أعلن رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي عبدالفتاح البرهان اليوم (الأحد) أن السودان لن يقبل بهدنة أو وقف لإطلاق النار طالما قوات الدعم السريع موجودة في شبر من البلاد، مؤكداً تمسك الدولة بمواصلة جهودها لاستعادة الأمن والاستقرار.
مبادرة الحكومة السودانية
وقال خلال لقائه رموز المجتمع السوداني والتركي ومنظمات المجتمع المدني ووسائل الإعلام بمقر السفارة السودانية في أنقرة إن المبادرة التي قدّمها رئيس الوزراء كامل إدريس في الأمم المتحدة بنيويورك هي مبادرة حكومة السودان لمعالجة الأزمة، وقد جرى التوافق عليها داخل مجلسي السيادة والوزراء، مشيراً إلى أن المرحلة القادمة ستشهد عقد اجتماعات لمجلس الأمن والدفاع لوضع الآليات اللازمة لاعتماد المبادرة على مستوى الدولة بمختلف قطاعاتها، والعمل على الترويج لها لتصبح المبادرة الوحيدة التي تلبي تطلعات الشعب السوداني.
جرائم «الدعم السريع»
من جهة أخرى، أعلنت المنظمة الدولية للهجرة التابعة للأمم المتحدة اليوم (الأحد) أن أكثر من 7 آلاف شخص فروا من مدن أم برو وكرنوي في شمال دارفور، اللتين سيطرت عليهما قوات الدعم السريع قبل أيام.
وأشارت المنظمة إلى أن أكثر من 3 آلاف شخص فروا من مدينة كادوقلي التي تحاصرها قوات الدعم السريع ويسيطر عليها الجيش بينما يعاني السكان من المجاعة.
والتهمت النيران 45 مأوى للنازحين بعد اشتعالها في منطقة أبو جبيهة، جنوب كردفان.
وكانت شبكة أطباء السودان قد نقلت أمس عن شهادات لناجين وصلوا إلى معسكرات النزوح بمنطقة الطينة التشادية أن أكثر من 200 شخص قتلوا من بينهم أطفال ونساء ورجال، جرى استهدافهم وقتلهم على أساس إثني، بمناطق أمبرو سربا وأبو قمرة عقب الهجوم عليها من قبل الدعم السريع، واصفة ذلك بـ«الانتهاك الفاضح لكل القوانين الإنسانية والدولية».
موجة نزوح إلى تشاد
وأكدت الشبكة أن هذه الجرائم تسببت في موجات نزوح واسعة نحو دولة تشاد هرباً من الهجمات المسلحة، مبينة أن النازحين واللاجئين يعيشون أوضاعاً إنسانية بالغة التعقيد، تتسم بنقص حاد في الغذاء والمياه الصالحة للشرب، وتدهور الخدمات الصحية، وغياب المأوى الآمن، ما يهدد حياة الآلاف، خصوصاً الأطفال والنساء وكبار السن.
وأشارت إلى أن استمرار هذه الانتهاكات سيدفع بالآلاف من المدنيين نحو تشاد في أكبر عملية لجوء ستشهدها هذه المناطق. ونددت الشبكة بالصمت الدولي والتقاعس عن اتخاذ إجراءات رادعة، مؤكدة أن الصمت يمثل مشاركة غير مباشرة في هذه المآسي الإنسانية.
وطالبت شبكة أطباء السودان بوقف فوري للهجمات ووقف عمليات النزوح التي بدأت بهذه المناطق جراء عمليات القتل الجماعي، ووصول إنساني آمن وغير مقيّد للمساعدات الطبية والإغاثية، مع تقديم دعم عاجل للنازحين واللاجئين.
The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, announced today (Sunday) that Sudan will not accept a truce or ceasefire as long as the Rapid Support Forces are present on any part of the country, affirming the state's commitment to continue its efforts to restore security and stability.
The Sudanese Government Initiative
During his meeting with Sudanese and Turkish community leaders, civil society organizations, and media representatives at the Sudanese embassy in Ankara, he stated that the initiative presented by Prime Minister Kamel Idris at the United Nations in New York is the Sudanese government's initiative to address the crisis, which has been agreed upon within the Sovereignty and Ministers Councils. He pointed out that the upcoming phase will witness meetings of the Security and Defense Council to establish the necessary mechanisms for adopting the initiative at the national level across various sectors and to work on promoting it to become the sole initiative that meets the aspirations of the Sudanese people.
Crimes of the "Rapid Support Forces"
On another note, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a UN agency, announced today (Sunday) that more than 7,000 people have fled from the towns of Am Bro and Krenoi in North Darfur, which were taken over by the Rapid Support Forces days ago.
The organization noted that over 3,000 people have fled from the city of Kadugli, which is besieged by the Rapid Support Forces and controlled by the army, while the residents suffer from famine.
Fires have consumed 45 shelters for displaced persons after igniting in the Abu Jubeiha area, South Kordofan.
The Sudan Doctors Network reported yesterday that testimonies from survivors who reached the displacement camps in the Chadian region of Tina indicated that more than 200 people were killed, including children, women, and men, who were targeted and killed on an ethnic basis in the areas of Ambru Serba and Abu Qumra following the attack by the Rapid Support Forces, describing it as "a blatant violation of all humanitarian and international laws."
Wave of Displacement to Chad
The network confirmed that these crimes have caused large waves of displacement towards Chad, fleeing from armed attacks, indicating that the displaced and refugees are living in extremely complicated humanitarian conditions characterized by severe shortages of food and clean drinking water, deteriorating health services, and the absence of safe shelter, threatening the lives of thousands, especially children, women, and the elderly.
It pointed out that the continuation of these violations will push thousands of civilians towards Chad in the largest refugee operation these areas will witness. The network condemned the international silence and failure to take deterrent measures, asserting that silence represents indirect participation in these humanitarian tragedies.
The Sudan Doctors Network called for an immediate halt to the attacks and the displacement operations that have begun in these areas due to the mass killings, and for safe and unrestricted humanitarian access for medical and relief assistance, along with urgent support for the displaced and refugees.