce or ceasefire as long as the Rapid Support Forces are present on any inch of the country, affirming the state's commitment to continue its efforts to restore security and stability.



Sudanese Government Initiative



Al-Burhan stated that the initiative presented by Prime Minister Kamel Idris at the United Nations in New York is the Sudanese government's initiative to address the crisis, which has been agreed upon within the Sovereignty and Ministers Councils, noting that the coming phase will witness the convening of meetings for the Security and Defense Council to establish the necessary mechanisms for adopting the initiative at the state level across its various sectors, and to work on promoting it to become the only initiative that meets the aspirations of the Sudanese people.