أعلن رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي عبدالفتاح البرهان اليوم (الأحد) أن السودان لن يقبل بهدنة أو وقف لإطلاق النار طالما قوات الدعم السريع موجودة في شبر من البلاد، مؤكداً تمسك الدولة بمواصلة جهودها لاستعادة الأمن والاستقرار.


مبادرة الحكومة السودانية


وقال خلال لقائه رموز المجتمع السوداني والتركي ومنظمات المجتمع المدني ووسائل الإعلام بمقر السفارة السودانية في أنقرة إن المبادرة التي قدّمها رئيس الوزراء كامل إدريس في الأمم المتحدة بنيويورك هي مبادرة حكومة السودان لمعالجة الأزمة، وقد جرى التوافق عليها داخل مجلسي السيادة والوزراء، مشيراً إلى أن المرحلة القادمة ستشهد عقد اجتماعات لمجلس الأمن والدفاع لوضع الآليات اللازمة لاعتماد المبادرة على مستوى الدولة بمختلف قطاعاتها، والعمل على الترويج لها لتصبح المبادرة الوحيدة التي تلبي تطلعات الشعب السوداني.


جرائم «الدعم السريع»


من جهة أخرى، أعلنت المنظمة الدولية للهجرة التابعة للأمم المتحدة اليوم (الأحد) أن أكثر من 7 آلاف شخص فروا من مدن أم برو وكرنوي في شمال دارفور، اللتين سيطرت عليهما قوات الدعم السريع قبل أيام.


وأشارت المنظمة إلى أن أكثر من 3 آلاف شخص فروا من مدينة كادوقلي التي تحاصرها قوات الدعم السريع ويسيطر عليها الجيش بينما يعاني السكان من المجاعة.


والتهمت النيران 45 مأوى للنازحين بعد اشتعالها في منطقة أبو جبيهة، جنوب كردفان.


وكانت شبكة أطباء السودان قد نقلت أمس عن شهادات لناجين وصلوا إلى معسكرات النزوح بمنطقة الطينة التشادية أن أكثر من 200 شخص قتلوا من بينهم أطفال ونساء ورجال، جرى استهدافهم وقتلهم على أساس إثني، بمناطق أمبرو سربا وأبو قمرة عقب الهجوم عليها من قبل الدعم السريع، واصفة ذلك بـ«الانتهاك الفاضح لكل القوانين الإنسانية والدولية».


موجة نزوح إلى تشاد


وأكدت الشبكة أن هذه الجرائم تسببت في موجات نزوح واسعة نحو دولة تشاد هرباً من الهجمات المسلحة، مبينة أن النازحين واللاجئين يعيشون أوضاعاً إنسانية بالغة التعقيد، تتسم بنقص حاد في الغذاء والمياه الصالحة للشرب، وتدهور الخدمات الصحية، وغياب المأوى الآمن، ما يهدد حياة الآلاف، خصوصاً الأطفال والنساء وكبار السن.


وأشارت إلى أن استمرار هذه الانتهاكات سيدفع بالآلاف من المدنيين نحو تشاد في أكبر عملية لجوء ستشهدها هذه المناطق. ونددت الشبكة بالصمت الدولي والتقاعس عن اتخاذ إجراءات رادعة، مؤكدة أن الصمت يمثل مشاركة غير مباشرة في هذه المآسي الإنسانية.


وطالبت شبكة أطباء السودان بوقف فوري للهجمات ووقف عمليات النزوح التي بدأت بهذه المناطق جراء عمليات القتل الجماعي، ووصول إنساني آمن وغير مقيّد للمساعدات الطبية والإغاثية، مع تقديم دعم عاجل للنازحين واللاجئين.