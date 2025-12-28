The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, announced today (Sunday) that Sudan will not accept a truce or ceasefire as long as the Rapid Support Forces are present on any part of the country, affirming the state's commitment to continue its efforts to restore security and stability.



The Sudanese Government Initiative



During his meeting with Sudanese and Turkish community leaders, civil society organizations, and media representatives at the Sudanese embassy in Ankara, he stated that the initiative presented by Prime Minister Kamel Idris at the United Nations in New York is the Sudanese government's initiative to address the crisis, which has been agreed upon within the Sovereignty and Ministers Councils. He pointed out that the upcoming phase will witness meetings of the Security and Defense Council to establish the necessary mechanisms for adopting the initiative at the national level across various sectors and to work on promoting it to become the sole initiative that meets the aspirations of the Sudanese people.



Crimes of the "Rapid Support Forces"



On another note, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a UN agency, announced today (Sunday) that more than 7,000 people have fled from the towns of Am Bro and Krenoi in North Darfur, which were taken over by the Rapid Support Forces days ago.



The organization noted that over 3,000 people have fled from the city of Kadugli, which is besieged by the Rapid Support Forces and controlled by the army, while the residents suffer from famine.



Fires have consumed 45 shelters for displaced persons after igniting in the Abu Jubeiha area, South Kordofan.



The Sudan Doctors Network reported yesterday that testimonies from survivors who reached the displacement camps in the Chadian region of Tina indicated that more than 200 people were killed, including children, women, and men, who were targeted and killed on an ethnic basis in the areas of Ambru Serba and Abu Qumra following the attack by the Rapid Support Forces, describing it as "a blatant violation of all humanitarian and international laws."



Wave of Displacement to Chad



The network confirmed that these crimes have caused large waves of displacement towards Chad, fleeing from armed attacks, indicating that the displaced and refugees are living in extremely complicated humanitarian conditions characterized by severe shortages of food and clean drinking water, deteriorating health services, and the absence of safe shelter, threatening the lives of thousands, especially children, women, and the elderly.



It pointed out that the continuation of these violations will push thousands of civilians towards Chad in the largest refugee operation these areas will witness. The network condemned the international silence and failure to take deterrent measures, asserting that silence represents indirect participation in these humanitarian tragedies.



The Sudan Doctors Network called for an immediate halt to the attacks and the displacement operations that have begun in these areas due to the mass killings, and for safe and unrestricted humanitarian access for medical and relief assistance, along with urgent support for the displaced and refugees.