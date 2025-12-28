أعرب رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي السوداني عبدالفتاح البرهان، اليوم (الأحد)، عن ثقته التامة في نوايا السعودية ومصر والولايات المتحدة لعلاج الأزمة وتحقيق السلام في السودان.
وثمّن البرهان خلال لقائه شخصيات سودانية وتركية ومنظمات المجتمع المدني ووسائل الإعلام بمقر السفارة السودانية في العاصمة التركية أنقرة، الدور الإيجابي للمملكة العربية السعودية إلى جانب مصر، والنوايا الحسنة لبعض الأطراف الدولية، معرباً عن ثقته في قدرتهم على الإسهام في معالجة الأزمة السودانية ودعم مساعي تحقيق السلام والاستقرار المستدام في البلاد.
مطالبة بتحرك أمريكي
ودعا البرهان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب للنظر للقضية السودانية من وجهة نظر السودانيين، موضحاً أنه «قادر على معالجة الأزمة، لأنه يريد أن يكون رجل السلام في هذا العام».
وقال البرهان بحسب بيان عن إعلام المجلس السيادي: «نحن لسنا دعاة حرب، غير أن إنهاء التمرد شرط أساسي لأي حل سياسي»، مبيناً أن «الحل العسكري لا يعني بالضرورة استمرار القتال، بل قد ينتهي بالاستسلام».
وعبّر عن ثقته في تحقيق النصر بدعم الإرادة الشعبية والتفافها حول القوات المسلحة.
وأكد رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي عبدالفتاح البرهان، أن السودان لن يقبل بهدنة أو وقف لإطلاق النار طالما قوات الدعم السريع موجودة في شبر من البلاد، مؤكداً تمسك الدولة بمواصلة جهودها لاستعادة الأمن والاستقرار.
مبادرة الحكومة السودانية
وقال البرهان إن المبادرة التي قدّمها رئيس الوزراء كامل إدريس في الأمم المتحدة بنيويورك هي مبادرة حكومة السودان لمعالجة الأزمة، وقد جرى التوافق عليها داخل مجلسَي السيادة والوزراء، مشيراً إلى أن المرحلة القادمة ستشهد عقد اجتماعات لمجلس الأمن والدفاع لوضع الآليات اللازمة لاعتماد المبادرة على مستوى الدولة بمختلف قطاعاتها، والعمل على الترويج لها لتصبح المبادرة الوحيدة التي تلبي تطلعات الشعب السوداني.
The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, expressed today (Sunday) his complete confidence in the intentions of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United States to address the crisis and achieve peace in Sudan.
Al-Burhan praised during his meeting with Sudanese and Turkish figures, civil society organizations, and media at the Sudanese embassy in the Turkish capital, Ankara, the positive role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia alongside Egypt, and the good intentions of some international parties, expressing his confidence in their ability to contribute to resolving the Sudanese crisis and supporting efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in the country.
Call for American Action
Al-Burhan called on President Donald Trump to view the Sudanese issue from the perspective of the Sudanese people, explaining that he "is capable of addressing the crisis because he wants to be the man of peace this year."
Al-Burhan stated, according to a statement from the Sovereignty Council's media: "We are not advocates of war; however, ending the rebellion is a prerequisite for any political solution," indicating that "the military solution does not necessarily mean the continuation of fighting, but it may end in surrender."
He expressed his confidence in achieving victory with the support of the popular will and its rallying around the armed forces.
Al-Burhan confirmed that Sudan would not accept a truce or ceasefire as long as the Rapid Support Forces are present on any inch of the country, affirming the state's commitment to continue its efforts to restore security and stability.
Sudanese Government Initiative
Al-Burhan stated that the initiative presented by Prime Minister Kamel Idris at the United Nations in New York is the Sudanese government's initiative to address the crisis, which has been agreed upon within the Sovereignty and Ministers Councils, noting that the coming phase will witness the convening of meetings for the Security and Defense Council to establish the necessary mechanisms for adopting the initiative at the state level across its various sectors, and to work on promoting it to become the only initiative that meets the aspirations of the Sudanese people.